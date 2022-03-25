Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha live stream: how to watch the boxing online for free

Top super welterweight contender Tim Tszyu steps into the ring with US Olympian Terrell Gausha on Saturday at 9pm ET / 1am BST. The Minneapolis fight will mark Tszyu's American debut and US fans can watch free with a Showtime 30-day trial. Make sure you know how to get a Tszyu vs Gausha live stream from wherever you are. Seconds out!

Tszyu vs Gausha live stream Date: Saturday 26th March 2022 Start time: 9pm ET / 1am BST / 12pm AEDT (Sun) Ring walks: 12am ET / 4am BST / 3pm AEDT (Sun) FREE stream: Showtime (30-day free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN UK stream: Fite ($9.99 PPV) Aus stream: Kayo (AU$59.95 pay-per-view) Buy tickets: Ticketmaster

Tim Tszyu, the son of former unified champion Kostya, has won his first 20 professional fights to make a name for himself as one of the most promising contenders at 154 pounds.

His opponent, Terrell Gausha has provided stiff competition for some of the division’s top fighters, beating the likes of Joey Hernandez with a first round knockout, but has struggled lately. Can he reignite his career with a shock victory over Tszyu?

The fight will take place over 12 rounds in the Super Welterweight division at The Armory, Minneapolis. Boxing fans will be treated to a packed card featuring undefeated lightweight contender Michel Rivera vs Joseph Adorno. We'll also see Elvis Rodriguez square off against Juan José Velasco.

Saturday's big fight is a AU$60 pay-per-view in Oz. US viewers can stream the action free on Showtime with a 30-day trial. Make sure you know how to watch a Tszyu v Gausha live stream from where you are.

Watch a Tszyu vs Gausha free live stream

Tszyu vs Gausha will air on Showtime in the US. Don't have cable? You can also stream Showtime via your computer or mobile device.

New users get a 30-day free trial, then pay only $3.99 a month for 3 months. No contract; no commercials. Cancel within the free trial period and you won't pay a dime.

Outside the US this Saturday? US nationals can access Showtime from where they are using a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN, which comes with a risk-free 30-day free trial.

Watch a Tszyu vs Gausha live stream from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Tszyu vs Gausha rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it for the boxing – you'll be surprised how easy it is.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the boxing you may wish to choose 'USA' for Showtime.

3. Then head over to Showtime on your browser or device and enjoy the Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch Tszyu vs Gausha live stream in UK

Fite TV has the rights to this weekend's Premier Boxing Champions clash between Tim Tszyu and Terrell Gausha.

The action will be live on Fite. It's a $9.99 (£8) pay-per-view event.

Out of the country this weekend? UK nationals travelling abroad can access their Fite from where they are with a VPN. Details just above.

Watch Tszyu vs Gausha live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Kayo Sports)

In Australia, Tszyu vs Gausha is a Foxtel and Kayo Sports Main Event pay-per-view

The PPV costs AU$59.95 and includes a number of re-runs, should you miss the big fight. Start time is 3pm AEDT on Sunday afternoon.

Kayo Sports | Tszyu v Gausha $59.95 pay-per-view

The respected streaming service offers over 50 sports live and on-demand. You can order the Tszyu v Gausha fight pay-per-view now. If you also want to subscribe, the Basic package costs just $25 a month.

Don't forget: boxing fans in the US can stream the action live free with a Showtime 30-day free trial.

Tszyu vs Gausha full card

Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha – Super welterweight

Michel Rivera vs Joseph Adorno – Lightweight

Elvis Rodriguez vs Juan Jose Velasco – Super lightweight

Joey Spencer vs Ravshan Hudaynazarov – Middleweight