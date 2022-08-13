South Africa vs New Zealand live stream and how to watch the 2022 Rugby Championship 2nd Test free online

Having sunk to their fifth defeat in six Tests, the All Blacks find themselves on the ropes ahead of this Saturday's 2nd Rugby Championship Test against the Springboks. Can they erase the memory of last week's dismal 26-10 loss and level the series? Anyone in Australia can watch a free live stream with the Stan Sport 7-day trial – and tune into the game using a VPN (opens in new tab) if travelling abroad. Make sure you know how to watch a South Africa vs New Zealand free live stream from where you are.

The team news is in and New Zealand head coach Ian Foster has made four changes to his starting line-up. Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax and Shannon Frizell are all in, while prop Fletcher Newell is set to earn his first ever All Blacks cap from the bench.

South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber has made five changes to the side that scored a comfortable win in last week's opener. The injured Faf de Klerk is replaced by Jaden Hendrikse at scrum-half but the big news is that Duane Vermeulen is back at No. 8 for his first test of 2022.

"Duane has a massive presence on the field and there is no bigger game for him to make his comeback from injury than facing the All Blacks," said Nienaber. "He is an enforcer on attack and defence and we know he will give everything against a physical All Blacks team that is desperate to bounce back."

Saturday's clash at the Emirates Airlines Park is going to be a nail-biter. If the All Blacks lose again, Ian Foster will almost certainly be looking for a new job. And yet, a dominant victory would put them right back in the running for the 2022 Rugby Championship – saving Foster's skin in the process.

Rugby fans in Australia can watch a South Africa vs New Zealand live stream using Stan Sport's 7-day free trial. The 2nd Test match in Jo'burg is exclusive to Sky Sports in the UK.

Aussies can enjoy every game of the 2022 Rugby Championship on Stan Sport (7-day free trial; AU$10 a month).

Away from Oz? You'll need to use a VPN to access your local streaming service without being location-blocked.

It's also worth noting that all Wallabies home games, plus the game against New Zealand on 24th September, will be shown free-to-air on Nine Network and streamed live on 9Now.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service.

Watch a South Africa vs New Zealand live stream in the USA

FloRugby has the rights to the 2022 Rugby Championship in the States. Subscription costs $30 a month or $150 a year.

Not cheap, but you do get access to live streams of every Rugby Championship match, including South Africa vs New Zealand, plus replays, results, team and athlete rankings and breaking news.

Watch a South Africa vs New Zealand live stream in the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to the 2022 Rugby Championship including Saturday's clash between the All Blacks and Springboks. Here are the best Sky TV deals.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a South Africa vs New Zealand live stream with a Now day pass (£12) or monthly pass (£34).

Watch a South Africa vs New Zealand live stream in South Africa

SuperSport is the place to watch the 2022 Rugby Championship in South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa.

One of the biggest African online sports channels, DStv also shows live FA Cup, Champions League and La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

2022 Rugby Championship fixtures

All times British Summer Time

Round 2 – 13th Aug 2022

South Africa v New Zealand (Emirates Airlines Park, Johannesburg) 4.05pm on Saturday, August 13

Argentina v Australia (Estadio Bicentenario, San Juan) 8.10pm on Saturday, August 13

Round 3 – 27th Aug 2022

Australia v South Africa (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide) 6.30am on Saturday, August 27

New Zealand v Argentina (Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch) 8.45am on Saturday, August 27

Round 4 – 3rd Sept 2022

New Zealand v Argentina (FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton) 8.05am on Saturday, September 3

Australia vs South Africa (Allianz Stadium, Sydney) 10.35am on Saturday, September 3

Round 5 – 15th & 17th Sept 2022

Australia vs New Zealand (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne) 10.45am on Thursday, September 15

Argentina vs South Africa (Estadio Jose Amalfitani, Buenos Aires) 8.10pm on Saturday, September 17

Round 6 – 24th Sept 2022

New Zealand vs Australia (Eden Park, Auckland) 8.05am on Saturday, September 24

South Africa vs Argentina (Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban) 4.05pm on Saturday, September 24