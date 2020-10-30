Oleksandr Usyk vs Dereck Chisora live stream: how to watch the boxing, from anywhere

Oleksandr Usyk has arrived in London desperate to prove himself worthy of a heavyweight title shot against either Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury, but he'll be fighting the best version of Dereck Chisora according to trainer David Haye.

The English heavyweight, now 36, has been working with Haye since his loss to Dillian Whyte in December 2018 and beat David Price last time out. But anything other than defeat would be something of a shock as he faces Ukrainian prodigy Usyk.

The former undisputed cruiserweight champion is desperate for a mandatory title shot, and has brushed off comments about his size as he prepares to face the sizeable frame of Chisora.

The pair are due to clash around 10pm on Saturday night, with a full undercard beginning at 7pm. Read on to find out how you can watch every punch on a huge night for heavyweight boxing.

Watch Usyk vs Chisora live in the UK

This heavyweight bout takes place on Saturday 31 October at Wembley Arena in London. The action starts at 7pm, with the ring walks for the main event due to take place around 10pm.

British boxing fans can watch the fight live on Sky Sports Box Office, Sky's pay-per-view channel. The fight costs £19.95, with several fights on the undercard including three for vacant belts.

Not a Sky subscriber? You can still book and watch Chisora's big domestic clash with Oleksandr Usyk on your PC/desktop/Mac, NOW TV Box, iPhone, iPad, Android phone or Android tablet.

Get the Sky Now TV Smart Stick with HD & Voice for £14.99 Not a Sky subscriber? Just watch to watch a one-off event? No problem. You can watch the biggest boxing fights live through the Now TV Smart Stick – just download the Sky Sports Box Office app and pay-per-view. View Deal

Download the Sky Sports Box Office app (iOS/Android) and log in to watch there. You can access the stream on your Now TV Smart Stick or your Now TV box. (Note: the Sky Sports Box Office app isn't available on the white Now TV Box).

You can also watch online through the Sky Sports Box Office website. If you don't have a Box Office account, you'll be able to sign up and buy the fight. Visit Sky Sports Box Office to sign up and pay. You'll get full access to all the drama live. Two repeat showings (full duration) will be shown at 11pm and on Sunday 1 November and 9am on Monday 2 November.

Watch Usyk vs Chisora live stream from abroad using a VPN

(Image credit: Express VPN)

Even if you've paid to watch Usyk vs Chisora, trying to access streams from outside your territory – if you're on holiday or working abroad, for example – is a problem. These services know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block you – even if you're a national of one of these countries.

So, you’ll need a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to help you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

VPNs are as useful for banking as they are at trying to watch video content or access websites that people in your location are not supposed to do. So, whether you want to watch live football, enjoy another country’s Netflix library or just keep your browsing data private, then they’re well worth considering.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and would recommend the following:

- ExpressVPN

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets.

- NordVPN

Which comes in at as little as £2.29 per month and features 24/7 assistance

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the fight. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Usyk vs Chisora in the USA

(Image credit: DAZN)

The undercard is set to begin at 2pm, ET, with the main event slated for a 5pm start.

The fight is not available via traditional pay-per-view channels. Instead, fans in North America can watch the fight online via DAZN, a global sports live streaming service.

Not a DAZN subscriber? Sign up for a monthly pass for $19.99 (pause or cancel at any time) or an annual pass for $99.99, which includes live events, highlights and original documentaries.

DAZN sports streaming $20 for a monthly pass DAZN is available on a variety of platforms, including iOS/Android app, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3, as well as through traditional internet browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Safari (just go to DAZN.com and sign up).View Deal

The card for Saturday 31 October

Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora

Lee Selby v George Kambosos

Tommy McCarthy v Bilal Laggoune – for vacant EBU European Cruiser Title

Savannah Marshall v Hannah Rankin – for vacant WBO Middleweight Title

Amy Timlin v Carly Skelly – for vacant Commonwealth Super Bantamweight Title

David Allen v Christopher Lovejoy

Ukashir Farooq v Martin Tecyuapetla