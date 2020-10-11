Djokovic vs Nadal live stream: watch the French Open final for free

It's Djokovic vs Nadal once again in the Men's Single's Final at the French Open, Roland-Garros. Want to live stream the French Open final for free? Here's how...

Tennis fans in the UK and Ireland can watch the 2020 French Open free. All the action will be shown live on ITV4 and live streamed on the ITV Hub. It's also available on Eurosport in 4K HDR.

Not in the UK at the time of the tennis? Don't forget you can use a VPN to access the French Open if you're travelling outside the UK.

Accessing a French Open free live stream is easy – we'll explain how to find the best TV coverage and live stream below. You can view a provisional schedule here.

Here's how to watch the Djokovic vs Nadal French Open final live stream for free, and catch the action from anywhere in the world...

How to watch Djokovic vs Nadal in UK and Ireland

ITV is broadcasting Roland Garros 2020 (aka The French Open) in its entirety on ITV4. Fans are being treated to 15 days of coverage (and approx 10 hours per day).

Provided you have a TV license, it's completely free to view and can be accessed by any viewer in located in the UK.

Remember you'll need VPN to access your ITV account if you're outside of the UK at the time of the French Open.

The event will also be shown live on Eurosport which you can watch in both HD (channel 521 and 522) and in 4K HDR on Virgin Media (channel 205 and 999) using the V6 box. You can also watch a French Open live stream on at eurosport.co.uk.

Not a Eurosport subscriber? You can watch the entire French Open tournament for £6.99 per month on Eurosport Player, or grab an annual pass for £39.99.

How to watch Djokovic vs Nadal from abroad

Trying to access ITV4 or the ITV Hub from outside the UK or Ireland – if you're on holiday or working abroad, for example – will be a major problem. Your internet service provider (Channel 9, Sky, Virgin Media, BT or Eurosport Player on Amazon Prime Video, for example) will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a UK national and have paid for a TV license. This will be the same if you try to access any geo-blocked stream from around the world.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You can find a full list of French Open broadcasters here.

How to watch Djokovic vs Nadal in the USA

NBC is broadcasting full live coverage of the French Open 2020. You'll need a cable subscription to NBC Sports, which will also allow you to stream the tennis live, via the NBC Sports app.

If you don't have cable and don't want it, you can watch NBC Sports via Sling TV's $30 per month Orange package.

Hulu carries NBC Sports for $55 per month Or you could sign up to YouTube TV, which also carries NBC Sports but costs $65 per month.

Alternatively, US fans also have the option to subscribe to Tennis Channel Plus for $110 per year. This gets you 4,500 live and on-demand matches from over 100 ATP & WTA events including coverage of up to 12 courts at the Roland-Garros.

How to watch Djokovic vs Nadal in Europe

Eurosport holds the rights to broadcast the French Open in continental Europe.

You can live stream the French Open by purchasing a monthly or annual subscription to Eurosport Player here.

French tennis fans can also see the action by tuning into France TV Sport.

French Open 2020 schedule

27th - 29th Sept: First Round

30th Sept - 1st Oct: Second Round

2nd -3rd Oct: Third Round

4th - 5th Oct: Fourth Round

6th - 7th Oct: Quarter Finals

8th - 9th Oct: Semi-Finals

10th Oct: Ladies Final

11th Oct: Men's Final

See Roland-Garros' website for the latest order of play.