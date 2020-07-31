FA Cup Final live stream: watch Arsenal vs Chelsea for free and in 4K

Two up and coming managers go head-to-head with Arsenal vs Chelsea in the FA Cup Final 2020 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1st August. Victory for either will end the season with a distinctly sweeter taste. The game is free to watch on TV and online. Find out how to watch an Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup Final live stream below.

The BBC has the rights to show the FA Cup final 2020 in the UK in HD and will stream the game live and for free on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport websites. UK license fee payers outside the country at the time of the game will need a VPN to access the free live stream, as BBC iPlayer is not available outside the UK. Viewers can also watch the FA Cup Final in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate.

The 139th FA Cup Final will be played at a crowdless Wembley Stadium but they'll be plenty of action on the pitch itself. There's lots at stake, too. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes that winning the FA Cup to secure Europa League football next season could convince captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay at the North London club.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's Frank Lampard is hoping to become the first British manager to win a major trophy for the Blues since 1971, when Dave Sexton guided the club to victory in the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup.

Arsenal have the upper hand, according to the form book, having won both their previous FA Cup finals against Chelsea, in 2002 and 2017. But then again, Chelsea knocked Arsenal out of the FA Cup semi-final back in 2009.

Chelsea have plenty of attacking options, too, including Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud up front, as well as the likes of Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount. As for Brazilian star Willian, the FA Cup Final could be his last game for Chelsea, with five clubs said to be interested – including Arsenal.

The Gunners are going to be tough opponents. Former midfielder Arteta, who captained Arsenal to FA Cup wins in 2014 and 2015, knows what it takes to lift the trophy at Wembley. If his men can stay focused and fend off the in-form Giroud, Arsenal fans could be in yet another FA Cup victory, extending their tally to 14.

It should be a cracking FA Cup final – and it's free on the BBC. Arsenal vs Chelsea kicks off at 5.30pm BST (British Summer Time) on Saturday. The build up starts at 4.30pm BST on BBC iPlayer.

Watch the FA Cup Final free live stream in the UK

(Image credit: BBC)

The BBC has the rights to show the 2020 FA Cup Final in the UK and the good news is that it's showing the game for free on TV and the BBC iPlayer online platform. If you're a UK citizen and out of the country, don't forget to use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer.

Football fans can watch the FA Cup Final live on BBC One from 5.30pm BST on Saturday 1st August. Don't want to miss all the build up? The show starts at 4.30pm.

Alternative, you watch from 4.15pm BST on BT Sport 1 HD.

And finally, there's the Cup Final Fan Show live on the Emirates FA Cup YouTube channel from 4.45pm BST. You won't be able to see the action, but hosts Josh Denzel and David Alorka will be joined by special guests Adebayo Akinfenwa and Eni Aluko for a live watch along.

Watch the FA Cup Final from abroad using a VPN

(Image credit: FA Cup)

UK citizens away from home or stuck abroad will need a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a UK national.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch the FA Cup Final in 4K

(Image credit: BT Sport)

BT Sport Ultimate (channel 433) will broadcast the FA Cup final 2020 in 4K HDR at 50fps. And if you're hooked up specifically on the BT TV platform, it's also available in with Dolby Atmos sound.

Robin Van Persie, Joe Cole and Rio Ferdinand will join presenter Jake Humphrey for BT Sport's coverage, which kicks-off at 4.15pm BST.

Want to access BT Sport Ultimate? For 4K sports on BT TV, it’s a case of upgrading or purchasing the Max 4K package, which will cost you £20 a month to add to an existing BT subscription, or £54.99 for the full shebang if you’re a new customer starting from scratch.

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch the FA Cup final in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass for just £25. No contract required.

BT Sport Monthly Pass for £25 per month

Enjoy the FA Cup final, Champions League, Premier League and more in 4K HDR, all contract-free through the BT Sport app on games consoles, Apple TV and Samsung TVs. You do not need to be a BT customer and can opt out at any time.

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £57 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles.

BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media for £18 per month

The BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media is a £18 bolt-on, at the time of writing. It brings coverage of football, rugby, cricket, UFC and more, plus access to BT Sport Ultra HD for 4K viewing. You can cancel the subscription at any time.

Watch the FA Cup Final in the USA

(Image credit: ESPN+)

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show the FA Cup final in the US, as well as a host of English Football League games. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the channel's online streaming service. It costs from $4.99 per month.

