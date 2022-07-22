England vs South Africa live stream and how to watch the 2nd ODI cricket for free

England face South Africa at Old Trafford in the 2nd ODI. After losing Tuesday's opener by 62, Jos Buttler's side will be desperate to take the fight to South Africa. But with a with a chance of rain throughout the day, England could find themselves battling the elements – as well as the Proteas. Here's how to watch an England vs South Africa live stream from wherever you are in the world.

After a dismal defeat to India, hopes were high that new captain Jos Buttler – aided by spin bowlers Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone – would get England back on track and give retiree Ben Stokes a fairytale send-off. Sadly, those hopes were dashed in the 1st ODI against South Africa earlier this week.

South Africa's stand-in skipper Keshav Maharaj put his side to work in superb style, helping Rassie van der Dussen set up the Proteas' highest ODI total in England – and the second highest in the men’s game without a six being struck. England's Ben Stokes said goodbye to 50-over cricket having been being dismissed for five.

With Jos Buttler's men now firmly in a "transition period" (three defeats in four ODIs), Friday's 2nd ODI at Old Trafford could be an opportunity for the likes of Phil Salt to step up to the plate and give the captain some much-needed support. The 2nd ODI of England vs South Africa starts at 1pm BST on Friday 22nd July 2022. Read on to find out how you can watch an England vs South Africa live stream.

Watch an England vs South Africa free live stream

Fox Cricket has the rights to show the England vs South Africa ODI series in Australia. Aussie fans can stream the 2nd ODI live on Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) with a 14-day free trial (opens in new tab). Going to be away from Oz during England vs South Africa?

Use a VPN to access Kayo Sports from overseas (opens in new tab) without being blocked.

We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free, money-back guarantee.

Watch England vs South Africa live stream from anywhere with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant England vs South Africa rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

England vs South Africa live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the right to broadcast the 2nd ODI clash between England and South Africa. Catch the action on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket in HD.

To watch, you'll need to either subscribe to Sky Sports (opens in new tab) on your platform of choice or buy a Sky Sports pass on Now TV. Note that the mobile pass will not offer you access to the cricket, so either go for an £11.99 Day Pass or, for better value and to watch all three tests, it's £25 a month for three months.

Watch an England vs South Africa live stream in USA

Willow TV (opens in new tab) has the rights to air the three-match ODI series between England and South Africa in the States, but there's plenty of ways to watch the 2nd ODI without cable.

Sling TV is a good option. New users get their first month for half-price.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV Get the first month half-price (opens in new tab)

Catch all the action on Sling TV. It's $35 per month at the regular price with Willow TV as $10 add-on. For the first month, though you'll only pay $22.50. There are no contracts. Cancel at any time.

England vs South Africa live stream in South Africa

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch England's ODI series against South Africa in SA. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform.

England vs South Africa ODI series cricket schedule

Tuesday 19th July 2022

1st ODI Match – England vs South Africa at Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street

Friday 22nd July 2022

2nd ODI Match – England vs South Africa at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Sunday 24th July 2022

3rd ODI Match – England vs South Africa at Headingley, Leeds

England vs South Africa ODI squads

England squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey.

South Africa squad: Keshav Maharaj (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo.