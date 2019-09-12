England vs Australia fifth test live stream: how to watch Ashes cricket online and in 4K

Where was the rain when England actually needed it; in Manchester of all places? Ah well. The fifth and final Ashes 2019 Test takes place at the Oval and it's a question of pride all round. Make no mistake, the Aussies are here to win the series, not just retain the urn. For England, it's about holding their heads high and, on an individual level, playing for places in Test series to come.

For Jason Roy and Craig Overton, that chance looks to have passed, for now, with both players dropped and replaced by all-rounder San Curran and another bash for Chris Woakes.

Full credit to Tim Paine and his team. The Australia captain has described this one as a "grand final", so with plenty still to play for, rest assured that there'll be great entertainment and the hottest of action in what is one of the world's favourite sporting events.

Read on and we'll tell you how to catch the Ashes in 4K in the UK, from abroad with a VPN, from Australia, from India, South Africa and the United States too. And, if watching on screen isn't good enough, then we've even some links where you can still find fifth Test Ashes 2019 tickets for the Oval.

The final match of the series begins at 11am BST on 12th September 2019. May the best team win.

How to watch the Ashes live stream when away from your country

Booked a holiday and forgotten that the Ashes is on? You’ll find that you can’t access your usual live stream while you’re abroad because you’ll be geo-blocked. Don’t worry. You can still access your home sports TV package by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) and without any shady websites or dodgy streams.

VPNs create a private connection between your device and the internet so that it’s not possible for the servers you’re accessing to tell where you’re accessing them from. All the information passing back and forth stays entirely encrypted.

They’re as useful for banking or anything you wish to keep private as much as they are for video streams. So, whether you want to watch the Ashes, enjoy another country’s Netflix library or just keep your browsing data private, then a VPN is well worth considering.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and would recommend the following:

- ExpressVPN

Which has a 30-day money back guarantee and brings VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Sign up for an annual plan now and you'll also get 3 months completely free!

- NordVPN

Which comes in at as little as £2.29 per month and features 24/7 assistance

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, open the VPN app, select the country of origin of the Ashes live stream you’d like to access, then head back to your chosen streaming service, sit back and enjoy one of sport’s oldest grudge matches.

Ashes live stream in the UK in 4K

It’s Sky that has the rights to air the Ashes in the UK and, while the satellite broadcaster has been unhurried in adding to its UHD content, the excellent news is that Sky is showing the Ashes in 4K live on Sky Sports Cricket, channel 404.

To enjoy the 4K action, you’ll need a subscription to Sky Sports and a 2TB Sky Q box. That’s the only way to do it. You will not get 4K through either the Sky Go app or other Sky Sports streaming services.

Sky Sports Cricket starting at £18 per month Sky customers can add Sky Sports Cricket to their package for £18 per month extra. New customers will require £70 in set-up charges for the for 2TB Sky Q box and an £58 per month subscription.View Deal

If you’re happy to watch the Ashes in HD, then there are other options and you don’t necessarily need to sign up to a monthly subscription either. You can catch every ball of England vs Australia this summer on Sky’s pay-per-view partner Now TV.

Now TV Sports day passes from £8.99 A day pass for sports on Now TV costs £8.99 but it’s worth bearing in mind that Test cricket is supposed to last five days, so the £14.99 weekly pass might be more appropriate. A monthly pass is £33.99 and, such are the dates of the five Tests, that you could cover three of them with a month’s subscription.View Deal

Sky Sports Cricket itself is also available in HD without the 2TB Sky Q box. Sky subscribers can enjoy the action on the Sky Go and Sky Sports streaming apps at the same resolution. Should you need to upgrade your package to receive it, then you’re looking at an extra £18 per month which is not bad at all, so long as you remember to cancel it again.

Virgin Media will also be showing the Ashes in HD on channels 504 to their Sky Sports package subscribers. It’s channel 514 for the SD version.

Likewise, you can watch the Ashes on BT Sports on with the Sky Sports Main event channel bolt-on. It’s £36 per month for the HD version which you’ll find on channel 437 or £30 per month in SD on 402.

Ashes live stream in Australia

The Australians know what’s what and have made sure that the Ashes is free to air on Channel Nine. Aussie’s can tune in live on their TVs or use Channel Nine’s 9Now web app as well as the 9Now app on iOS and Android to enjoy the live stream over the internet.

Should an unfortunate Aussie have accidentally booked themselves a holiday, then they’ll need to use a VPN to access a rightfully theirs free stream. That or head down to a pub. Maybe not such a good idea if they’re in England.

Ashes live stream in India

Sony Pictures is in charge of all things cricket TV in India and South Asia with its Sony Six and SonyLiv channels. You can subscribe to Sony Six, available on all satellite and cable networks, and enjoy the 2019 Ashes as well as a host of top sport including NBA basketball, Serie A, La Liga, the Aviva Premiership and much more.

The SonyLiv video-on-demand platform will also air the Ashes as one of the many sports, entertainment and movie shows available on its iOS and Android apps. You can subscribe monthly, yearly or half-yearly to access the content and even pay for the premium version to remove the tiresome advertising.

The first ball of each day is set of 3.30pm IST.

Ashes live stream in South Africa

Those looking to watch the Ashes in South Africa will need to make sure they can receive the SuperSport 2 channel which is carried on the DStv satellite platform that also covers much of sub-Saharan Africa including Nigeria, Kenya and Zimbabwe among many others.

Subscribers will need to ensure they’re on the DStv Premium package to access SuperSport 2 on channel 202 and enjoy the England vs Australia Test series. The action begins at a very convenient midday.

If you’re not at home for the afternoon, then you can live stream SuperSport 2 on the DStv Now service which is available as a web stream as well as an app on iOS and Android.

Ashes live stream in the US

Willow TV is the only US TV channel dedicated to cricket 24/7 and, true to form, it has the sole rights to air the Ashes live on TV in the States. Coverage starts at an eyer-watering 3am PST and 6am ET but, such is the nature of cricket that you’ll still be able to enjoy a few overs with your cornflakes and along with your lunch.

You can follow the action using the Willow TV app on iOS and Android devices for those at work or on the move. Willow TV is available in SD and HD as part of most sports TV packages or South Asian TV packages on most satellite and cable networks.

Ashes live stream in New Zealand

Fresh from their final, the Kiwis might just be cheering on England this time to make sure the Poms can get one over their noisy neighbours. In New Zealand it’s Sky that has the exclusive rights to the Ashes.

Sky subscribers in New Zealand can tune in on TV or catch an Ashes live stream on the Sky Go app. As for those away from home, Kiwi Sky subscribers will need to use a VPN to access their stream if they’re trying to watch from abroad.

The Oval Ashes tickets 2019

What with the urn already safe in Aussie hands, there are some tickets to the Oval on sites like Stubhub for as little as £30 or you can go straight to the Oval's ticket sales website itself and buy for any of the five days.

Both methods are safe and secure and you don't need to wait for the post either. So, head down there and enjoy the last bit of Ashes cricket while you can. Anyone feel some sick leave coming on?