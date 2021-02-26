Chelsea vs Man United live stream: how to watch online, on TV and in 4K

Chelsea vs Manchester United has been one of the more entertaining fixtures of recent years, with both clubs traditionally aiming to play attacking, easy-on-the-eye football. And this weekend's fixture has everything in place to continue that tradition, with both sides in decent form following shaky starts.

Chelsea and United started the season with fresh-faced ex-players in the hot seat but following the sacking of Frank Lampard, it's Thomas Tuchel who will bump fists with Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer on Sunday (kick-off 16:30pm GMT).

Chelsea vs Man Utd live stream Kick-off: 16.30 GMT (11.30am ET) Free live stream: FuboTV free trial Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free 4K TV channel: Sky Sports Ultra HD US stream: NBCSN live AUS stream: Optus (AU$14.99/month)

This battle of the big-spenders may already be irrelevant when it comes to deciding this year's champions but there's certainly plenty of life left in the race to finish in the top four. Make sure you know how to watch a Chelsea vs Manchester United live stream wherever you are in the world, on TV, online, on mobile and in 4K.

It's a 16.30 GMT (11.30am ET) kick-off at Old Trafford. UK viewers can watch on Sky Sports, US viewers can catch the action on NBCSN and lucky football fans in Australia can subscribe to Optus Sport to catch all of the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League matches for just AU$14.99/month.

Read on for information on how to watch a Chelsea vs Manchester United live stream, wherever you are in the world, on TV, online and on mobile.

Premier League & Champions League for AU$14.99/mo

Lucky football fans in Australia can watch every single minute of every single Premier League, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League football fixture live on TV and a host of other smart devices through Optus. All it costs is AU$14.99 per month or a bargain price AU$68 for a 6 month season pass.

Any subscribers travelling outside of Australia should remember to use a VPN to make sure they can watch those football live streams wherever they are.

Optus Sport PL football AU$68 (£39/$53) for 6 months

Catch live Premier League, Champions League, Europa League matches and more on Optus. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console.

You can download the Optus app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Chelsea vs Man United live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United.

When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access – in this case, Australia. Then navigate to Optus.

You'll be able to continue using ExpressVPN from then on to watch anything else on Optus and a host of other services which may also otherwise block you.

Watch Chelsea vs Manchester United in 4K

Chelsea vs Manchester United will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K on Sunday afternoon.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Chelsea vs Man United live stream in HD with a Now TV day pass (£9.99) or a monthly pass (£34). Keep your eyes open for occasional discount as well as the option of the Now TV Mobile Month Pass which offers mobile device access for just £5.99 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Chelsea vs Man United with a Sky Sport subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Chelsea vs Manchester United live stream free in the US

NBC is the rights holder for Chelsea vs Man United in the US. This fixture won't be available on the Peacock TV platform but will instead be on the NBCSports Network channel as well as the the NBCSN live web player.

NBC Sports Network is available on a number of cable and satellite platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV which is s currently offering US-based users a FREE 3-day trial.

Watch Chelsea vs Man United: FuboTV FREE 3-day trial

Cut your cable and try out FuboTV's streaming access to over 161 different sports and entertainment channels, including 4K coverage. Sports include NFL, MLB, NHL, MLS, Premier League football and much more.View Deal

The FuboTV app is available on smart TVs, games consoles, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and all mobiles, tablets and laptops.

Going to be outside the country this weekend? You can use a VPN to watch from abroad as if you were back at home in the States.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

Premier League fixtures

All kick-off times are in GMT

Saturday 27th February

Man City v West Ham - 12:30, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

West Brom v Brighton & Hove Albion - 15:00, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Leeds United v Aston Villa - 17:30, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Newcastle United v Wolves - 20:00, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Sunday 28th February

Crystal Palace v Fulham - 12:00, BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Leicester City v Arsenal - 12:00, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley - 14:00, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Chelsea v Man Utd - 16:30, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Sheffield United v Liverpool - 19:15, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD