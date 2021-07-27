Apple iPad Mini 6: release date, leaks, price, rumours and all of the news

Apple has big plans for this year, and we don't just mean the iPhone 13. It reportedly has a new iPad Mini in the pipeline too, and this is no minor upgrade: Bloomberg is calling the iPad Mini 6 the "biggest redesign in the [device's] nine-year history".

So, a major refresh is on the cards. But what can we expect from the iPad Mini 6? How will it differ from the current model? When will it launch, and how much will it cost? We've pieced together all the current leaks and rumours and added a sprinkling of industry knowhow to bring you everything you need to know about the new device.

(Image credit: Jon Prosser / FrontPageTech.com)

If the online chatter is right, there's not long to wait before the new iPad Mini takes the stage. Apple Watcher Mark Gurman predicts that we'll see the new Mini debut this Autumn (or Fall, if you're in the US). Gurman has a good track record when it comes to Apple predictions and, as we'll see, this isn't all he has to say about the iPad Mini 6 (2021).

An autumn launch would mean the Mini makes it into shops just in time for the all-important holiday season. And while we're not likely to see any discounts in the Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales, it will likely top many a Christmas list shortly after launch.

For reference, here's when previous iPad Minis have launched.

For the first four years of its life the Mini product line had an annual upgrade cycle much like the iPhone. But then Apple went three and a half years between the fourth and fifth instalments – that's an age in terms of consumer tech. We're nearly 18 months on from the launch of the current model, which would seem a reasonable amount of time to wait before a refresh.

Also, all except the last model launched in the autumn, which makes an announcement in a couple of months increasingly likely.

If we were the betting type, we would put our money on October as the most likely month for launch. That would be just after the iPhone 13 announcement, so as not to risk stealing its thunder. (We're hoping to see the AirPods 3 around the same time.) What a busy few months it's going to be.

As you can see from a quick glance at our reviews, every iPad Mini so far has scored five out of five in our reviews. Expectations are high then for the sixth instalment in this superb Mini dynasty. Or Ministy, if you will.

Apple iPad Mini 6 (2021): price

The price of an Apple product is always hard to predict. But we know one thing – it won't come cheap.

Let's take a look back at the prices of the previous iPad Minis to provide some context.

iPad Mini: £270/$329

iPad Mini 2: £320/$399

iPad Mini 3: £320/$399

iPad Mini 4: £319/$399

iPad Mini 5: £399/$399

As you can see, the price has crept up over the years, as processors have got faster and screens higher resolution. This year's model promises more improvements than ever, but we don't think Apple will bump up the price – that would not be a good look, especially during a pandemic that has wreaked havoc with people's health and livelihoods.

As such, we expect the iPad Mini 6 (2021) to cost around the same £399 ($399) price as its predecessor. The iPad Mini 5 could well stick around with a new, lower price, to tempt those either unable or unwilling to spend big bucks on a small tablet. Let's hope so.

Apple iPad Mini 6 (2021): screen

(Image credit: Jon Prosser / Frontpagetech)

A small tablet will have a small screen, right? Not necessarily.

The latest rumours suggest the next iPad Mini will have a bigger screen than its predecessor. Word is that Apple's smallest iPad is getting a bump in screen size from 7.9 inches on the current model to 8.3 inches on the forthcoming iPad Mini 6. That's according to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (via 9to5Mac).

That's actually smaller than some analysts were predicting. Last May, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted the Mini would have a screen somewhere between 8.5 and 8.9 inches in size. And Korean blog Naver said the screen would be 8.7 inches. So 8.3 inches is smaller than some expected, but still bigger than the current offering.

Interestingly, the Mini has always had the same size screen – it's stayed at 7.9 inches since the first incarnation nearly a decade ago. So any change would be big news indeed.

But despite the bigger screen, the device's footprint is expected to stay the same size. That's thanks to some clever engineering, and a general rejigging of the device's face which we'll get into in the next section.

There's no word on a screen resolution. The Mini has had the same 2048 x 1536-pixel resolution since the second-gen model, giving it a pixel density of 326 ppi.

Could Apple add in a mini LED screen, as it did with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro? No. Let's clarify that – technically, it could, but it won't, as that would push the price up immensely. Even the 11-inch iPad Pro missed out on a mini LED screen this year (though it's rumoured to be getting one in 2022), so sticking one on an iPad Mini would be akin to cramming an F1 engine into a road bike. A very nice road bike, admittedly, but a road bike nonetheless.

Apple iPad Mini 6 (2021): design

(Image credit: Jon Prosser / FrontPageTech.com)

Thanks to some leaked schematics that came our way back in June, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the next Mini, design-wise.

The bigger screen we mentioned earlier will be complemented by a device footprint that's the same size as the current model. How? Slimmer bezels, along with a nixing of the Home button. This will mean one of two things: either Touch ID will be integrated into the side-mounted power button (as is the case with the current iPad Air), or the Mini will get Face ID for facial recognition.

The edges of the body have also been flattened off to look more like those of the iPad Air and old iPhone SE.

These changes have some precedent. Apple did away with the Home button on the iPhone X back in 2017.

As the picture at the top of this article suggests, we're expecting plenty of colour options, too. The current model comes in space grey, silver or gold, but the next Mini might take a leaf out of the iPad Air's book and come in a range of more interesting colours (the Air comes in space grey, silver, rose gold, green and sky blue).

Apple iPad Mini 6 (2021): specs

(Image credit: Apple)

Now we come to the business end of proceedings. What will the new tablet actually be able to do?

Quite a lot, reportedly. According to a report last week, the sixth-generation iPad Mini will be powered by Apple’s upcoming A15 Bionic processor. That's thought to be the same chip that will feature in the iPhone 13. Stoking this rumour is the fact Apple has reportedly ordered 100 million A15 Bionics from chip maker TSMC. Production of the A15 Bionic is thought to have started in May. Expect ridiculously fast load times.

That same report says that the iPad Mini 6 will come with a USB-C port, which would open up the device to many more accessories. The current iPad Mini is restricted to those with a Lightning connection (or those that use Bluetooth, of course). But USB-C is much more widely used across the gadget spectrum, and so would make the new Mini much more versatile.

A USB-C port also featured in the leaked schematics mentioned earlier, meaning we have heard it from two reliable sources now.

Also expected: a magnetic Smart Connector. This is an Apple-made connector that's held in place with magnets, just like MagSafe. The same tech is used in the current iPad Air (2020) and iPad Pro 12.9 (2021).

Other tidbits include a potential new Apple Pencil that would work with the Mini, and possibly new, improved onboard speakers, though there are no specifics as to how much better they would be.

Apple iPad Mini 6 (2021): verdict

We've heard rumours concerning other iPads recently, but none of those are expected until 2022 at the earliest. The Mini is ripe for an overhaul, with the current model nearly 18 months old and a host of innovations just begging to be implemented.

And what an overhaul it promises to be. With a bigger screen, slimmer bezels, more power and more accessories to play with, the iPad Mini 6 (2021) is looking like an absolute belter. The iPad Mini is already the small tablet to beat. This update looks likely to put even more distance between it and the competition.

MORE:

These are the best iPads you can buy

And here are the best tablets

Pick up a tablet bargain: Best iPad deals