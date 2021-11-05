2021 Breeders’ Cup free live stream and how to watch the horse racing, start time, odds

The 2021 Breeders’ Cup World Championships will host 14 races worth $31 million over the course of two days. This 2021 event – the 38th Breeders' Cup – will get underway today at Del Mar, California ("Where the turf meets the surf"). UK viewers can watch the big race FREE on ITV but make sure you know how to watch a 2021 Breeders’ Cup live stream from anywhere in the world. Start time, full horse list, tips and odds below.

Breeders’ Cup free live stream Date: 5-6th Nov 2021 Friday: 5pm ET / 9pm GMT Saturday: 2.30pm ET / 6.30pm GMT Venue: Del Mar, Southern California, USA Free stream: ITV (UK) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: Sling TV / FuboTV (free trial)

Around 150 of the world’s best thoroughbreds will compete in this year's Breeders' Cup World Championships, with plenty of international runners and riders. As ever, the weekend will build up to the prestigious Longines Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (11.42pm GMT / 7.42pm ET) and Longines Breeders' Cup Classic (12.42am GMT / 8.42pm ET).

Despite his suspension, Bob Baffert has a trio of horses entered into Friday's Juvenile Cup for two-year-olds, including Corniche, who won the American Pharoah Stakes in thrilling style.

On Saturday, all eyes will be on Glass Slipper and Golden Pal in the Turf Sprint. Then it's the big one; the Breeder's Cup Classic. Essential Quality, trained by Brad Cox, established himself as a flat racing sensation in this race last year and could do it again. He's currently 3-1 favourite, followed by Hot Rod Charlie and Medina Spirit at 4-1.

ITV Racing will broadcast all 14 races at the Breeders' Cup 2021 free-to-air in the UK on 5th and 6th of November. Make sure you know how to watch a Breeders' Cup free live stream from anywhere.

Good news for UK fans. The 2021 Breeders’ Cup will be broadcast live on ITV Racing, and streamed live and free on ITV Hub. The free-to-air stream is restricted to viewers within the UK, but that doesn't mean you have to miss out.

Away from the UK this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access ITV Player without being location blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

How to watch the 2021 Breeders’ Cup abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2021 Breeders’ Cup rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Breeders’ Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITV Hub.

3. Then head over to ITV Hub on your browser or device and enjoy the Breeders’ Cup free live stream.

Watch a 2021 Breeders’ Cup live stream in the USA

NBC Sports Network is the place to watch this year's Breeders' Cup. The channel will present live coverage of all the racing Del Mar from 5pm ET / 2pm PT on Friday, 5th November.

Don't have cable? Cable cutting streaming service FuboTV carries more than 100 channels including NBC Sports Network. Subscription to FuboTV costs $65 a month but new subscribers get a free trial.

An alternative is Sling TV which also carries NBCSN and offers a low price of $10 for the first month of service. There's no commitment, though. You can cancel at any time.

Away from the States this weekend? You'll need to use a VPN to access Fubo TV or Sling TV without being location blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

2021 Breeders’ Cup Classic post times

Friday 5th November

9.52pm GMT Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint

10.32pm GMT NetJets Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies

11:12pm GMT Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf

11:52pm GMT TVG Breeders' Cup Juvenile presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance

12:32am GMT Race 10: Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf

Saturday 6th November

7:42pm GMT Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint

8:21pm GMT Big Ass Fans Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile

9:01pm GMT Maker's Mark Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf

9:40pm GMT Qatar Racing Breeders' Cup Sprint

10:22pm GMT FanDuel Breeders' Cup Mile presented by PDJF

11.02pm GMT Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff

11:42pm GMT Longines Breeders' Cup Turf

12:42am GMT Longines Breeders' Cup Classic

2021 Breeders’ Cup Classic contenders and odds

Knicks Go 5-2

Essential Quality 3-1

Hot Rod Charlie 4-1

Medina Spirit 4-1

Art Collector 8-1

Max Player 8-1

Tripoli 15-1

Express Train 20-1

Stilleto Boy 30-1