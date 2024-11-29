How to watch Yellowstone, season 5, episode 12 online – stream "Counting Coup" from anywhere

How to watch Yellowstone, season 5, episode 12

Yellowstone, season 5, episode 12: preview

Yellowstone’s likely final season continues to deliver the shocks. Not only did we finally get some revelations around the death of John Dutton (formerly Kevin Costner) but there was another shock death on the cards.

In somewhat poetic bookends, after the episode opened with the reveal that John’s death was staged to look like suicide, the closing moments saw Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) gunned down in her car, although we’re yet to discover who’s responsible.

Episode 12 promises to deal with the fallout and deliver more shocks with the police circling in on Jamie (Wes Bentley) and Kayce (Luke Grimes) making his next move. Meanwhile, Rip (Cole Hauser) is turning to friends from the outside to help his cause. Whatever transpires, the final few episodes are set to be an explosive, epic climax.

Here we explain how to watch Yellowstone season 5, episode 12 from anywhere.

How to watch Yellowstone, season 5, episode 12 around the world

How to watch Yellowstone, season 5, episode 12 online in the US

"Yellowstone" season 5 episode 12 will air on the Paramount Network in the US, going out at 8 pm ET/PT on Sunday, December 1.

If you've cut the cord, there's still plenty of ways you can get Paramount Network. The best is via live TV streaming services like Philo, Sling TV or Fubo. Philo is by the cheapest but the channels and features are limited compared to alternatives.

How to watch Yellowstone, season 5, episode 12 online in Canada

Paramount Plus is where to head in Canada for all new Yellowstone season 5 episodes. "Counting Coup" will arrive on Sunday, December 1.

Canadians abroad can access their usual Paramount Plus subscription from anywhere thanks to NordVPN.

How to watch Yellowstone, season 5, episode 12 online in the UK

The home of Yellowstone season 5 in the UK is Paramount Plus. Episode 12 will arrive on Monday, December 2.

Good news! Black Friday means you can get the standard plan for £3.99 a month for 3 months or £35.49 for 1 year. After that, it's £7.99/month or £70.99/year. Offer ends 2/12/24.

If you're a Brit overseas, you can still access your usual U.K. streaming service from anywhere thanks to NordVPN.

How to watch Yellowstone, season 5, episode 12 online in Australia

Aussies can stream Yellowstone season 5 via Stan, with episode 12 arriving on Monday, December 2.

Aussies traveling abroad can unblock Stan from anywhere with a NordVPN subscription.

Watch Yellowstone, season 5, episode 12 from abroad with a VPN

If you find yourself away from home when Yellowstone, season 5, episode 12 airs, you might find yourself geo-blocked from your usual account.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, allowing you to appear to be in your home country. There are lots of VPNs to choose from, but we think NordVPN is currently the very best VPN for streaming.

How to use a VPN to watch Yellowstone, season 5, episode 12 online

Using a VPN to watch Yellowstone, season 5, episode 12 is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location that you signed up for the service in (e.g. US).

3. Head to your usual streaming service on your browser or device and enjoy watching Yellowstone, season 5, episode 12 from anywhere in the world. Simple!

Yellowstone, season 5 official trailer

How many episodes of Yellowstone are left? Just two episodes of season 5 remain after "Counting Coup", with the finale set for December 15. This may not be the last we see of the Dutton's though, and there's still more spin-offs on the way.