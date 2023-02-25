West Ham vs Nottingham Forest live stream and how to watch the Premier League

West Ham vs Nottingham Forest live stream

West Ham vs Nottingham Forest is available to watch in the US on Peacock TV, which starts at just $4.99 a month. The Premier League clash is also streaming on FuboTV in Canada and Optus Sport in Australia. Use a VPN to watch your home coverage from anywhere, if you happen to be away from home. Full details on how to watch West Ham vs Nottingham Forest on TV just below.

USA: West Ham vs Nottingham Forest live stream via Peacock TV (opens in new tab)

CAN: West Ham vs Nottingham Forest live stream on FuboTV (opens in new tab)

AUS: West Ham vs Nottingham Forest live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab)

Watch your preferred stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

West Ham vs Nottingham Forest live stream: match preview

West Ham haven't hosted Nottingham Forest for a Premier League game since 1999, when a 20-year-old Frank Lampard scored in a 2-1 Hammers win, but that clock will be reset when the two meet at 3pm on Saturday.

West Ham go into this game a point from safety and with just one win in their last 11 Premier League games – a 2-0 victory over fellow strugglers Everton at the end of January – with only Southampton (15) able to beat the Hammers' 13 defeats so far this season. There is one stat that might give David Moyes some hope for this tie, though; West Ham have won seven of their last eight home league games against newly promoted opposition.

Forest have only lost twice in the league since the World Cup – compared to eight defeats before it – a run that has seen Steve Cooper's side move five points clear of the relegation zone. Their home form has been excellent, with no team taking three points away from the City Ground since Fulham's visit in mid-September, but they've only won once and scored just three goals on the road all season. Can they change that here against a struggling West Ham?

West Ham vs Nottingham Forest kicks off at 3pm GMT / 10am EST at the London Stadium today. Make sure you know how to watch a West Ham vs Nottingham Forest live stream from anywhere.

USA: West Ham vs Nottingham Forest live stream

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

EPL soccer fans in the US can watch West Ham vs Nottingham Forest on Peacock TV, which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV (opens in new tab) is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

(opens in new tab) West Ham vs Nottingham Forest Peacock TV Premium $4.99/month (opens in new tab)

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live EPL soccer games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

Watch West Ham vs Nottingham Forest: live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to West Ham vs Nottingham Forest live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any West Ham vs Nottingham Forest live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Premier League. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch Premier League live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console, and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for West Ham vs Nottingham Forest

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For West Ham vs Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the West Ham vs Nottingham Forest live stream!

Can I watch West Ham vs Nottingham Forest in the UK?

Sadly, West Ham vs Nottingham Forest will not be televised in the UK, though there will be live commentary of the game on the radio via talkSPORT (opens in new tab).

Don't forget: Australian, US, and Canadian fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock the live streams on Optus Sport, Peacock TV (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab).

Watch West Ham vs Nottingham Forest in Canada

FuboTV has the exclusive rights to broadcast all 380 Premier League 2022/23 matches in Canada, which of course includes West Ham vs Nottingham Forest. Watch live on the FuboTV app, the FuboTV website, or via compatible smart TVs and set-top boxes.

A subscription to FuboTV (opens in new tab) costs CA$24.99 per month, CA$59.97 for three months, or CA$199.99 for a full year. No contract, no fuss.

Use a VPN to watch FuboTV from abroad (opens in new tab) while travelling outside Canada.

(opens in new tab) West Ham vs Nottingham Forest Watch all Premier League games (opens in new tab)

FuboTV has the rights to every Premier League 2022/23 live stream, plus Serie A soccer as well. It costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$199.99 for the year. There's a FuboTV app available on most smart platforms.

Watch West Ham vs Nottingham Forest in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of West Ham vs Nottingham Forest, along with every 2022/23 Premier League game. The service costs AU$24.99 monthly, but existing Optus customers can get it for AU$6.99 per month.

Stuck outside Oz? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your local Premier League live stream without being blocked.

(opens in new tab) West Ham vs Nottingham Forest | Watch EPL for AU$25/month (opens in new tab)

Watch a Premier League 2022/23 live stream and more on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime.

West Ham vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Global West Ham vs Nottingham Forest kick-off times

UK: 3pm

3pm Central Europe: 4pm

4pm USA (EST/PST): 10am / 7am

10am / 7am Australia: 2am (Sunday)

2am (Sunday) New Zealand: 4am (Sunday)

All times 3pm GMT (UK time) unless otherwise stated

