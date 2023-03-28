Wales vs Latvia live stream – how to watch Euro 2024 Qualifying for free online and on TV today, team news

Wales vs Latvia live stream

Wales vs Latvia will be free to watch and stream live on on TV Welsh language channel S4C and online via the S4C Clic website (opens in new tab) in Wales and across the UK. You can also catch the game in the UK on Viaplay Sports 2 and Viaplay's website, and in the US on Fox Sports 1 or via cord-cutting services such as FuboTV and Sling. Today's Euro 2024 qualifying clash will also stream on Optus Sport in Australia. Use a VPN to watch the free UK stream from anywhere (opens in new tab), if you happen to be away from home. Full details on how to watch a Wales vs Latvia live stream today on TV just below.

The teams are in and Wales are unchanged from the trip to Croatia. That means Kieffer Moore starts up front, with captain Aaron Ramsey just behind and Joe Morrell and Ethan Ampadu in midfield. Chris Mepham starts in defence, with Connor Roberts and Neco Williams at full-back. Croatian hero Nathan Broadhead is on the bench. For Latvia, Roberts Uldriķis continues up front after scoring recently against the Republic of Ireland, with Artūrs Zjuzins adding experience to the midfield. Mārcis Ošs and skipper Antonijs Černomordijs start at centre-back in what is expected to be a busy evening for the Latvians.

Wales vs Latvia live stream: match preview

Wales host Latvia in their latest round of Euro 2024 qualifying on Tuesday evening desperate to back up their impressive point from the weekend. The Dragons, however, know they won't have things all their own way, with Latvia giving a fine account of themselves in a 3-2 friendly defeat on Friday night. This could be a fascinating watch.

Wales midfielder Joe Morrell hit the nail on the head when saying the Dragons could not let their point in Croatia "go to waste" by not backing up that excellent showing with a sub-par display against Latvia.

"We know this means nothing if we don’t back it up on Tuesday or beyond that," said the Portsmouth midfielder after Nathan Broadhead's injury-time equaliser was just reward for Wales' backs-to-the-wall effort in Zagreb.

Manager Rob Page will be delighted with his players' response after a disappointing World Cup, with the retired Gareth Bale not unduly missed thanks to a fine display from Ethan Ampadu in midfield and Broadhead's nuisance factor when he came on as a second-half substitute. They will hope skipper Aaron Ramsey can play himself into form.

Latvia may be on a five-game winless run since winning their Nations League group, but the minnows will have an eye on an upset after running Ireland close in a friendly on Friday night. The 22-year-old Lechia Gdansk midfielder Kristers Tobers already has more than 20 caps for his country and is attracting admiring glances.

Fellow youngster Raimonds Krollis joined Serie A side Spezia after scoring 37 goals in 59 games for Valmiera back in Latvia. Roberts Uldriķis scored his seventh international goal against Ireland and could be another one to watch. Wales know they must take this one as seriously as they did Croatia.

Wales vs Latvia kicks off at 7.45pm GMT / 2.45pm EST on Tuesday 28th March, at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff. It's free to watch in Wales and across the UK on S4C. Make sure you know how to watch a Wales vs Latvia live stream from anywhere in the world.

Welsh language channel S4C has the exclusive rights to show Wales vs Latvia and the rest of Wales's Euro 2024 qualifiers live in the UK. It's also the new home for all of the Dragons' Nations League fixtures.

S4C is available on Freeview in Wales and via Sky (channel 134), Freesat (channel 120) and Virgin TV (channel 166) in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Wales vs Netherlands is also available online via S4C Clic (opens in new tab), which has apps for iOS and Android.

Commentary is in Welsh but English subtitles are available, while a limited number of sports broadcasts also offer English commentary via the red button.

S4C is free for anyone with a TV licence, but it's ONLY available within the UK, so make sure you've got your VPN (opens in new tab) handy if you're a licence fee payer stuck abroad.

We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details just below.

Wales vs Latvia is being shown for FREE on Welsh language TV channel S4C in the UK, with kick-off set for 7.45pm GMT on Tuesday evening. You can also live stream Wales vs Latvia on the channel's streaming S4C Clic (opens in new tab), which is available via your browser or via dedicated iOS and Android apps. Outside of the UK? Watch Euro 2024 qualifying online just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN. (opens in new tab)

Watch Wales vs Latvia live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Wales vs Latvia live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Wales vs Latvia live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Euro 2024 qualifiers. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Wales vs Latvia

US: Wales vs Latvia live stream

Euro 2024 football fans in the US can watch a Wales vs Latvia live stream on Fox Sports 1 which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab).

Sling currently is offering new customers 50 percent off their first month and there's a free-trial of FuboTV (opens in new tab) too. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab) are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Wales vs Latvia in the UK

The clash between Wales vs Latvia will also be shown live on Viaplay (opens in new tab) in the UK, should you prefer it to the free stream.

Viaplay has exclusive rights to several European competitions, including Euro 2024 qualifiers not involving England, La Liga, Coppa Italia and DFB Pokal.

It's available on TV from £11.99 per month through Sky and Virgin Media.

The network also has its own streaming-only options, costing £14.99 for the full works including Viaplay Sports 1 and 2, plus LaLiga TV; or £11.99 per month if you pay for a full year upfront.

If you're outside the UK, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply download and install a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

Watch Wales vs Latvia in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the the Euro 2024 qualifiers, including today's Wales vs Latvia live stream, not to mention English Premier League games. The service costs AU$24.99 monthly or AU$199 annually.

Stuck outside Oz? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your local Euro 2024 qualifying live stream without being blocked.

Wales vs Latvia kick-off time

Tuesday 28th March 2023

