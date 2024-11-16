How to watch UFC 309 live stream — Jones vs Miocic, full card, cagewalks, tale of the tape

UFC 309 Jones vs Miocic live stream

UFC 309 takes to New York City tonight for the heavyweight title bout between all-time greats Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. You can watch UFC 309 on ESPN+ in the US, Kayo Sports in Australia, TNT Sports Box Office in the UK, and UFC Fight Pass in Canada. Full details are just below.

🥊 UK: UFC 309 live stream on TNT Sports Box Office.

🥊 USA: UFC 309 live stream on ESPN+ PPV.

🥊 AUS: UFC 309 live stream on Kayo Sports Main Event PPV.

🥊 CAN: UFC 309 live stream on UFC Fight Pass.

What time is Jones vs Miocic? The UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic main card is expected to start at 3am GMT / 10pm PT / 2pm AEDT on Saturday 16th / Sunday 17th November 2024 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Jones and Miocic cagewalks are expected at around 6am GMT / 1am ET / 5pm AEDT.

UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic preview

The reigning heavyweight champion and greatest light heavyweight in UFC history, Jon Jones, takes on the greatest UFC heavyweight of all time, Stipe Miocic, in what promises to be one of the fights of a generation at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden today.

It's a blockbuster that's been a long time in the making – and then a pectoral tear for Jones forced its postponement for another 12 months. It means former two-time heavyweight champion Miocic enters this bout at the age of 42, having last fought over three years and seven months ago. It was a Round 2 defeat at the hands of Francis Ngannou, though Miocic's Daniel Cormier trilogy highlighted his ability to bounce back.

Jones, meanwhile, would argue that having something to bounce back from marks you out as a loser. Widely considered the top pound-for-pound fighter UFC has ever seen, the 37-year-old dispatched of the great Ciryl Gane within seconds of his heavyweight debut a year and eight months ago, and he'd love to be the man to send Miocic into retirement.

The co-main event is a belter too, with Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler set for a rematch of their UFC 262 encounter. On that occasion the Brazilian rode out Chandler's hyper-aggressive start and an early knockdown to score a Round 2 knockout and with it the lightweight belt. Chandler has lost on his previous two visits to the MSG.

Make sure you know how to watch a UFC 309 live stream by following our guide below.

The best UFC 309 live stream deal in the US

In the US, ESPN+ has the rights to air the UFC 309 live stream, featuring Jones vs Miocic. It's a pay-per-view event that requires an ESPN+ subscription (from $11.99 a month). There are three ways to watch:

1. Existing annual ESPN+ subscribers can order UFC 309 for $79.99.

2. New ESPN+ subscribers can get a special deal that includes one UFC PPV event (in HD) plus an annual ESPN+ subscription for $134.98.

3. The Disney Bundle, which gets you ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu (with ads) for $16.99 a month. The Disney bundle plus the UFC pay-per-view costs $96.98 in total.

UFC 309 and ESPN+ $134.98 for one year of sport

A UFC 309 PPV isn't cheap ($79.99) but this bundle deal for a little more includes a year's subscription to ESPN+ too. That's a decent saving and includes a truckload of MLB, F1, NHL, college sports and soccer from all over the world. For new ESPN+ subscribers only.

UFC 309 and the Disney Bundle $96.98

It's not a full year of streaming access, like the above, but then it's not only available to new subscribers. You can pick up a month of access to the Disney Bundle (ESPN+, Hulu, Disney Plus) at the same time as your UFC 309 PPV. No contract. Cancel at any time.

UK: UFC 309 live stream – Jones vs Miocic

In the UK, UFC 309 prelims are on TNT Sports 1 (formerly known as BT Sport 1), which costs £30.99 a month as part of Discovery+, or you can take it through your BT, Sky or Virgin Media TV package.

However, Jones vs Miocic and the main card itself are pay-per-view, costing £19.99 from the TNT Sports Box Office. You don't need a subscription to buy th e PPV.

UFC 309 | £19.99 on TNT Sports BoxOffice through Discovery+

UFC 309 will be live on TNT Sports Box Office. You can watch on all manner of devices, including smart TVs, iOS and Android devices, Now set-top boxes, Roku OS and Amazon Fire TV devices.

UFC 309 live stream start times

Global UFC 309 start times

UK: Early Prelims – 11pm; Prelims – 1am (Sunday); Main Card – 3am

Early Prelims – 11pm; Prelims – 1am (Sunday); Main Card – 3am USA / Canada (ET): Early Prelims – 6pm; Prelims – 8pm; Main Card – 10pm

Early Prelims – 6pm; Prelims – 8pm; Main Card – 10pm Australia: Early Prelims – 10am (Sunday); Prelims – 12pm; Main Card – 2pm

Early Prelims – 10am (Sunday); Prelims – 12pm; Main Card – 2pm Central Europe: Early Prelims – 12am (Sunday); Prelims – 2am; Main Card – 4am

Watch UFC 309 live stream in Australia

UFC 309 PPV Main Event on Kayo Sports for AU$59.95

Aussie fans who want to watch a UFC 309 live stream will need a pay-per-view via Main Event on Kayo Sports. Jones vs Miocic costs AU$59.95. The main card is expected to start around 2pm AEDT on Sunday, 17th November. Or you can watch one of the many replays at a time that suits you.

Watch UFC 309 live stream in Canada

UFC 309 | UFC Fight Pass ($9.99/month or $95.99/year)

UFC Fight Pass includes all the early prelims and prelims, plus loads of bonus content. It costs $9.99 a month, or you can subscribe for a year and save nearly $24. We know which we would choose.

UFC 309 full fight card

UFC 309 main card – from 3am GMT / 10pm ET

Jon Jones (c) vs Stipe Miocic – heavyweight title bout

Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler

Viviane Araujo vs Karine Silva

Bo Nickal vs Paul Craig

Mauricio Ruffy vs James Llontop

UFC 309 prelims – from 1am GMT / 8pm ET

Jonathan Martinez vs Marcus McGhee

Chris Weidman vs Eryk Anders

Jim Miller vs Damon Jackson

UFC 309 early prelims – from 11pm GMT / 6pm ET

Marcin Tybura vs Jhonata Diniz

Mickey Gall vs Ramiz Brahimaj

Bassil Hafez vs Oban Elliot

Veronica Hardy vs Eduarda Moura

Jones vs Miocic: tale of the tape

Name: Jon Jones | Stipe Miocic

Nationality: USA | USA

Date of Birth: July 19, 1987 | August 19, 1982

Height: 6' 4" | 6' 4"

Reach: 84.5" | 80"

Record: 27-1-1 | 20-4