UFC 288 live stream: how to watch Sterling vs Cejudo, full card, cagewalks, tale of the tape

UFC 288 Sterling vs Cejudo live stream

UFC 288 arrives in New Jersey this weekend for a huge title showdown between 135lb champ Aljamain Sterling and comeback star Henry Cejudo. You can watch UFC 288 as a PPV on ESPN+ US, Kayo Sports in Australia, BT Sport in the UK, and UFC Fight Pass in Canada. Full details just below.

UK: UFC 288 live stream on BT Sport (opens in new tab)

UFC 288 live stream on USA: UFC 288 live stream on ESPN+ PPV (opens in new tab)

UFC 288 live stream on AUS: UFC 288 live stream on Kayo Sports Main Event PPV (opens in new tab)

UFC 288 live stream on CAN: UFC 288 live stream on UFC Fight Pass

What time is Sterling vs Cejudo? The UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo main card is expected to start at 3am BST / 10pm PT / 1pm AEDT on Saturday 6th May 2023 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. The cage walks are expected at 6am BST / 1am ET / 4pm AEDT.

UFC 288 live stream: Preview

Bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling will be putting his belts on the line for the third time as the New Yorker faces Henry Cejudo at UFC 288 this weekend in New Jersey.

The east coast vs west coast clash sees Sterling take on Los Angeles-born Cejudo who is looking to regain the title he vacated following his retirement in 2020.

Sterling is on an eight-fight win streak that stretches back to 2018, while Cejudo hasn't stepped in the ring for close to three years.

Saturday's event at the Prudential Centre in New Jersey had been due to boast former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira's clash with title contender Beneil Dariush as its co-main event.

However, that showdown has now been postponed after Oliveria picked up an injury, forcing organisers to hastily send Gilbert Burns back to the Octagon just a few weeks after beating Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287. The Brazilian welterweight now steps in to face Belal Muhammad.

Make sure you know how to watch a UFC 288 live stream by following our guide below.

The best UFC 288 live stream deal in the US

In the US, ESPN+ has the rights to air the UFC 288 live stream featuring Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo. It's a pay-per-view event that requires an ESPN+ subscription (from $9.99 a month). There are three ways to watch:

1. Existing annual ESPN+ subscribers (opens in new tab) can order UFC 288 for $79.99.

2. New ESPN+ subscribers can get a special deal that includes one UFC PPV event (in HD) plus an annual ESPN+ subscription for $124.98.

3. The Disney Bundle (opens in new tab), which gets you ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu (with ads) for $12.99 a month. The Disney bundle plus the UFC pay-per-view costs $92.98 in total.

(opens in new tab) UFC 288 and ESPN+ $124.98 for one year of sport (opens in new tab)

A UFC 288 PPV isn't cheap ($79.99) but this bundle deal for a little more includes a year's subscription to ESPN+ too. That's a decent saving and includes a truckload of MLB, NHL, college sports and soccer from all over the world. For new ESPN+ subscribers only.

(opens in new tab) UFC 288 and the Disney Bundle $92.98 (opens in new tab)

It's not a full year of streaming access, like the above, but then it's not only available to new subscribers. You can pick up a month of access to the Disney Bundle (ESPN+, Hulu, Disney Plus) at the same time as your UFC 288 PPV. No contract. Cancel at any time.

UK: UFC 288 live stream – Sterling vs Cejudo

In the UK, UFC 288: Edwards vs Usman is on BT Sport 1 – which means it's not a PPV. Hurrah! BT Sport costs £18 a month on a 24-month contract, plus a one-off fee of £39.99. Or you can get it without a contract for £39.99 a month with no upfront fee.

(opens in new tab) UFC 288 | £18 a month on BT Sport (opens in new tab)

UFC 288 – including the prelims and main card – will be live on BT Sport. You can watch on all manner of devices, including smart TVs, iOS and Android devices, Now set-top boxes, Roku OS and Amazon Fire TV devices. Don't want a contract? You can get BT Sport for £39.99 a month on a rolling, month-by-month basis and cancel anytime.

UFC 288 live stream start times

Global UFC 288 start times

UK: Early Prelims - 11pm, Prelims - 1am (Sunday), Main Card - 3am

Early Prelims - 11pm, Prelims - 1am (Sunday), Main Card 3am USA / Canada (EDT): Early Prelims - 6pm, Prelims - 8pm, Main Card - 10pm

Early Prelims - 6pm, Prelims - 8pm, Main Card - 10pm Australia: Early Prelims - 9am, Prelims - 11am, Main Card - 1pm (Sunday)

Early Prelims - 9am, Prelims - 11am, Main Card - 1pm (Sunday) Central Europe: Early Prelims - 12am (Sunday), Prelims - 2am, Main Card - 4am

Watch UFC 288 live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) UFC 288 PPV Main Event on Kayo Sports for AU$59.95 (opens in new tab)

Aussie fans who want to watch a UFC 288 live stream will need to pay-per-view via Main Event on Kayo Sports (opens in new tab). Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo costs AU$59.95. The main card is expected to start around 1pm AEDT on Sunday, 7th May 2023. Or you can watch one of the many replays at a time that suits you.

Watch UFC 288 live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) UFC 288 | UFC Fight Pass ($9.99/month or $95.99/year) (opens in new tab)

UFC Fight Pass includes all the early prelims and prelims, plus loads of bonus content. It costs $9.99 a month, or you can subscribe for a year and save nearly $24. We know which we would choose.

UFC 288 full fight card

UFC 288 main card – from 3am BST / 10pm ET

Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo - Bantamweight title fight

Gilbert Burns vs Belal Muhammad

Jessica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan

Movsar Evloev vs. Diego Lopes

Kron Gracie vs Charles Jourdain

UFC 288 prelims – from 1am BST / 8pm ET

Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark

Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya

Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba

UFC 288 early prelims – from 11pm BST / 6pm ET

Braxton Smith vs. Parker Porter

Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov

Rafael Estevam vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribiero

Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz Jr

Sterling vs Cejudo: tale of the tape

Name: Aljamain Sterling - Henry Cejudo

Nationality: American – American

Date of Birth: July 31, 1989 – February 9, 1987

Height: 5' 7" – 5' 4"

Reach: 71" – 64"

Record: 22-3-0 – 16-2-0