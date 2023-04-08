UFC 287 live stream: how to watch Pereira vs Adesanya 2, full card, cagewalks, tale of the tape

UFC 287 Pereira vs Adesanya 2 live stream

UFC 287 arrives in Miami this weekend for a huge rematch between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya. You can watch UFC 287 as a PPV on ESPN+ US, Kayo Sports in Australia, BT Sport in the UK, and UFC Fight Pass in Canada. Full details just below.

What time is Pereira vs Adesanya 2? The UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya main card is expected to start at 3am BST / 10pm PT / 1pm AEDT on Saturday 8th April 2023 at Casey Center in Miami, Florida. The cage walks are expected at 6am BST / 1am ET / 4pm AEDT.



UFC 287 live stream: Preview

Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya's first clash was one of the most memorable middleweight fights in UFC history, and now they're heading back to the octagon for another go. Welcome to UFC 287.

The main event sees Brazilian Pereira defend his middleweight title against Nigerian Israel Adesanya. When the pair met previously (at UFC 281 in November), Pereira won with a thrilling fifth-round knockout. He also emerged victorious from their two kickboxing encounters outside of the UFC – one in 2016, and another the following year. So Adesanya will be looking for vengeance.

Being a previous middleweight champion, he stands a good chance, and will be hoping to regain his title.

It seems like Pereira was brought in to challenge Adesanya's dominance in the middleweight division, which he has succeeded in doing. He has said he wanted a new challenge, and the UFC was it. Now he has the title, he has to defend, and contenders don't come any hungrier than former title holder Adesanya.

Title fight aside, it's a stacked card. Hometown boy Jorge Masvidal takes on fellow Floridian Gilbert Burns in a welterweight bout, while in the bantamweight division, two of the most exciting strikers go head-to-head in Rob Font vs Adrian Yanez. And that's just the tip of the iceberg – see the full card at the end of this article.

Make sure you know how to watch a UFC 287 live stream by following our guide below.

The best UFC 287 live stream deal in the US

In the US, ESPN+ has the UFC 287 live stream featuring Pereira vs Adesanya 2. It's a pay-per-view event that requires an ESPN+ subscription (from $9.99 a month). There are three ways to watch:

1. Existing annual ESPN+ subscribers (opens in new tab) can order UFC 287 for $79.99.

2. New ESPN+ subscribers can get a special deal that includes one UFC PPV event (in HD) plus an annual ESPN+ subscription for $124.98.

3. The Disney Bundle (opens in new tab), which gets you ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu (with ads) for $12.99 a month. The Disney bundle plus the UFC pay-per-view costs $94.98 in total.

(opens in new tab) UFC 287 and ESPN+ $124.98 for one year of sport (opens in new tab)

A UFC 287 PPV isn't cheap ($79.99) but this bundle deal for a little more includes a year's subscription to ESPN+ too. That's a decent saving and includes a truckload of MLB, NHL, college sports and soccer from all over the world. For new ESPN+ subscribers only.

(opens in new tab) UFC 287 and the Disney Bundle $94.98 (opens in new tab)

It's not a full year of streaming access, like the above, but then it's not only available to new subscribers. You can pick up a month of access to the Disney Bundle (ESPN+, Hulu, Disney Plus) at the same time as your UFC 287 PPV. No contract. Cancel at any time.

UK: UFC 287 live stream – Pereira vs Adesanya

In the UK, UFC 287: Edwards vs Usman is on BT Sport 1 – which means it's not a PPV. Hurrah! BT Sport costs £18 a month on a 24-month contract, plus a one-off fee of £39.99. Or you can get it without a contract for £39.99 a month with no upfront fee.

(opens in new tab) UFC 287 | £18 a month on BT Sport (opens in new tab)

UFC 287 – including the prelims and main card – will be live on BT Sport. You can watch on all manner of devices, including smart TVs, iOS and Android devices, Now set-top boxes, Roku OS and Amazon Fire TV devices. Don't want a contract? You can get BT Sport for £39.99 a month on a rolling, month-by-month basis and cancel anytime.

UFC 287 live stream start times

Global UFC 287 start times

UK: Early Prelims - 11pm, Prelims - 1am (Sunday), Main Card - 3am

Early Prelims - 11pm, Prelims - 1am (Sunday), Main Card 3am USA / Canada (EDT): Early Prelims - 6pm, Prelims - 8pm, Main Card - 10pm

Early Prelims - 6pm, Prelims - 8pm, Main Card - 10pm Australia: Early Prelims - 9am, Prelims - 11am, Main Card - 1pm (Sunday)

Early Prelims - 9am, Prelims - 11am, Main Card - 1pm (Sunday) Central Europe: Early Prelims - 12am (Sunday), Prelims - 2am, Main Card - 4am

Watch UFC 287 live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) UFC 287 PPV Main Event on Kayo Sports for AU$59.95 (opens in new tab)

Aussie fans who want to watch a UFC 287 live stream will need to pay-per-view via Main Event on Kayo Sports (opens in new tab). Pereira vs Adesanya costs AU$59.95. The main card is expected to start around 1pm AEDT on Sunday, 10th April 2023. Or you can watch one of the many replays at a time that suits you.

Watch UFC 287 live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) UFC 287 | UFC Fight Pass ($9.99/month or $95.99/year) (opens in new tab)

UFC Fight Pass includes all the early prelims and prelims, plus loads of bonus content. It costs $9.99 a month, or you can subscribe for a year and save nearly $24. We know which we would choose.

UFC 287 full fight card

UFC 287 main card – from 3am BST / 10pm ET

Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya - Middleweight title fight

Gilbert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal - welterweight

Rob Font vs Adrian Yanez - bantamweight

Kevin Holland vs Santiago Ponzinibbio - welterweight

Raul Rosas Jr vs Christian Rodriguez - bantamweight

UFC 287 prelims – from 1am BST / 8pm ET

Chris Curtis vs Kelvin Gastelum - middleweight

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs Luana Pinheiro - women's strawweight

Gerald Meerschaert vs Joe Pyfer - middleweight

Karl Williams vs Chase Sherman - heavyweight

UFC 287 early prelims – from 11pm BST / 6pm ET

Cynthia Calvillo vs Loopy Godinez - women's strawweight

Ignacio Bahamondes vs Trey Ogden - catchweight

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs Steve Garcia - featherweight

Jaqueline Amorim vs Sam Hughes - women's strawweight

Pereira vs Adesanya: tale of the tape

Name: Alex Pereira – Israel Adesanya

Nationality: Brazilian – Nigerian

Date of Birth: July 7, 1987 – July 22, 1989

Height: 6' 4" – 6' 4"

Reach: 79" – 80"

Record: 7-1-0 – 23-2-0