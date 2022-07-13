Watch The Open 2022: live stream the golf from St Andrews online from anywhere

The Open returns to St Andrews for the first time in seven years, and it looks set to be a cracker as the final major of the 2022 golf season gets going. Collin Morikawa will be out to defend the title he won in memorable style last time out and the field is packed with names including none other than Tiger Woods for whom, rumour, has it this might be his very last competition. Not one to miss. Here's how to watch The Open 2022 from wherever you are in the world.

The Old Course is full of storylines this year. There will certainly be eyes on Rory McIlroy who enters this year's tournament as the favourite. The Northern Irishman has described winning the Open Championship at St Andrews as the "Holy Grail", and arrives in Scotland as the world number two, having won twice on the PGA Tour this term.

Tiger Woods has won the Open Championship three times, with two of those victories coming on this course, with the 46-year-old regarding St Andrews as his "favourite course in the world".

Should this weekend's event prove to be his swan song, few golf enthusiasts would disagree he would make a fitting winner for what is an historic 150th instalment of the battle for the Claret Jug. Of course, the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick might have something to say about that.

Follow our guide to watch The British Open 2022 and get yourself a live stream from anywhere.

Watch The Open 2022 for free

Fox Sports has the rights to The Open 2022 in Australia, which means cordcutters can stream (almost) every shot live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. Kayo costs from AU$25 a month but new subscribers get a 14-day free trial (opens in new tab). Away from home?

Use a VPN to watch The Open 2022 live stream from abroad (opens in new tab) on Kayo Sports.

We recommend ExpressVPN. Full details just below.

Watch the The Open 2022 live stream from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant The Open 2022 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are lots of VPN providers but some are more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more.

Watch The Open live stream in the US

It's NBC that has the rights to show The Open 2022 in the US but, as ever, the coverage is split between its various cable channels and the Peacock streaming service.

You can sign up to Peacock for $4.99 per month (opens in new tab). If you don't already have cable, then you'll find USA Network and NBC Sports on streaming services such as Sling and FuboTV. FuboTV has a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). Sling is $35 per month but you can get your first month for half-price here (opens in new tab).

2022 The Open schedule & US TV times

Thursday 14th July 2022

Round 1 - Live coverage of Round 1 is on Peacock from 1.30am to 4am; USA Network from 4am to 3pm; and Peacock from 3pm to 4pm.

Friday 15th July 2022:

Live coverage of Round 2 is on Peacock from 1.30am to 4am; USA Network from 4am to 3pm; and Peacock from 3pm to 4pm.

Saturday 16th July 2022:

Live coverage of Round 3 is on USA network from 5am to 7am; then Peacock and NBC from 7am to 3pm.

Sunday 17th July 2022

Live coverage of Round 4 is on USA Network from 4am to 7am; and finally Peacock and NBC from 7am to 2pm.

Watch The Open live stream in the UK

Rights to air The Open in the UK belong to Sky Sports and the coverage from St Andrews will be shown live on Sky Sports Golf. Don't have Sky? Check out today's best Sky TV deals.

Don't want to commit to a Sky subscription? No problem. Cordcutters can enjoy a British Open live stream with a Now Sports streaming pass (from £11.99 a day).

And remember: US and Australian golf fans who find themselves in the UK can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to stream The Open 2022 on Peacock for $5 a month or with the Kayo Sports free trial.

2022 British Open Round 1 tee times

All times BST / ET

6.35am / 1.35am Paul Lawrie, Webb Simpson, Min Woo Lee

6.46am / 1.46am Sadom Kaewkanjana, Ben Campbell, Barclay Brown

6.57am / 1.57am Dean Burmester, Chan Kim, Brandon Wu

7.08am / 2.08am Ian Poulter, Jamie Donaldson, Guido Migliozzi

7.19am / 2.19am Garrick Higgo, Minkyu Kim, Ashley Chesters

7.30am / 2.30am Phil Mickelson, Lucas Herbert, Kurt Kitay ama

7.41am / 2.41am Patrick Reed, Tom Hoge, JooHyung Kim

7.52am / 2.52am John Daly, Bryson De Chambeau, Cameron Tringale

8.03am / 3.03am Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Se amus Power

8.14am / 3.14am Francesco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose

8.25am / 3.25am Cameron Young, Kyoung-Hoo Lee, Robert MacIntyre

8.36am / 3.36am Zach Johnson, Billy Horschel, Corey Conners

8.47am / 3.47am Brian Harman, Pablo Larrazabal, Danny Willett

9.03am / 4.03am Stephen Dodd, JT Poston, Lee Westwood

9.14am / 4.14am Sepp Straka, Luke List, Justin De Los Santos

9.25am / 4.25am Ernie Els, Adri Arnaus, Brad Kennedy

9.36am / 4.36am Mackenzie Hughes, Scott Vincent, Victor Perez

9.47am / 4.47am Jason Kokrak, Nicolai Hojgaaard, Sihwan Kim

9.58am / 4.58am Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

10.09am / 5.09am Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland

10.20am / 5.20am Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuy ama, Tony Finau

10.31am / 5.31am Kevin Kisner, Chris Kirk, Takumi Kanaya

10.42am / 5.42am Dylan Frittelli, Trey Mullinax, Matthew Jordan

10.53am / 5.53am Anthony Quayle, Zander Lombard, John Parry

11.04am / 6.04am Thomas Detry, Richard Mansell, Marco Penge

11.15am / 6.15am Alexander Bjork, Oliver Farr, Matt Ford

11.36am / 6.36am Mark Calcavecchia, Ryan Fox, Jediah Morgan

11.47am / 6.47am Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Bernd Wiesberger, Sam Bairstow

11.58am / 6.58am Adrian Meronk, Haotong Li, Marcus Armitage

12.09 pm / 7.09am Thriston Lawrence, Fabrizio Zanotti, Alex Wrigley

12.20 pm / 7.20am Aaron Wise, Si Woo Kim, Sam Horsfield

12.31 pm / 7.31am Talor Gooch, Shaun Norris, Wyndh am Clark

12.42 pm / 7.42am Henrik Stenson, Russell Henley, Aldrich Potgieter

12.53 pm / 7.53am Stewart Cink, Sergio Garcia, Aaron Jarvis

1.04 pm / 8.04am Sungjae Im, Paul Casey, Gary Woodland

1.15 pm / 8.15am Dustin Johnson, Ad am Scott, Marc Leishman

1.26 pm / 8.26am Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton

1.37 pm / 8.37am Darren Clarke, Richard Bland, Filippo Celli

1.48 pm / 8.48am Kevin Na, Kazuki Higa, Erik Van Rooyen

2.04 pm / 9.04am David Duval, Justin Harding, Jordan Smith

2.15 pm / 9.15am Shugo Imahira, Jason Scrivener, David Law

2.26 pm / 9.26am Abrah am Ancer, Yuto Katsuragawa, Emiliano Grillo

2.37 pm / 9.37am Louis Oosthuizen, Harris English, Keita Nakajima

2.48 pm / 9.48am Padraig Harrington, Thomas Pieters, Keith Mitchell

2.59 pm / 9.59am Tiger Woods, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

3.10 pm / 10.10am Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Harold Varner III

3.21 pm / 10.21am Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Mito Pereira

3.32 pm / 10.32am Keegan Bradley, Sebastian Munoz, Sahith Theegala

3.43 pm / 10.43am Laurie Canter, Dimitrios Papadatos, Matthew Griffin

3.54 pm / 10.54am John Catlin, Jamie Rutherford, David Carey

4.05 pm / 11.05am Mingyu Cho, Joge Fernandez Valdes, Robert Dinwiddie

4.16 pm / 11.16am Lars Van Meijel, Jack Floydd, Ronan Mullarney

2022 British Open Round 2 tee times

All times BST / ET

6.35am / 1.35am Mark Calcavecchia, Ryan Fox, Jediah Morgan

6.46am / 1.46am Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Bernd Wiesberger, Sam Bairstow

6.57am / 1.57am Adrian Meronk, Haotong Li, Marcus Armitage

7.08am / 2.08am Thriston Lawrence, Fabrizio Zanotti, Alex Wrigley

7.19am / 2.19am Aaron Wise, Si Woo Kim, Sam Horsfield

7.30am / 2.30am Talor Gooch, Shaun Norris, Wyndham Clark

7.41am / 2.41am Henrik Stenson, Russell Henley, Aldrich Potgieter

7.52am / 2.52am Stewart Cink, Sergio Garcia, Aaron Jarvis

8.03am / 3.03am Sungjae Im, Paul Casey, Gary Woodland

8.14am / 3.14am Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott, Marc Leishman

8.25am / 3.25am Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton

8.36am / 3.36am Darren Clarke, Richard Bland, Filippo Celli

8.47am / 3.47am Kevin Na, Kazuki Higa, Erik Van Rooyen

9.03am / 4.03am David Duval, Justin Harding, Jordan Smith

9.14am / 4.14am Shugo Imahira, Jason Scrivener, David Law

9.25am / 4.25am Abraham Ancer, Yuto Katsuragawa, Emiliano Grillo

9.36am / 4.36am Louis Oosthuizen, Harris English, Keita Nakajima

9.47am / 4.47am Padraig Harrington, Thomas Pieters, Keith Mitchell

9.58am / 4.58am Tiger Woods, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

10.09am / 5.09am Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Harold Varner III

10.20am / 5.20am Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Mito Pereira

10.31am / 5.31am Keegan Bradley, Sebastian Munoz, Sahith Theegala

10.42am / 5.42am Laurie Canter, Dimitrios Papadatos, Matthew Griffin

10.53am / 5.53am John Catlin, Jamie Rutherford, David Carey

11.04am / 6.04am Mingyu Cho, Joge Fernandez Valdes, Robert Dinwiddie

11.15am / 6.15am Lars Van Meijel, Jack Floydd, Ronan Mullarney

11.36am / 6.36am Paul Lawrie, Webb Simpson, Min Woo Lee

11.47am / 6.47am Sadom Kaewkanjana, Ben Campbell, Barclay Brown

11.58am / 6.58am Dean Burmester, Chan Kim, Brandon Wu

12.09pm / 7.09am Ian Poulter, Jamie Donaldson, Guido Migliozzi

12.20pm / 7.20am Garrick Higgo, MinKyu Kim, Ashley Chesters

12.31pm / 7.31am Phil Mickelson, Lucas Herbert, Kurt Kitayama

12.42pm / 7.42am Patrick Reed, Tom Hoge, JooHyung Kim

12.53pm / 7.53 am John Daly, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Tringale

1.04pm / 8.04am Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Seamus Power

1.15pm / 8.15am Francesco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose

1.26pm / 8.26am Cameron Young, Kyoung-Hoo Lee, Robert MacIntyre

1.37pm / 8.37am Zach Johnson, Billy Horschel, Corey Conners

1.48pm / 8.48am Brian Harman, Pablo Larrazabal, Danny Willett

2.04pm / 9.04am Stephen Dodd, JT Poston, Lee Westwood

2.15pm / 9.15am Sepp Straka, Luke List, Justin De Los Santos

2.26pm / 9.26am Ernie Els, Adri Arnaus, Brad Kennedy

2.37pm / 9.37am Mackenzie Hughes, Scott Vincent, Victor Perez

2.48pm / 9.48am Jason Kokrak, Nicolai Hojgaaard, Sihwan Kim

2.59pm / 9.59am Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

3.10pm / 10.10am Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland

3.21pm / 10.21am Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau

3.32pm / 10.32am Kevin Kisner, Chris Kirk, Takumi Kanaya

3.43pm / 10.43am Dylan Frittelli, Trey Mullinax, Matthew Jordan

3.54pm / 10.54am Anthony Quayle, Zander Lombard, John Parry

4.05pm / 11.05am Thomas Detry, Richard Mansell, Marco Penge

4.16pm / 11.16am Alexander Bjork, Oliver Farr, Matt Ford