How to watch Sevilla vs Roma: live stream the UEFA Europa League final for free

Sevilla vs Roma will be shown on BT Sport in the UK but you can also tune in to this Europa League final in the USA on Paramount+ which currently has a 7-day free trial. You can also watch a Sevilla vs Roma live stream on Stan Sport in Australia. Use a VPN to watch your usual stream from anywhere if you happen to be abroad. Full details on how to watch Sevilla vs Roma online and on TV just below.

Kick-off: Wed, May 31 – 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT

Sevilla vs Roma live stream: match preview

Sevilla take on Roma in Hungary in a mouth-watering Europa League final. The Spanish side have won this competition a record six times, while their opponents lifted last year's Europa Conference League trophy. Can Jose Mourinho's team go one better this season and defeat the kings of the Europa League?

Sevilla haven't had their best season in La Liga but the Spanish side always seem to perform in the Europa League. José Luis Mendilibar's team only entered the competition after being eliminated from the Champions League, but will play in their seventh final after seeing off PSV, Fenerbahce, Manchester United and, most recently, Juventus in the semi-final.

A 1-1 draw in Turin set up a winner-takes-all second leg at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, which Sevilla won 2-1 after extra time thanks to an Erik Lamela header. Can they add yet another record-breaking title to their CV?

Roma finished second behind Sevilla's neighbours Real Betis in Group C, which set up knockout ties against Red Bull Salzburg, Real Sociedad, Feyenoord, and Bayer Leverkusen in the semi-final. Edoardo Bove's goal secured a 1-0 victory for Roma at home in the first leg, and a Jose Mourinho masterclass in Germany ensured a goalless draw that meant the Giallorossi would be the ones heading to Budapest for the final.

The Portuguese last won this trophy in 2017 when he was Manchester United boss, and a win would be Roma's only chance of playing Champions League football next season.

Sevilla vs Roma kicks off at 8pm GMT / 3pm ET on Wednesday 31st May, at the Puskas Arena, Budapest, and it's free-to-air for anyone in the UK. Make sure you know how to watch a Sevilla vs Roma live stream.

UK: watch Sevilla vs Roma free live stream

UK broadcaster BT Sport will show a Sevilla vs Roma free live stream which will be available for anyone in the UK to enjoy. It will also do the same for the Europa Conference League and the Champions League finals too.

You can catch the Europa League free live stream on the BT Sport YouTube channel and on the BT Sport website too, as well as by using the BT Sports app on smart TVs, the Xbox One and Apple TV. Virgin Media customers can watch free on channel 532/

You can also watch Sevilla vs Roma on BT Sports TV channels. Head to BT Sport 1 for the HD coverage and to BT Sport Ultimate to watch in 4K. Coverage starts at 7.15pm BST.

Outside the UK? If you're a UK citizen away from home, use a VPN to watch the Sevilla vs Roma free live stream from abroad, if you find yourself somewhere geo-blocked.

We recommend ExpressVPN. Full details on how to use a VPN just below.

Watch Sevilla vs Roma live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Sevilla vs Roma live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Sevilla vs Roma live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Europa League. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Sevilla vs Roma live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Sevilla vs Roma in the Europa League, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BT Sport.

3. Then head over to BT Sport YouTube channel or the BT Sport website on your browser or device and enjoy the free Sevilla vs Roma live stream!

US: watch Sevilla vs Roma

Football fans in the US can watch a live stream of the Europa League final between Sevilla vs Roma, plus every UEFA Europa League and Champions League fixture this season, on Paramount+.

You can get a seven-day free trial of Paramount+ here if you're a new subscriber. After the trial ends, you'll pay just $5 a month ($10 a month if you want the ad-free plan).

The Paramount+ free trial is only available in the US. Travelling overseas?

Use a VPN to watch Paramount+ from abroad without being blocked.

Watch Sevilla vs Roma live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Stan Sport provides live coverage of the Sevilla vs Roma live stream and all other UEFA club competition games.

To begin with, there's a Stan 30-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Global Sevilla vs Roma kick-off times:

Global Sevilla vs Roma kick-off times:

UK: 8pm

8pm Central Europe: 9pm

9pm USA (EST/PST): 5pm / 12pm

5pm / 12pm Australia: 7am (Thursday)

7am (Thursday) New Zealand: 9am (Thursday)

All times 8pm GMT (UK time) unless otherwise stated

Wednesday 31st May

Sevilla vs Roma - final