Royal Ascot live stream 2023: watch Gold Cup, royal processions and every race for free online

With 35 races, including eight Group 1 events, across five days of pageantry, frivolity and majesty, there's nothing quite like Royal Ascot. And as the first edition since the accession of King Charles III, the 2023 edition stands to be a milestone event.

There'll be a royal procession at 2pm BST every day, and that of course includes Ladies' Day (Thurs), the centrepiece of Royal Ascot, highlighted by the signature Gold Cup. Here's how to watch a free Royal Ascot live stream from anywhere.

Free Royal Ascot live stream

Dates: 20th - 24th June 2023

20th - 24th June 2023 Time: Full schedule below

Full schedule below Racecourse: Ascot Racecourse

Ascot Racecourse TV channel: ITV / ITV Racing (UK) | Peacock/NBC (US) | Racing.com (AUS)

ITV / ITV Racing (UK) | Peacock/NBC (US) | Racing.com (AUS) FREE live stream: ITVX (UK) | Racing.com (AUS)

Royal Ascot schedule 2023

(All times BST)

Royal Ascot Day 1 races (Tues, 20th June)

2.30pm - The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) - £750,000 - One mile

3.05pm - The Coventry Stakes (Group 2) - £150,000 - Six furlongs

3.40pm - The King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1) - £600,000 - Five furlongs

4.20pm - The St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) - £600,000 - Old mile

5pm - The Ascot Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) - £100,000 - Two miles, four furlongs

5.35pm - The Wolferton Stakes (Listed) - £110,000 - One mile, two furlongs

6.10pm - The Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) - £100,000 - One mile, six furlongs

Royal Ascot Day 2 races (Weds, 21st June)

2.30pm - The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) - £115,000 - Five furlongs

3.05pm - The Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) - £100,000 - Old mile

3.40pm - The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) - £225,000 - One mile

4.20pm - The Prince of Wales's Stakes (Group 1) - £1,000,000 - One mile, two furlongs

5pm - The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) (Class 2) (Open) - £175,000 - One mile

5.35pm - The Queen’s Vase (Group 2) - £265,000 - One mile, six furlongs

Royal Ascot Day 3 races (Thurs, 22nd June)

2.30pm - The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) - £110,000 - Five furlongs

3.05pm - The King George V Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105) - £100,000 - One mile, four furlongs

3.40pm - The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) - £225,000 - One mile, four furlongs

4.20pm - The Gold Cup (Group 1) - £600,000 - Two miles, four furlongs

5pm - The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) (Class 2) - £120,000 - One mile

5.35pm - The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) - £150,000 - One mile, two furlongs

6.10pm - The Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) - £100,000 - Seven furlongs

Royal Ascot Day 4 races (Fri, 23rd June)

2.30pm - The Albany Stakes (Group 3) - £100,000 - Six furlongs

3.05pm - The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) - £600,000 - Six furlongs

3.40pm - The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes Handicap (Class 2) - £100,000 - One mile, four furlongs

4.20pm - The Coronation Stakes (Group 1) - £600,000 - Old mile

5pm - The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) - £100,000 - One mile

5.35pm - The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) - £250,000 - One mile, four furlongs

Royal Ascot Day 5 races (Sat, 24th June)

2.30pm - The Chesham Stakes (Listed) - £100,000 - Seven furlongs

3.05pm - The Jersey Stakes (Group 3) - £150,000 - Seven furlongs

3.40pm - The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) - £250,000 - One mile, four furlongs

4.20pm - The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) - £1,000,000 - Six furlongs

5pm - The Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) (Class 2) (0-110) - £175,000 - Six furlongs

5.35pm - The Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) - £100,000 - One mile, two furlongs

6.10pm - The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions) (Class 2) - £100,000 - Two miles, six furlongs

USA: 2023 Royal Ascot live stream

Peacock is the best place to watch Royal Ascot 2023 in the US.

The streaming service is providing live Royal Ascot coverage from 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT to 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT from Wednesday to Friday, and from 9am ET /6am PT to 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT on Saturday.

You'll also be able to watch Saturday's action unfold on NBC, between 9am ET /6am PT and 1pm ET / 10am PT.

A subscription to Peacock costs just $4.99 a month, so it's a very cheap way to watch Royal Ascot live online.

Who is predicted to win the Royal Ascot Gold Cup 2023? Coltrane and Eldar Eldarov have been installed as the 2023 Royal Ascot Gold Cup favourites by the bookmakers, but with rain expected to hit Ascot hard, the resultant heavier conditions could end up favouring Emily Dickinson.

What is the Royal Ascot weather? Those hats are going to come in handy, with rain being forecasted for both Tuesday and Thursday. It's likely to be particularly heavy on Tuesday, which could have a knock-on effect through the week.

What is the going at Ascot Racecourse? The official Ascot Racecourse going is Straight: Good to Firm on the straight course, and Good, Good to Firm (in places) on the round course, as of Monday, June 19th.

Who is running in the Royal Ascot Gold Cup 2023? Coltrane (T: Andrew Balding; J: Oisin Murphy) 3/1

Eldar Eldarov (T: Roger Varian; J: David Egan) 3/1

Emily Dickinson (T: A P O'Brien; J: Ryan Moore) 7/1

Subjectivist (T: Charlie Johnston; J: Joe Fanning) 10/1

Yibir (T: Charlie Appleby; J: William Buick) 10/1

Courage Mon Ami (T: John & Thady Gosden; J: Frankie Dettori) 10/1

Broome (T: A P O'Brien; J: TBA) 12/1

Echoes In Rain (T: W P Mullins; J: Tom Marquand) 14/1

Trueshan (T: Alan King; J: Hollie Doyle) 20/1

Changingoftheguard (T: A P O'Brien; J: TBA) 25/1

Wise Eagle (T: Adam Nicol; J: Daniel Tudhope) 33/1

Lone Eagle (T: Ralph Beckett; J: Rossa Ryan) 40/1

Big Call (T: C Ferland; J: TBA) 50/1

Nate The Great (T: Andrew Balding; J: TBA) 66/1

Tashkhan (T: Brian Ellison; J: Ben Robinson) 66/1

Which horse won the most Royal Ascot Gold Cups? Yeats is the only horse to have ever won four Gold Cups in a row. The Aidan O'Brien-trained stallion won Royal Ascot's signature race in 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009, a feat that only Sagaro (1975, 1976, 1977) and Stradivarius (2018, 2019, 2020) have come close to matching.

Can I watch Royal Ascot for free? Fans can watch every race at Ascot Racecourse for free on ITV and the ITVX streaming service in the UK, and on Racing.com and the Racing.com website in Australia.

What is the prize money for placing first in the Gold Cup? The Gold Cup is Royal Ascot's most prestigious race, and this year's winner will take home £600,000. It isn't the richest race on the schedule though, with both The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes and The Prince of Wales's Stakes set to fetch £1,000,000, and £750,000 set to go to the winner of The Queen Anne Stakes.



