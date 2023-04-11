Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream and how to watch the UEFA Champions League quarter-final online

Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream

Real Madrid vs Chelsea will be shown on BT Sport in the UK but you can also tune in to this Champions League match in the USA on Paramount+. You can also watch a Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream on Stan Sport in Australia. Use a VPN to watch your usual stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) if you happen to be abroad. Full details on how to watch tonight's Real Madrid vs Chelsea quarter-final just below.

USA: Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream on Paramount+ (free trial) (opens in new tab)

AUS: Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream on Stan Sport

Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream on UK: Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream on BT Sport

Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream on Watch your local stream from abroad with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream: match preview

Real Madrid and Chelsea will play each other in the knockout stages of the Champions League for the third season in a row when they meet on Wednesday night.

Real Madrid's results have been mixed in recent weeks, with just four wins from their last nine games in all competitions. A 6-0 thrashing of Real Valladolid and 4-0 Copa Del Rey win against Barcelona were sandwiched between a 2-1 La Liga defeat at Camp Nou and 3-2 defeat against Villarreal at the Bernabeu on Saturday, but no team loves playing in the Champions League more than Real Madrid. Their 14 titles is twice as many as second-placed AC Milan and you can never bet against them adding another.

It's less than a week since Frank Lampard returned to the dugout at Chelsea and things didn't exactly go to plan in his first game back in charge. A spectacular strike from Wolves' Matheus Nunes turned out to be the only goal of the game and continued Chelsea's rotten run of form, which now includes just four wins since the start of January, but the Blues' record against Real Madrid is good. They've only lost once in seven meetings. Can Lampard keep that up in Spain tonight?

Real Madrid vs Chelsea kicks off at 8pm BST / 3pm EDT on Wednesday 12th April, at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid. Make sure you know how to watch a Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream.

US: watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea

Football fans in the US can watch a Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream and every UEFA Champions League and Europa League fixture this season on Paramount+, from the group stages to the final.

You can get a one-month free trial of Paramount+ here (opens in new tab) using the code PICARD. After the trial ends, you'll pay just $5 a month ($10 a month if you want the ad-free plan).

The Paramount+ free trial is only available with the US and the offer ends on 30th April. Travelling overseas?

Use a VPN to watch Paramount+ from abroad without being blocked (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Real Madrid vs Chelsea | Paramount+ 30-day trial (opens in new tab)

Watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League football for free with this 30-day free trial of Paramount Plus. You can choose from any of the Champions League and Europa League games. It's $5 a month once the trial expires. Cancel at any time.

Watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Champions League. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

(opens in new tab)ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the Champions League live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription. (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN for Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Real Madrid vs Chelsea in the Champions League, you may wish to choose 'US' for Paramount+.

3. Then head over to Paramount+ (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream!

Can you watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea in the UK?

Rights to show Real Madrid vs Chelsea and all UEFA club competitions in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal means you'll also be able to watch all of the Europa League games. You can get BT Sport through BT TV, Sky TV (opens in new tab) and Virgin Media (opens in new tab) as well as through the BT Sport website and apps. Real Madrid vs Chelsea will be on BT Sport 1 in HD and BT Sport Ultimate in 4K.

(opens in new tab) BT TV customers: Grab BT Sport from just £10 a month (opens in new tab) Upgrading to all four BT Sport channels is no big deal if you’re already a BT customer. Those with BT TV already can access the channels for £10 per month, down from £17 while the deal lasts. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for £16.

Don't want to be locked into a contract? You can also opt for a BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), which costs £30 per month. It's a rolling one-month contract and you can cancel anytime. The pass lets you stream all four BT Sport channels across iOS and Android devices, games consoles, Now TV set-top boxes, Roku players, and Amazon Fire TV devices.

(opens in new tab) BT Sport Monthly Pass: Champions League for £30 (opens in new tab)

The nifty BT Sport Monthly Pass lets you stream all four BT Sport channels across iOS and Android devices, games consoles, Now set-top boxes, Roku players and Amazon Fire TV devices. It's a rolling one month contract and you can cancel anytime.

More top-flight soccer: Premier League live stream

Watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Stan Sport provides live coverage of the Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream and all other UEFA club competition games.

To begin with, there's a Stan 30-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream kick-off times

Global Real Madrid vs Chelsea kick-off times

UK: 8pm

8pm Central Europe: 9pm

9pm USA (EST/PST): 3pm / 12pm

3pm / 12pm Australia: 5am (Thursday)

5am (Thursday) New Zealand: 7am (Thursday)

All times 8pm GMT (UK time) unless otherwise stated

Tuesday 11th April

Benfica v Inter

Man City v Bayern

Wednesday 12th April

Real Madrid v Chelsea

AC Milan v Napoli

Tuesday 18th April

Napoli v AC Milan

Chelsea v Real Madrid

Wednesday 19th April

Inter v Benfica

Bayern v Man City