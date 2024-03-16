Milan-San Remo 2024 live stream: how to watch the cycling free, online and on TV

The first edition of the Milan-San Remo was in 1907 and it is one of the most prestigious races on the cycling calendar. This year's 115th edition will feature Mathieu van der Poel going wheel-to-wheel with Tadej Pogačar in an Italian coastal epic.

This year's Milan-San Remo takes place over a distance of 288km. The route returns to the Italian coast, starting in the city of Milan in Lombardy before racing towards the stunning coastal city of San Remo in Liguria.

It always attracts the world's best cyclists and this year the field will include Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), Mads Pedersen(Lidl-Trek), Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).

Unlike the other Monuments - Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Il Lombardia – this race is a favourite with sprinters so get ready for the big finish as the riders attempt the death-defying 'Poggio' (descent).

Those in Australia can watch Milan-San Remo 2024 live streams for FREE on SBS on Demand. SBS is geo-blocked outside of Australia), but Aussies traveling abroad can safely unblock the SBS stream with a decent VPN.

Cycling fans in Australia can stream FREE coverage of the Milan-San Remo 2024 (with English language commentary) via SBS on Demand.

Italians can watch the race for free on Rai Sport and the Rai Play streaming service.

Outside Australia or Italy? Cycling fans travelling abroad can use NordVPN to unblock their local stream – from anywhere in the world. Details below.

How to watch Milan-San Remo 2024 streams from abroad using a VPN

How to use a VPN for Milan-San Remo 2024

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the 2024 Milan-San Remo cycling, you may wish to choose 'Australia' to unblock SBS on Demand.

3. Then head over to SBS on Demand on your browser or device and enjoy the free Milan-San Remo live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with NordVPN.

Watch Milan-San Remo 2024 live stream in the UK

Milan-San Remo 2024 will be aired live across the UK and Europe via Discovery+ . A standard subscription costs £6.99 a month (including Eurosport) or £39.99 a year for a basic subscription.

If you happen to be outside the UK this weekend, simply use a VPN We recommend NordVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

Watch Milan-San Remo 2024 live streams in the USA

In the USA, the Milan-San Remo 2024 will be streamed for free Max – via the B/R Sports add-on (currently free).

What's more, you can save up to 45% off the cost of a Max annual plan right now, which means a year's subscription 'with ads' will set you back $69.99. That's a very tempting deal given past Max prices have been reasonably high.

Remember, you can use a VPN to access any local live stream when travelling away from home.

Where to watch Milan-San Remo 2024 live streams in the USA in Canada

The best place to catch Milan-San Remo 2024 in Canada is on FloBikes. Subscriptions cost from £29.99 monthly. With the annual plan, that works out at £12.99 per month.

Don't forget: Australians visiting Canada can stream the entire race for FREE via SBS on Demand. They'll need to use a VPN to access SBS when traveling outside of Oz, though.

Milan-San Remo 2024 route

Milan-San Remo 2024 team list