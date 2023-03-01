Manchester United vs West Ham live stream: how to watch the FA Cup fifth round free online today

Manchester United vs West Ham live stream

Manchester United vs West Ham is free to watch on ITV and the ITVX streaming service in the UK. The huge FA Cup fifth-round clash will stream on ESPN+ in the US, and on Paramount+ in Australia. Use a VPN to watch you local Manchester United vs West Ham live stream from anywhere, if you happen to be away from home. Full details on how to watch the big match on TV just below.

Manchester United vs West Ham live stream: match preview

West Ham head to Old Trafford tonight for a mouth-watering FA Cup meeting with Manchester United.

The Red Devils had their Brazilian pairing of Casemiro and Fred to thank for their 3-1 victory over Reading in the fourth round, with all three goals scored by the two midfielders. After a goalless first half, former Real Madrid man Casemiro scored twice in the space of three minutes, with Fred putting the game beyond doubt after Reading striker Andy Carroll was sent off for a second yellow card. Reading pulled one back through Amadou Mbengue, but it was no more than a consolation in what ended as a fairly routine United win.

David Moyes will pay a visit to his former employer thanks to a 2-0 West Ham win away at Derby County. The League One promotion-chasers were unbeaten in 19 games when the Hammers arrived at Pride Park, but Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio were both on target for the Premier League side. The Rams had their chances, especially through Tom Barkhuizen and second-half substitute Lewis Dobbin, but the hosts lacked ruthlessness in the final third. Moyes' men will certainly face a tougher test here tonight.

Manchester United vs West Ham kicks off at 7.45pm GMT / 2.45pm EST today, Wednesday 1st March, at Old Trafford. It's free to watch in the UK. Make sure you know how to watch a Manchester United vs West Ham live stream from anywhere.

(opens in new tab) You can watch the Manchester United vs West Ham live stream for free on ITV. It's also available to watch online for free in HD on ITVX (opens in new tab) (STV in Scotland (opens in new tab)). UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the FA Cup online for free on ITVX. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch ITVX from abroad. (opens in new tab) We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

You won't be able to watch your regular Manchester United vs West Ham live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Manchester United vs West Ham live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the FA Cup. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the FA Cup live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for Manchester United vs West Ham live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Manchester United vs West Ham in the FA Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Then head over to ITVX (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Manchester United vs West Ham live stream!

US soccer stream: watch Manchester United vs West Ham

In the US, ESPN+ has the TV rights to the Manchester United vs West Ham live stream. ESPN+ is a streaming-only service carries a wealth of top sports content including MLB, NHL, MLS, Top Rank Boxing events and Grand Slam tennis as well as FA Cup soccer. You can subscribe to ESPN Plus on its own or as part of the great-value Disney Bundle along with Hulu ($12.99 a month with ads).

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch the FA Cup free (opens in new tab) on ITVX.

(opens in new tab) Man United vs West Ham live stream on ESPN+ ($9.99)

Click through to buy your ESPN+ subscription and watch all ESPN+ sports events live streams. Arguably the best deal, however, is the Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month (with ads) or $19.99 (ad-free).

Watch Manchester United vs West Ham live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Manchester United vs West Ham live stream on Paramount+ as well as the rest of the FA Cup games this season.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your Manchester United vs West Ham live stream on Paramount Plus without being geo-blocked.

(opens in new tab) Man United vs West Ham Paramount+ 7-day trial (opens in new tab)

Stream the FA Cup, plus tonnes of TV boxsets and classic movies, with this Paramount+ free trial. Subscription costs AU$8.99 a month thereafter. Cancel anytime. You beauty!

Manchester United vs West Ham live stream kick-off times

Global Manchester United vs West Ham kick-off times

UK: 7.45pm

7.45pm Central Europe: 8.45pm

8.45pm USA (EDT/PST): 2.45pm / 11.45am

2.45pm / 11.45am Australia: 6.45am (Thursday)

6.45am (Thursday) New Zealand: 8.45am (Thursday)

All times 3pm GMT (UK time) unless otherwise stated

Wednesday 1 March

Southampton v Grimsby Town - 7.15pm

Burnley v Fleetwood Twon - 7.30pm

Manchester United v West Ham - 7.45pm

Sheffield United v Tottenham - 7.55pm