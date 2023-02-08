Manchester United vs Leeds live stream and how to watch the Premier League

Manchester United vs Leeds live stream

Manchester United vs Leeds is available to watch in the US on USA Network, which is also available via cable-cutting streaming services FuboTV (currently with a 7-day free trial) and Sling. The Premier League clash will also stream on FuboTV in Canada and Optus Sport. Use a VPN to watch you local stream from anywhere, if you happen to be away from home. Full details on how to watch Manchester United vs Leeds on TV just below.

US: Man United vs Leeds live stream on USA Network via Sling (opens in new tab)

CAN: Manchester United vs Leeds live stream on FuboTV (opens in new tab)

AUS: Manchester United vs Leeds live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab)

Watch FuboTV from anywhere with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Manchester United vs Leeds live stream: match preview

Manchester United host Leeds in one of the Premier League's most intense rivalries at Old Trafford tonight, Wednesday 8th February. The Lancashire-Yorkshire animosity dates back the Wars of the Roses in the 15th century and both cities' status as two titans of the Industrial Revolution, as well as both teams' pre-eminence in the 1960s and 1970s, and this fixture is sure to feature plenty of fisticuffs and will to win.

Whisper it, but Manchester United may be peaking at just the right time. United sit third in the Premier League and will go level on points with Manchester City in second with a win tonight, but it's their vibrant recent displays which have most impressed. Only league leaders Arsenal have beaten United since early November, a run comprising six wins in eight league games, while Ten Hag's also side have a Carabao Cup final to look forward to. Marcus Rashford has 19 goals in all competitions this season, but the Red Devils must do without the suspended Casemiro for three matches after his red card against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Leeds, meanwhile, travel to Old Trafford without a league win in the same period as their hosts fine form. The Whites' 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Sunday was the straw that broke Jesse Marsch's back and the Yorkshire club said goodbye to their beleaguered manager on Monday afternoon. Assistant Chris Armas will take temporary charge tonight. With top scorer Rodrigo out for two months, much will rely on the returning Patrick Bamford, but the striker looked off the pace on Sunday, and forward Wilfried Gnonto. Juventus loanee Weston McKennie will be pushing for his first start.

Manchester United vs Leeds kicks off at 8pm GMT / 3pm EST today, 8th February, at Old Trafford. It's free to watch in the US with a FuboTV 7-day trial. Make sure you know how to watch a Manchester United vs Leeds live stream from anywhere.

US: Manchester United vs Leeds live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Manchester United vs Leeds live stream on USA Network which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab).

Sling currently is offering new customers 50 percent off their first month and there's a free-trial of FuboTV (opens in new tab) too. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab) are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

(opens in new tab) Manchester United vs Leeds live stream on Sling (opens in new tab)

Catch all the channels on the Sling TV Blue package, including Manchester United vs Leeds on USA Network, with this offer. Save 50 percent off your first month and pay just $20. It's $40 thereafter but there's no contract so you can cancel at any time. Nice.

(opens in new tab) Manchester United vs Leeds live stream with 7-day Fubo TV trial (opens in new tab)

Fubo TV's Pro tier gets you 144 channels (including Fox, NBC, NFL Network and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. You can watch on 10 screens at once on your home wi-fi, plus another two on the go. You can watch on most smart devices, and payment is monthly with no tie-ins beyond that – you can cancel at any time.

Watch Manchester United vs Leeds live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Manchester United vs Leeds live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Manchester United vs Leeds live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Premier League. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the FA Cup live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for Manchester United vs Leeds

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Manchester United vs Leeds in the Premier League, you may wish to choose 'US' for FuboTV.

3. Then head over to FuboTV (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Manchester United vs Leeds live stream!

Can I watch Manchester United vs Leeds in the UK?

Sadly, Manchester United vs Leeds will not be televised in the UK, though there will be live commentary of the game on the radio via talkSPORT (opens in new tab).

Don't forget: Australian, US and Canadian fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock the live streams on Optus Sports, Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab).

Watch Manchester United vs Leeds in Canada

FuboTV has the exclusive rights to broadcast all 380 Premier League 2022/23 matches, including Manchester United vs Leeds, in Canada. Watch live on the FuboTV app, the FuboTV website or via compatible smart TVs and set top boxes.

A subscription to FuboTV (opens in new tab) costs CA$24.99 per month, CA$59.97 for three months or CA$199.99 for a full year. No contract, no fuss.

Use a VPN to watch FuboTV from abroad (opens in new tab) while travelling outside Canada.

(opens in new tab) Man United vs Leeds Watch all Premier League games (opens in new tab)

FuboTV has the rights to every Premier League 2022/23 live stream, plus Serie A soccer as well. It costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$199.99 for the year. There are FuboTV apps available for most smart platforms.

Watch Man United vs Leeds in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2022/23 season, including Manchester United vs Leeds. The service costs just AU$24.99 monthly or AU$199 annually.

Stuck outside Oz? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your local Premier League 2022/23 live stream without being blocked.

(opens in new tab) Man United vs Leeds | Watch EPL for AU$25/month (opens in new tab)

Watch a Premier League 2022/23 live stream, as well as the FIFA World Cup and more, on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime.

Manchester United vs Leeds kick-off time

Global Manchester United vs Leeds kick-off times

UK: 8pm

8pm Central Europe: 9pm

9pm USA (EDT/PST): 3pm / 12pm

3pm / 12pm Australia: 7am (Thursday)

7am (Thursday) New Zealand: 9am (Thursday)

All times 3pm GMT (UK time) unless otherwise stated

