Watch Lollapalooza Berlin: live stream the 2022 music festival from anywhere in the world

Music festival Lollapalooza started as an US event in 1991 but has since expanded to seven countries. The sixth edition of Lollapalooza Berlin takes place at the Olympiastadion and Olympiapark on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th September 2022.

Some 70,000 festival-goers will be treated to an eclectic mix of artists over two days. From Tiësto to Timmy Trumpet, Fritz Kalkbrenner to Kraftclub, Clairo to Cat Burns, Anne-Marie to AnnenMayKantereit, expect stripped-down performances from some of music's brightest talents.

Other highlights include Kidzapalooza, a kids version of the festival, Der Grüne Kiez (Green Neighbourhood) sustainability experience, and the Lolla Fun Fair celebrating acrobatics, art and eccentric attitudes.

We've listed the full Lollapalooza Berlin 2022 line-up below – and most of it will be live on US streaming platform Hulu – but make sure you know how to watch a Lollapalooza Berlin 2022 live stream from wherever you are.

Watch Lollapalooza Berlin 2022 free online

In the US, Lollapalooza Berlin 2022 will stream exclusively on Hulu. Subscriptions start at $6.99 a month, but new users get a generous 30-day free trial.

Hulu also offers a 'no ads' plan for $13.99 a month, and Hulu/Disney+/ESPN bundle for just £13.99 a month.

Outside the US? You'll need to use a VPN to access Hulu when travelling overseas (opens in new tab). Details next...

Watch Lollapalooza Berlin 2022 from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to Hulu, you won't be able to access it when outside the US. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

How to use a VPN for Lollapalooza Berlin 2022

Using a VPN to watch Lollapalooza Berlin 2022 is incredibly simple:

How to watch Lollapalooza Berlin 2022 in the UK

It doesn't look like there are any options for UK-based streamers.

Don't forget: US music fans travelling abroad can use a VPN to watch Lollapalooza Berlin 2022 free on Hulu (opens in new tab) from almost any country.

How to watch Lollapalooza Berlin 2022 in Australia

Again, it doesn't look like there any streaming options in Australia.

Don't forget: US music fans travelling abroad can use a VPN to watch Lollapalooza Berlin 2022 free on Hulu (opens in new tab) from almost any country.

Lollapalooza Berlin 2022 full line-up

Saturday 24th September 2022:

AnnenMayKantereit | Kraftklub | Machine Gun Kelly | Apache 207 | Robin Schulz | Paolo Nutini | Fritz Kalkbrenner | Milky Chance | Provinz | Purple Disco Machine | Zoe Wees | Schmyt | Alle Farben | 1986zig | Vize | Jada | Iann Dior | Sea Girls | HBz | Charlotte Jane | Blu DeTiger | 44phantom | Lyra | Esther Graf | Rote Mütze Raphi | Cat Burns | Layla | Becks | Mola | Babyjoy



Sunday 25th September 2022:

Die Fantastischen Vier | Tiësto | Casper | Anne-Marie | Timmy Trumpet | Badmómzjay | Joy Denalane | Alice Merton | Clairo | Drangsal | Montez | Imanbek | Loi | Freddie Long | Sir Chloe | Lexy & K-Paul | Regard | Blondes | Kevin Kaarl | Nina Chuba | Paula Hartmann | KeKe | Leepa | Rose May Alaba | Philine Sonny | Florence Arman | Power Plush

See lollapaloozade.com (opens in new tab) for performance times and running order.