Leeds vs Tottenham live stream and how to watch the Premier League clash online and on TV for free

Leeds vs Tottenham live stream

Leeds vs Tottenham is available to watch on CNBC via FuboTV (7-day free trial) and Sling in the US. The Premier League clash will also stream on FuboTV in Canada, and Optus Sport in Australia. Use a VPN to watch you local stream from anywhere, if you happen to be away from home. Full details on how to watch an Leeds vs Tottenham live stream today on TV just below.

Leeds vs Tottenham live stream: match preview

The early team news is in and Leeds have several injury absences to contend with: Luis Sinisterra, Stuart Dallas and Tyler Adams will all miss the final day while Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo will face late fitness tests.

Spurs are without Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Bentancur, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Hugo Lloris and Cristian Romero are carrying knocks.

There will be final-day nerves aplenty at Elland Road when Leeds United face European hopefuls Tottenham needing a win to have any chance of avoiding relegation from the Premier League.

Leeds go into the clash in 19th place, level on 31 points with Leicester but nine goals behind on goal difference, and two points behind Everton in the safety of 17th.

Two of those three sides are guaranteed to go down, and Leeds have the hardest task of the lot ahead of them to maintain their league position, as they are up against a Spurs side with European qualification to play for.

Ryan Mason’s men are on a dreadful run, with one win in their last seven league games, and they are one point behind Aston Villa, who sit in the seventh-place spot that brings Europa Conference League qualification.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST today. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

US: Leeds vs Tottenham live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Leeds vs Tottenham live stream on CNBC which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Leeds vs Tottenham live on Sling

Leeds vs Tottenham live with 7-day Fubo TV trial

Watch Leeds vs Tottenham live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Leeds vs Tottenham live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Leeds vs Tottenham live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to use a VPN for Leeds vs Tottenham

Can I watch Leeds vs Tottenham in the UK?

Leeds vs Tottenham will be televised on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate in the UK, plus there will be live commentary of the game on the radio via BBC Radio 5Live.

Don't forget: Australian, US and Canadian fans visiting the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on Optus Sports, Sling and FuboTV.

Watch Leeds vs Tottenham in Canada

FuboTV has the exclusive rights to broadcast all 380 Premier League 2022/23 matches, including Leeds vs Tottenham, in Canada. Watch live on the FuboTV app, the FuboTV website or via compatible smart TVs and set top boxes.

A subscription to FuboTV costs CA$24.99 per month, CA$59.97 for three months or CA$199.99 for a full year. No contract, no fuss.

Use a VPN to watch FuboTV from abroad while travelling outside Canada.

Leeds vs Tottenham Watch all Premier League games

FuboTV has the rights to every Premier League 2022/23 live stream, plus Serie A soccer as well. It costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$199.99 for the year. There are FuboTV apps available for most smart platforms.

Watch Leeds vs Tottenham in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2022/23 season, including Leeds vs Tottenham. The service costs just AU$24.99 monthly or AU$199 annually.

Stuck outside Oz? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access your local Premier League 2022/23 live stream without being blocked.

Leeds vs Tottenham | Watch EPL for AU$25/month

Watch a Premier League 2022/23 live stream, as well as Euro 2024 qualifiers and more, on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime.

Leeds vs Tottenham kick-off time

Global Leeds vs Tottenham kick-off times

UK: 4.30pm

4.30pm Central Europe: 5.30pm

5.30pm USA (EDT/PST): 11.30am / 9.30am

11.30am / 9.30am Australia (AEST): 1.30am (Sunday)

1.30am (Sunday) New Zealand (NZST): 3.30am (Sunday)

