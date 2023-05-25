How to watch Indy 500 live stream for free online, start time, schedule, Carb Day

Indy 500 livestream

The Indy 500 is available to watch in the US on Peacock, which starts at just $4.99 a month. It's Sky Sports in the UK, TSN in Canada, and Stan in Australia. Use our No.1-rated VPN to watch your local stream from anywhere, if you happen to be travelling abroad. Full details on how to watch Indy 500 just below.

Indy 500 live stream: race preview

2023 marks the 107th running of the Indy 500. The epic race takes place at the iconic Motor Speedway, Indiana, where participants will perform a gruelling 200 laps of the 2.5-mile course for a total of 500 miles.

Unlike F1, the course doesn't have lots of twists and turns. Rather, it's oval-shaped, making for maximum speeds down the long, long straights. It's nicknamed the Brickyard, after the surface was paved with brick at the start of the 20th century.

The Indy 500 is the jewel in the crown of the IndyCar Series, and is considered up there with Le Mans and the Monaco Grand Prix as one of the big three events in the racing calendar.

Leading the pack this year is Alex Palou, 2021's IndyCar Series champion, who beat Rinus VeeKay with a record-breaking run in the Firestone Fast Six shootout. Averaging a staggering 234.217mph over the four qualifying laps, Palou is clearly the man to beat.

However, VeeKay is hot on his heels, averaging just 0.006mph slower over the 10 miles.

Palou has only ever finished runner-up in the Indy 500, and that came in 2021, when he took the series title. Will this be his year? The Spaniard starts ahead of the Dutchman VeeKay – both are joined by the Swede Felix Rosenqvist and American Santino Ferrucci in the top four.

The Indy 500 starts at 5.45pm BST / 12.45pm ET at the Motor Speedway, Indiana on Sunday 28th May. Make sure you know how to watch a free Indy 500 live stream from anywhere.

USA: Indy 500 live stream

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

IndyCar Series fans in the US can watch the Indy 500 on Peacock, which streams a host of other sports including live Premier League football, and costs from only $4.99 a month. Bargain.

Of course, Peacock is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad. We always recommend ExpressVPN, as it's superb for streaming and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Indy 500 Peacock Premium $4.99/month

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and as well as the Indy 500, you can watch live EPL soccer games online or through the Peacock app on iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

The Peacock app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Watch the Indy 500 live from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to Indy 500 live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Indy 500 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for the Indy 500

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Indy 500, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock.

3. Then head over to Peacock on your browser or device and enjoy the Indy 500 live stream!

Can I watch the Indy 500 in the UK?

Yes, you can watch the Indy 500 on Sky Sports F1, which comes as part of the Sky Sports package.

Don't forget: Australian, US, and Canadian fans in the UK can watch the Indy 500 by using a VPN to unblock the live stream on their local streaming service.

Sky Stream, Sky TV, Netflix and Sky Sports £46 a month

This Sky deal includes access to all the Sky Sports channels including the F1, cricket, golf and over 400 live football games. Netflix is bundled in too, which is a nice bonus. And there's no upfront fee.

Watch Indy 500 in Canada

In Canada, TSN has the rights to the IndyCar Series, including the Indy 500. Later races in the season include the Chevrolet Detroit GP, the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio and the Gallagher GP.

TSN costs CA$19.99 a month, or CA$199.90 for the year (which works out at CA$16.66 a month).

Use a VPN to watch TSN from abroad while travelling outside Canada.

Watch Indy 500 in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Stan is providing live coverage of the Indy 500 as well as the rest of the IndyCar Series. Stan has a 30-day free trial, after which it costs from AU$10 a month. You'll also need the Stan Sport add-on (7-day free trial)

Stuck outside Oz? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access your local Indy 500 live stream without being blocked.

Indy 500| Watch Indy 500 for free with a trial

Stan Sport usually costs AU$10 a month, but you can watch for nothing courtesy of a free 7-day trial. You'll need a Stan subscription too (30-day free trial). Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime.

Indy 500 start time

Global Indy 500 start times

UK: 4pm

4pm Central Europe: 5pm

5pm USA (ET/PT): 11am / 8am

11am / 8am Australia: 1am (Sunday)

1am (Sunday) New Zealand: 3am (Sunday)

Indy 500 schedule

All times ET

Friday, 26th May 2023

Final practice - Carb Day: 11am - 1pm (Peacock / VPN)

Pit stop competition: 2:30-4pm (Peacock / VPN)

Sunday, 28th May 2023

Pre-race show: 9-11am (Peacock / VPN)

107th Indianapolis 500 start time: 12.45pm (NBC, Universo, Peacock / VPN)

IndyCar Series races

4th June

Streets of Detroit

18th June

Road America

2nd July

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

16th July

Streets of Toronto

22nd July

Iowa Speedway Race 1

23rd July

Iowa Speedway Race 2

6th August

Streets of Nashville

12th August

Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course)

27th August

World Wide Technology Raceway

3rd September

Portland International Raceway

10th September

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca