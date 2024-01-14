Watch Golden Globes live stream 2024 – nominees, start time, TV channel

Watch Golden Globes 2024 online
The 2024 Golden Globes will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday 7th January, at 8pm ET and 5pm PT (that's 1am Monday morning in the UK). US viewers can watch all the action live on Paramount Plus and CBS. If you're currently outside the US, remember to use a VPN to watch the coverage from anywhere in the world.
- US: Golden Globes 2024 live stream on Paramount+ (FREE trial)
- Watch any stream from overseas with ExpressVPN
Golden Globes 2024 live stream: preview
Hollywood doesn't mess around when it comes to awards season. It's just a week into the new year and the first ceremony is already upon us, with the 81st Golden Globes taking place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday 7th January.
Stand-up comedian Jo Koy will host this year's ceremony, introducing guests including Amanda Seyfried, Julia Garner, Michelle Yeoh and Will Ferrell, who will hand out a bunch of awards for the best films and TV shows of 2023.
It's no surprise that Greta Gerwig's Barbie leads the way when it comes to movie nominations, but Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, and Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things are all not far behind.
In TV, the brilliant Succession is up for nine separate awards, with The Last of Us and The Bear also being rightly recognised, while a brand new category called Cinematic and Box Office Achievement includes nominations for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
For any discerning TV and movie fan, this is not a night to be missed. Here's exactly how to watch the Golden Globes in the US, and from anywhere else in the world by using a VPN.
The 2024 Golden Globes are airing on CBS at 8pm ET/5pm PT on Sunday, 7th January 2024.
If you have the channel on cable, you can tune in on linear TV or watch on-demand on the CBS website. You'll need to sign in with your cable provider details.
FREE Golden Globes live stream 2024
Watch the Golden Globes 2024 for FREE in the US
Cord cutters can stream the Golden Globes on Paramount Plus. Note: you need the Showtime add-on to watch live, otherwise you'll have to wait and watch on-demand.
Use the FREE 7-day Paramount Plus trial to watch the Golden Globes 2024 for FREE.
Outside the US? Use a top-rated VPN Paramount Plus when travelling abroad. We find that ExpressVPN works a treat.
Paramount Plus is bursting with top shows like the Halo TV series, 1883, all things Star Trek, plus live sports action from CBS.
Another alternative is an over-the-top streaming service, and our recommendation would be Fubo, which is a complete cable replacement carrying more than 100 channels. It's much more expensive – from $74.99 a month – but new users get a 7-day free trial. Again, you can access Fubo from abroad with a good VPN, if you're stuck outside the US.
In the UK? Sadly the Golden Globes won't be broadcast live in Blighty. Full details further down the page.
Watch Golden Globes 2024 from anywhere
You won't be able to watch your regular Golden Globes live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.
It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch the 2024 Golden Globes live stream from anywhere in the world.
We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.
Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days
ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the Golden Globes live stream on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.
Never used a VPN? It's easy...
1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.
2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Golden Globes 2024, you may wish to choose 'US' for the Paramount+ free 7-day trial or 'Australia' for the free 7-day Stan trial.
3. Then head over to Paramount+ on your browser or device and enjoy the FREE 2024 Golden Globes live stream!
How to watch Golden Globes live streams FREE in Oz
Golden Globes live streams FREE online in Australia
Aussies with a penchant for the glitz and glamour of Hollywood will be able to stream the Golden Globes via Stan – and there's even a FREE 30-day free trial to take advantage of.
Again, you'll need to use a top-rated VPN to access Stan when travelling outside of Oz.
Live coverage will start with the red carpet arrivals at 11am AEDT.
Stan is also home to TV shows such as The Tourist, Dr. Death and The Lazarus Project, blockbuster movies including the Harry Potter collection, and major sporting events such as Wimbledon and UEFA Champions League football.
Subscription prices start at $10 a month and you can cancel at any time.
Watch the Golden Globes 2024 in Canada
How to watch the Golden Globes 2024 for FREE in Canada
Those north of the border in Canada will be able to watch a live stream of the 2024 Golden Globes on Citytv, which is available as a channel add-on to subscribers of Amazon Prime Video Canada. Coverage starts at 8pm ET/5pm PT.
Citytv costs $4.99 a month, but there is a 7-day FREE trial available for those who just want to tune into the Golden Globes.
Citytv is also home to some top-notch TV series, including Poker Face (which Natasha Lyonne is nominated for a Golden Globe for), Colin from Accounts, and Fargo.
Can I watch a Golden Globes live in the UK?
Unfortunately not. It has been confirmed that the 2024 Golden Globes will not be available on Paramount Plus in the UK.
However, if you're an American, Canuck or Aussie abroad, though, using a handy tool such as ExpressVPN to access the streaming services you pay for back at home is a quick and easy way to get access wherever you are.
Please note that some streaming services require a US-registered credit card to sign up to.
Golden Globes 2024 nominees full list
Golden Globes 2024 nominees
Best Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- The Zone of Interest
Best Motion Picture (Drama)
- Air
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- May December
- Poor Things
Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)
- Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
- Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
- Matt Damo, Air
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Joaquin Phoenix, Beau is Afraid
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo, Rustin'
- Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)
- Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
- Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
- Natalie Portman, May December
- Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Greta Lee, Past Lives
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
- Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Charles Melton, May December
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Julianne Moore, May December
- Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Director
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Greta Gerwig, Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Screenplay
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Barbie
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language)
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Fallen Leaves
- Io Capitano
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
- The Zone of Interest
Best Motion Picture (Animated)
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Suzume
- Wish
Best Original Score
- The Boy and the Heron
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Zone of Interest
Best Original Song
- "Dance the Night", Barbie
- "I'm Just Ken", Barbie
- "What Was I Made For", Barbie
- "Road to Freedom," Rustin
- "Addicted to Romance", She Came to Me
- "Peaches", The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Best TV Series (Comedy or Musical)
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
Best TV Series (Drama)
- 1923
- The Crown
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Best TV Series (Limited, Anthology or TV Movie)
- All the Light We Cannot See
- Beef
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- Fargo season 5
- Fellow Travelers
- Lessons in Chemistry
Best Actor in a TV Series (Comedy or Musical)
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Actor in a TV Series (Drama)
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Dominic West, The Crown
Best Actor in a TV Series (Limited, Anthology or TV Movie)
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
- David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Actress in a TV Series (Comedy or Musical)
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Elle Fanning, The Great
Best Actress in a TV Series (Drama)
- Helen Mirren, 1923
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Emma Stone, The Curse
Best Actress in a TV Series (Limited, Anthology or TV Movie)
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
- Ali Wong, Beef
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Matthew Macfayden, Succession
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Alan Ruck, Succession
- Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Abby Elliott, The Bear
- Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
- J. Smith Cameron, Succession
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Stand-Up Comedian
- Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
- Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I?
- Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
- Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
- Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer
- Our guide to the best streaming services for movies and TV
- Expert advice: best TV for every budget
- Watch the Mandalorian season 3 online now