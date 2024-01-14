Watch Golden Globes live stream 2024 – nominees, start time, TV channel

Watch Golden Globes 2024 online

The 2024 Golden Globes will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday 7th January, at 8pm ET and 5pm PT (that's 1am Monday morning in the UK). US viewers can watch all the action live on Paramount Plus and CBS. If you're currently outside the US, remember to use a VPN to watch the coverage from anywhere in the world.

Golden Globes 2024 live stream: preview

Hollywood doesn't mess around when it comes to awards season. It's just a week into the new year and the first ceremony is already upon us, with the 81st Golden Globes taking place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday 7th January.

Stand-up comedian Jo Koy will host this year's ceremony, introducing guests including Amanda Seyfried, Julia Garner, Michelle Yeoh and Will Ferrell, who will hand out a bunch of awards for the best films and TV shows of 2023.

It's no surprise that Greta Gerwig's Barbie leads the way when it comes to movie nominations, but Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, and Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things are all not far behind.

In TV, the brilliant Succession is up for nine separate awards, with The Last of Us and The Bear also being rightly recognised, while a brand new category called Cinematic and Box Office Achievement includes nominations for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

For any discerning TV and movie fan, this is not a night to be missed. Here's exactly how to watch the Golden Globes in the US, and from anywhere else in the world by using a VPN.

The 2024 Golden Globes are airing on CBS at 8pm ET/5pm PT on Sunday, 7th January 2024. If you have the channel on cable, you can tune in on linear TV or watch on-demand on the CBS website. You'll need to sign in with your cable provider details.

FREE Golden Globes live stream 2024

Watch the Golden Globes 2024 for FREE in the US

Cord cutters can stream the Golden Globes on Paramount Plus. Note: you need the Showtime add-on to watch live, otherwise you'll have to wait and watch on-demand. Use the FREE 7-day Paramount Plus trial to watch the Golden Globes 2024 for FREE. Outside the US? Use a top-rated VPN Paramount Plus when travelling abroad. We find that ExpressVPN works a treat. Paramount Plus is bursting with top shows like the Halo TV series, 1883, all things Star Trek, plus live sports action from CBS. Another alternative is an over-the-top streaming service, and our recommendation would be Fubo, which is a complete cable replacement carrying more than 100 channels. It's much more expensive – from $74.99 a month – but new users get a 7-day free trial. Again, you can access Fubo from abroad with a good VPN, if you're stuck outside the US. In the UK? Sadly the Golden Globes won't be broadcast live in Blighty. Full details further down the page.

Watch Golden Globes 2024 from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Golden Globes live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch the 2024 Golden Globes live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the Golden Globes live stream on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription.

Never used a VPN? It's easy...

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Golden Globes 2024, you may wish to choose 'US' for the Paramount+ free 7-day trial or 'Australia' for the free 7-day Stan trial.

3. Then head over to Paramount+ on your browser or device and enjoy the FREE 2024 Golden Globes live stream!

How to watch Golden Globes live streams FREE in Oz

Golden Globes live streams FREE online in Australia

Aussies with a penchant for the glitz and glamour of Hollywood will be able to stream the Golden Globes via Stan – and there's even a FREE 30-day free trial to take advantage of. Again, you'll need to use a top-rated VPN to access Stan when travelling outside of Oz. Live coverage will start with the red carpet arrivals at 11am AEDT. Stan is also home to TV shows such as The Tourist, Dr. Death and The Lazarus Project, blockbuster movies including the Harry Potter collection, and major sporting events such as Wimbledon and UEFA Champions League football. Subscription prices start at $10 a month and you can cancel at any time.

Watch the Golden Globes 2024 in Canada

How to watch the Golden Globes 2024 for FREE in Canada

Those north of the border in Canada will be able to watch a live stream of the 2024 Golden Globes on Citytv, which is available as a channel add-on to subscribers of Amazon Prime Video Canada. Coverage starts at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Citytv costs $4.99 a month, but there is a 7-day FREE trial available for those who just want to tune into the Golden Globes. Citytv is also home to some top-notch TV series, including Poker Face (which Natasha Lyonne is nominated for a Golden Globe for), Colin from Accounts, and Fargo.

Can I watch a Golden Globes live in the UK?

Unfortunately not. It has been confirmed that the 2024 Golden Globes will not be available on Paramount Plus in the UK. However, if you're an American, Canuck or Aussie abroad, though, using a handy tool such as ExpressVPN to access the streaming services you pay for back at home is a quick and easy way to get access wherever you are. Please note that some streaming services require a US-registered credit card to sign up to.

Golden Globes 2024 nominees full list

Golden Globes 2024 nominees

Best Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damo, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin'

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Director

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language)

Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Best Motion Picture (Animated)

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Best Original Score

The Boy and the Heron

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Zone of Interest

Best Original Song

"Dance the Night", Barbie

"I'm Just Ken", Barbie

"What Was I Made For", Barbie

"Road to Freedom," Rustin

"Addicted to Romance", She Came to Me

"Peaches", The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Best TV Series (Comedy or Musical)

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best TV Series (Drama)

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Best TV Series (Limited, Anthology or TV Movie)

All the Light We Cannot See

Beef

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fargo season 5

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Best Actor in a TV Series (Comedy or Musical)

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Actor in a TV Series (Drama)

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Best Actor in a TV Series (Limited, Anthology or TV Movie)

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Actress in a TV Series (Comedy or Musical)

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Elle Fanning, The Great

Best Actress in a TV Series (Drama)

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

Best Actress in a TV Series (Limited, Anthology or TV Movie)

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Ali Wong, Beef

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Matthew Macfayden, Succession

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

J. Smith Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Stand-Up Comedian