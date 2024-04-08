How to watch Eclipse Across America online

Calling all skywatchers: the longest eclipse in 100 years hits America today, Monday 8th April. The magical cosmic spectacle will last for 4 mins and 28 seconds.

Eclipse Across America - ABC's live TV special – will be air on ABC, ABC News Live, National Geographic and Nat Geo Wild. Download our top-rated VPN to watch Eclipse Across America online and from anywhere on planet Earth.

US: ABC or NatGeo via Sling TV/ Fubo / Hulu with Live TV

ABC or NatGeo via Sling TV/ Fubo / Hulu with Live TV Unblock your usual US stream with NordVPN

Today's rare total solar eclipse will trigger a 115-mile-wide path of total darkness across the continent. Dubbed the 'Great North American Eclipse', its shadow will creep from Texas to Maine via Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont and New Hampshire.

Skywatchers in the UK will be treated to a partial eclipse from 7.55 pm BST until just before sunset – but you'll need to be on very high ground to have any chance of seeing it, so we recommend you watch the eclipse on TV. Below, we explain where to watch and stream the once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse...

What time is the eclipse in the UK? The eclipse 2024 will start at 7.53pm BST and at 8.23pm BST.

How to watch Eclipse Across America in the USA

Americans can watch the Eclipse Across America live TV special on ABC, ABC News Live, National Geographic and Nat Geo Wild from 7pm BST / 2pm ET today.

Eclipse Across American will be streamed via Fubo, which includes ABC and National Geographic, and offers a 7-day free trial (it's $59.99 a month after but you can cancel at any time).

Sling TV is arguably a better option. It carries ABC and National Geographic on its Blue plan, which costs $45 a month and inlcudes 50% off your first month. Nice.

Away from the States? Download NordVPN to access your usual US streaming services from anywhere, including the UK and Australia. That way you don't have to miss Eclipse Across America online.

Watch Eclipse Across America online from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from tuning into the live TV special?

You can still watch Eclipse Across America live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So, ideal for skywatchers away on vacation or on business. Our favourite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

NordVPN deal: <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Get 60% off with the 2-year plan

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

How to use a VPN to watch Eclipse Across America live online

1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. To watch Eclipse Across America, you may wish to choose 'US' to watch ABC's coverage on Sling or Fubo.

3. Head to Fubo or Sling on your browser or device and enjoy the Eclipse Across America live stream!

After speakers? We've reviewed all the best Eclipse speakers

What is a solar eclipse? A total solar eclipse happens when the moon completely covers the sun, and observers are within the darkest part of its shadow.

Where can I buy eclipse glasses? There's a dizzying array of American Astronomical Society (AAS)-approved eclipse glasses available to purchase on Amazon. There are plenty more eclipses on the way, with the next UK eclipse set for March 2025.

Are eclipse glasses safe? Eclipse glasses feature special-purpose solar filters that allow you to look directly at the sun without damaging your eyes. Even dark-tinted sunglasses allow an unsafe amount of sunlight through them. We recommend eclipse glasses that have the American Astronomical Society (AAS) stamp of approval.

Are there free eclipse live streams? Yes. NASA is live streaming the eclipse 2024 for free on YouTube, which can be accessed from almost anywhere on the planet. Use NordVPN to unblock YouTube if you're travelling abroad and can't access US websites.