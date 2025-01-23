Dutch Darts Masters live streams: how to watch free and from anywhere, Littler and MVG back in action

Michael van Gerwen will make his first appearance since losing in the final of the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship as he bids to defend his Dutch Darts Masters title in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.

Full details on how to watch Dutch Darts Masters 2025 live streams – including any free options – online and from anywhere below.

Dutch Darts Masters 2025 live streams Date: Friday, 24 January – Saturday, 25 January Venue: Maaspoort Den Bosch, Netherlands FREE: ITV4 / ITVX (UK) GLOBAL: PDC TV Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Van Gerwen will bid to defend his title in front of a passionate home crowd in Maaspoort Den Bosch as he plays competitively for the first time since losing 7-3 to Luke Littler at Alexandra Palace. However, it won’t be easy for the Dutch superstar as he will come up against a talented field that includes eight top-ranking PDC players and eight Benelux representatives.

Among the contenders will be newly crowned world champion Littler who lost last in last year’s final to Van Gerwen. World No. 1 Luke Humphries will also be in action, as will World Championship semi-finalists Stephen Bunting and Chris Dobey.

Gerwyn Price will also be a threat after winning the recent Bahrain Masters, while Dutch ace Danny Noppert and talented Belgian Dimitri Van den Bergh are Benelux representatives with plenty of scoring power.

Read on as we explain how to watch the 2025 Dutch Darts Masters online from anywhere.

Dutch Darts Masters FREE live stream

Lucky darts fans in the UK can watch free live streams on ITV4 and via its streaming service ITVX.

If you're away from home when the darts is on, you'll need to use a VPN to unblock your usual ITVX free stream.

Watch Dutch Darts Masters live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Dutch Darts Masters live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch your home Dutch Darts Masters live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport.

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more.

Watch Dutch Darts Masters live streams in the UK

The great news for darts fans in the UK is that the Dutch Darts Masters will be shown absolutely free on ITV4 and via the ITVX streaming service. You'll need a valid TV licence, naturally.

Away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch World Series of Darts Finals free live stream from abroad

Coverage of the tournament starts at 6pm GMT on Friday, 24th January 2025.

If you are indeed watching online, you can do so on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire.

Watch Dutch Darts Masters live streams in Germany, Austria and Switzerland

Darts fans in Germany, Austria and Switzerland can watch Dutch Darts Masters live streams via DAZN, with a subscription costing €19.99 per month with auto-renewal or €164.99 for 12 months.

Watch Dutch Darts Masters live streams in the rest of the world

Unless you're located in the UK, Germany, Austria or Switzerland, you can watch all the Dutch Darts Masters 2025 action via PDC.TV.

You'll need the 'Rest of the World' subscription, which costs around £10 per month and includes throw-by-throw coverage of every session.

Remember: use a VPN to access PDC.TV when traveling away from home.

Dutch Darts Masters field

PDC Representatives

Luke Humphries (England)

Luke Littler (England)

Michael van Gerwen (Netherlands)

Rob Cross (England)

Stephen Bunting (England)

Gerwyn Price (Wales)

Chris Dobey (England)

Nathan Aspinall (England)

Benelux Representatives

Danny Noppert (Netherlands)

Dimitri Van den Bergh (Belgium)

Dirk van Duijvenbode (Netherlands)

Gian van Veen (Netherlands)

Raymond van Barneveld (Netherlands)

Jermaine Wattimena (Netherlands)

Kevin Doets (Netherlands)

Richard Veenstra (Netherlands)

Who is the defending Dutch Darts Masters champion? Michael van Gerwen took the title in 2024 after securing an 8-6 victory over Luke Littler in the 2024 final.