Bristol City vs Manchester City live stream and how to watch the FA Cup fifth round for free

Bristol City vs Manchester City is free to watch on ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service in the UK. The huge FA Cup fifth round clash will stream on ESPN+ in the US, and on Paramount+ in Australia.

Bristol City welcome Premier League giants Manchester City to Ashton Gate this evening for one of this season's more intriguing FA Cup fifth round encounters. These sides met in the League Cup semi-finals five years ago, the Robins giving their illustrious opponents a scare after being an inury-time Sergio Aguero goal away from a first-leg draw before eventually falling 5-3 on aggregate. Can they go one better this time?

London buses and Bristol City penalties – you wait ages for one, then two come along all at once. A week-and-a-half ago, the Robins had gone a frankly ridiculous 469 games without being awarded a penalty before Jay Dasilva was bundled over in the box at Sunderland for a 93rd-minute spot-kick, duly converted by the Robins' top scorer Nahki Wells for a 1-1 draw. On Saturday, the Bermuda international scored again from the spot – their second penalty in as many games after going a year-and-a-half without one – to beat Hull 1-0. Those fixtures are the latest in a 12-game unbeaten run in all competitions that dates back to a Boxing Day defeat to West Brom which consigned the Robins to the Championship drop zone. Nigel Pearson's 13th-placed side are increasingly gnarly and tough to beat and have beaten Swansea and gained revenge against West Brom to reach this stage of the FA Cup. Pull off an upset and they'll be in the quarter-finals for the first time since 1974.

Still fighting on three fronts, Manchester City have certainly reached the FA Cup fifth round the hard way. City have met Chelsea and Premier League leaders Arsenal already in this competition, but there's little likelihood of Pep Guardiola taking his foot off the gas tonight with a quarter-final place up for grabs. Though 33-goal top scorer Erling Haaland is likely to get a rest, City's squad strength is such that World Cup winner Julian Alvarez should lead the line in the Norwegian's place after both found the net in the 4-1 shellacking of Bournemouth at the weekend. City's only defeats this term have come against Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and Southampton in the Carabao Cup, that latter loss serving as inspiration for no repeat against inferior opposition on paper.

Bristol City vs Manchester City kicks off at 8pm GMT / 3pm EST, Tuesday 27th February, at Ashton Gate. It's free to watch in the UK. Make sure you know how to watch a Bristol City vs Manchester City live stream from anywhere.

You can watch a free Bristol City vs Manchester City live stream on ITV 1. It's also available to watch online for free in HD on ITVX (STV in Scotland).

In the US, ESPN+ has the TV rights to the Bristol City vs Manchester City live stream.

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Bristol City vs Manchester City live stream on Paramount Plus as well as the rest of the FA Cup games this season.

Tuesday 28th February

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion, 7.15pm

Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers, 7.30pm

Fulham vs Leeds United

Bristol City vs Manchester City, 8pm

Wednesday 1st March

Southampton vs Grimsby Town, 7.15pm

Burnley vs Fleetwood Town, 7.30pm

Manchester United vs West Ham United

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur, 7.55pm