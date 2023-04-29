Brighton vs Wolves live stream and how to watch Premier League football online from anywhere

Brighton vs Wolves live stream

Brighton vs Wolves is available to watch in the US on Peacock TV, which starts at just $4.99 a month. The non-UK-televised Premier League clash is also streaming on FuboTV in Canada, and Optus Sport in Australia. Use a VPN to watch from anywhere, if you happen to be travelling away from home today. Full details on how to watch Brighton vs Wolves today just below.

USA: Brighton vs Wolves live stream on Peacock TV (opens in new tab)

Brighton vs Wolves live stream on CAN: Brighton vs Wolves live stream on FuboTV (opens in new tab)

Brighton vs Wolves live stream on AUS: Brighton vs Wolves live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab)

Brighton vs Wolves live stream on Watch your stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Brighton vs Wolves live stream: match preview

It's the business end of the 2022/23 Premier League season and there's plenty to play for across the division, with Wolves' trip to Brighton dripping in intrigue in both halves of the table. The hosts have started to come unstuck after a stunning first three-quarters of the season and need a win restart their European charge, while the Black Country visitors will be desperate to register another three points to all-but guarantee another season's top-flight football. There's plenty riding on this one.

Arguably one of the stories of the season, Brighton need a final push to deliver a first taste of European football that their campaign richly deserves. An outside bet for Champions League qualification in early-April, the Seagulls' high-intensity philosophy is starting to catch up with them after losing three of their last four in all competitions. That run includes an FA Cup semi-final shootout defeat to Manchester United and Wednesday night's 3-1 worrying defeat to Nottingham Forest in which Roberto De Zerbi's side looked leggy, with starting XI mainstays Kaoru Mitoma, Alexis Mac Allister and Solly March showing the effects of a long season. They will, however, be buoyed by the recent news that precocious teenage forward Evan Ferguson has signed a new multi-year contract to stay on the South Coast, while fellow youngster Facundo Buonanotte impressed in scoring his first Brighton goal in that midweek Forest reverse.

Wolves, meanwhile, seem to have turned a corner after slipping back into relegation trouble in late March. The Black Country boys had started well under Julen Lopetegui, who joined during the the mid-season break with the club bottom of the league, but a run of one win in seven saw them clawed back into trouble. Beginning with a morale-boosting 1-0 defeat of Chelsea at the beginning of April, they've taken nine points from a possible 12 to move eight clear of the relegation zone. Lopetegui will be especially happy with the dominance his side showed in Tuesday night's 2-0 defeat of rivals Crystal Palace, taking an early lead through Joachim Andersen's own, before Ruben Neves injury-time penalty wrapped things up. Jose Sa continues to impress in goal, while the return of Pedro Neto to the forward line should add the creativity they need to pull definitively clear of any relegation worries.

Brighton vs Wolves kicks off at 3pm BST / 10am EDT at the Amex Stadium on Saturday 29th April. Make sure you know how to watch a Brighton vs Wolves live stream from anywhere today.

USA: Brighton vs Wolves live stream

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

EPL soccer fans in the US can watch Brighton vs Wolves on Peacock TV, which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a football-friendly VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

(opens in new tab) Brighton vs Wolves Peacock TV Premium $4.99/month (opens in new tab)

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live EPL soccer games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Watch Brighton vs Wolves: live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to Brighton vs Wolves live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Brighton vs Wolves live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Premier League. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch Premier League live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console, and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. Score 3 months extra free with this deal (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN for Brighton vs Wolves

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Brighton vs Wolves in the Premier League, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Brighton vs Wolves live stream!

Can I watch Brighton vs Wolves in the UK?

Sadly, Brighton vs Wolves will not be televised in the UK, though you can keep up-to-date with the game as talkSPORT goes around the grounds from 3pm.

Don't forget: Australian, US, and Canadian fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock the live streams on Optus Sport, Peacock TV (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab).

Our expert verdict on the best OLED TVs

Watch Brighton vs Wolves in Canada

FuboTV has the exclusive rights to broadcast all 380 Premier League 2022/23 matches in Canada, which of course includes Brighton vs Wolves. Watch live on the FuboTV app, the FuboTV website, or via compatible smart TVs and set-top boxes.

A subscription to FuboTV (opens in new tab) costs CA$24.99 per month, CA$59.97 for three months, or CA$199.99 for a full year. No contract, no fuss.

Use a VPN to watch FuboTV from abroad (opens in new tab) while travelling outside Canada.

(opens in new tab) Brighton vs Wolves Watch all Premier League games (opens in new tab)

FuboTV has the rights to every Premier League 2022/23 live stream, plus Serie A soccer as well. It costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$199.99 for the year. There's a FuboTV app available on most smart platforms.

Watch Brighton vs Wolves in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Brighton vs Wolves, along with every 2022/23 Premier League game. The service costs AU$24.99 monthly, but existing Optus customers can get it for AU$6.99 per month.

Stuck outside Oz? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your local Premier League live stream without being blocked.

(opens in new tab) Brighton vs Wolves | Watch EPL for AU$25/month (opens in new tab)

Watch a Premier League 2022/23 live stream and more on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime.

Brighton vs Wolves kick-off time

Global Brighton vs Wolves kick-off times

UK: 3pm

3pm Central Europe: 4pm

4pm USA (EDT/PDT): 10am / 7am

10am / 7am Australia: 12am (Sunday)

12am (Sunday) New Zealand: 2am (Sunday)

All times 3pm BST (UK time) unless otherwise stated

Saturday 29th April

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United, 12.30pm

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Arsenal vs Chelsea. 5.30pm

Sunday 30th April

AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds United, 2pm

Fulham vs Manchester City, 2pm

Manchester United vs Aston Villa, 2pm

Newcastle United vs Southampton, 2pm

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur. 4.30pm