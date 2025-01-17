Brentford vs Liverpool live stream — how to watch the Premier League game online and on TV

Brentford vs Liverpool live stream

The Brentford vs Liverpool live stream provides a chance for the Premier League-leading visitors to improve a recent record of one win in five games, but beware the Bees home comforts.

Use a VPN to watch you local stream from anywhere, if you happen to be away from home. Full details on how to watch an Brentford vs Liverpool live stream online or TV just below.

Brentford vs Liverpool live stream: match preview

Brentford's home record may have slipped slightly around the turn of the year, but taking 22 points from a possible 24 at the Gtech to start 2024/25 proves how much they love their own patch. Two-nil down to Manchester City with eight minutes to go on Tuesday night, the Bees buzzed back into life thanks to goals from Yoane Wissa and captain Christian Norgaard to pick up a point after successive home defeats. Bryan Mbeumo is attracting much interest having bagged 13 goals this term, while Thomas Frank's tactical plan always throws up the odd surprise.

One win in five is hardly the worst run of form for Liverpool, especially with one defeat among the quintet, but boss Arne Slot will be desperate for a win. This is first test of the Dutchman's serene stint in the Anfield dugout, with the noise surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah's respective contract impasses beginning to influence performances. Diogo Jota scored with his first touch after coming off the bench midweek to snatch a draw at title-chasing Nottingham Forest, with the Portuguese vying for a starting spot with Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

Can Brentford add to Liverpool's mini-slump? Tune in to find out – here's all the ways to watch a Brentford vs Liverpool live stream, including a FREE stream.

How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool live stream for free

Brentford vs Liverpool is streaming free in Azerbaijan. State TV channel Idman TV provides free (geo-restricted) streams of a handful of Premier League games – including Brentford vs Liverpool. No sign up or password needed.

Azerbaijani abroad? Use NordVPN (save 70%) to unblock your usual Azerbaijani streaming service when away from home. Details below.

How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Brentford vs Liverpool live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Brentford vs Liverpool live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for the Premier League. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Using a VPN is simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access.

3. Then head over to the service of your choice on your browser or device and enjoy Brentford vs Liverpool as you would at home.

How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool live stream in the US

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Brentford vs Liverpool live stream on Peacock. To watch the game, you'll need either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're currently outside of the U.S. but have a Peacock subscription, you can still watch the Brentford vs Liverpool live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN to help unblock the service.

Can I watch Brentford vs Liverpool live stream in the UK?

Unfortunately, there will be no Brentford vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K.. That's because games that kick-off at 3pm on a Saturday afternoon are subject to a TV blackout, to protect attendances elsewhere in the league pyramid.

Fans visiting the U.K. from abroad can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool live stream in Canada

Fubo has the exclusive rights to broadcast all 380 Premier League 2024/25 matches, including Brentford vs Liverpool, in Canada. Watch live on the Fubo app, the Fubo website or via compatible smart TVs and set top boxes.

A subscription to costs CA$29.99 per month, CA$79.97 for three months or CA$279.99 for a full year. No contract, no fuss.

Use NordVPN to watch Fubo from abroad while travelling outside Canada.

How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 season, including Brentford vs Liverpool. The service costs just AU$24.99 monthly or AU$229 annually.

Stuck outside Aus? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access your local live stream.

Brentford vs Liverpool kick-off time

Global Brentford vs Liverpool kick-off times

UK: 3pm

3pm Central Europe: 4pm

4pm USA (ET/PT): 10am / 7am

10am / 7am Australia (AEDT): 2am (Sunday)

2am (Sunday) New Zealand (NZDT): 4am (Sunday)

