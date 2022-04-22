Watch Barry season 3 on HBO Max online and from wherever you are

Barry season 3 – the black comedy starring Bill Hader as a hitman turned actor Barry Berkman – returns to HBO Max this Sunday, 24th April. Officially, HBO Max is only available in the US – but it's possible to watch Barry season 3 on HBO Max from the UK and elsewhere using a VPN as a US subscriber travelling abroad. Read the instructions below and we'll explain how to watch Barry season 3 on HBO Max wherever you are.

After a three year wait, Barry is finally back on our screens (TV, laptop and mobile of course). The black comedy has won six Emmys and a huge following thanks to Bill Hader's genre-busting turn as a socially-inept assassin who joins an acting class and takes a different path.

So, what can we expect from Barry season 3? According to HBO Max, the new season will unpack the relationship between Barry and his acting teacher Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) after Gene discovers that Barry dispatched a close friend. Talk about awkward.

As you'd expect, Barry season 3 will be packed with familiar faces including Sarah Goldberg as Barry's ambitious actress girlfriend, Anthony Carrigan as Chechen gangster NoHo Hank, and Stephen Root as assassin/mentor Monroe Fuches.

Barry season 3 airs exclusively on HBO Max. Episode 1 debuts 10pm ET, 24th April. Make sure you know how to sign up to HBO Max to watch Barry season 3 wherever you are.

How to watch Barry season 3 on HBO Max from outside the US

Although HBO Max is only available in the US at the moment, it's relatively simple to access the service from outside the US using a reliable VPN or "Virtual Private Network" allowing you to watch on your laptop, smart TV, set-top box or streaming stick.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For HBO Max, you may wish to choose 'US'.

3. Then head over to HBO Max on your browser or device and enjoy Barry season 3 online.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up

Do I need a US credit card?

If you don't have a credit card issued in the US the best option is to use PayPal or subscribe on your iPhone/iPad or Android phone/tablet.

How to sign up to HBO Max without a US credit card:

1. Launch your chosen VPN and select US as your country

2. Create a new Apple ID/Google account remembering to pick US as your country. (Apple users can use a UK phone number but should head to the Apple ID website to sign up, rather than using an app on their device).

3. Use your new Apple ID/Google account to access the US Apple App Store or US Google Play Store and download the HBO Max app.

4. Subscribe to HBO Max through the HBO Max app, using PayPal (this can be a UK account) as your method of payment.

5. Bingo! You should now be able to sign in to your HBO Max account from any device.

Fun fact: you can use this method to subscribe to other US streaming services, including Hulu and Peacock TV, as well as the (cheaper) US versions of Disney+ and Netflix.

Do remember that if you can't get this working, you can always get your money back from ExpressVPN within 30 days if you've changed your mind about using their VPN service.

Where can I watch Barry season 3 in the UK?

Barry season 3 is exclusive to HBO Max in the US. But US subscribers can watch HBO Max when abroad with a VPN. Details just above.

We'd expect Barry season 3 to arrive on Sky Atlantic later this year, but there's no official confirmation yet.

Episode 1 (Forgiving Jeff) – 24th April 2022

Barry searches the dark web for jobs; Sally, now the creator and star of her own show, begins to feel the pressures of success; Noho Hank braves his first big test in interrogation; Gene ruminates over Fuches' crushing reveal.

Episode 2 (Limonada) – 1st May 2022

Barry learns the extent of Gene's storied Hollywood history; Cristobal and Hank face a major setback when Cristobal's father-in-law, Fernando, unexpectedly arrives in Los Angeles looking to take out the Chechens and bring Cristobal home.

Episode 3 (Ben Mendelsohn) – 8th May 2022

Episode 4 (All the sauces) – 15th May 2022

Episode 5 (TBC) – 22nd May 2022

Episode 6 (TBC) – 29th May 2022

Barry season 3 official trailer