2000 Guineas live stream 2023: watch Newmarket racing free online from anywhere

(Image credit: Frankie Dettori brings Bachir (light blue colours) up the straight at The Curragh to land The Irish 2000 Guineas.)

The 2023 2000 Guineas returns to Newmarket on ITV and ITVX today, with the 1000 Guineas set to take centre-stage on Sunday. Auguste Rodin, trained by 2000 Guineas specialist Aidan O'Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore, is the favourite but outgoing legend Frankie Dettori is hoping to sign off in style on the Andrew Balding-trained Chaldean.

Who will be first past the post at Newmarket? It's the first British Classic of the season, and here's how to watch a free 2000 Guineas live stream from anywhere.

Free 2000 Guineas live stream

Date: Saturday 6th May 2023

Saturday 6th May 2023 Time: 4.40pm BST / 11.40am ET

4.40pm BST / 11.40am ET Racecourse: Newmarket

Newmarket TV channel: ITV / ITV Racing

ITV / ITV Racing FREE live stream: ITVX (opens in new tab)

Odds: Auguste Rodin 15/8; Little Big Bear 11/2, Chaldean 15/2

Free 1000 Guineas live stream

Date: Sunday 7th May 2023

Sunday 7th May 2023 Time: 3.40pm BST / 10.40am ET

3.40pm BST / 10.40am ET Racecourse: Newmarket

Newmarket TV channel: ITV / ITV Racing

ITV / ITV Racing FREE live stream: ITVX (opens in new tab)

Odds: Tahiyra 5/2; Meditate 4/1; Mammas Girl 6/1; Remarquee 7/1; Dream of Love 7/1

(Image credit: ITV Racing)

2000 Guineas Day: Full racecard

All times BST (deduct five hours for ET)

Saturday, 6th May

1.40pm - The Howden Handicap Stakes

2.15pm - The Howden British Ebf Ellen Chaloner Stakes | Free on ITVX

2.50pm - The Home Of Racing Handicap Stakes | Free on ITVX

3.25pm - The Howden Suffolk Stakes | Free on ITVX

4pm - The Palace House Stakes | Free on ITVX

4.40pm - The Qipco 2000 Guineas Stakes | Free on ITVX

| Free on ITVX 5.15pm - The newmarketracecourses.co.uk Handicap Stakes

5.50pm - The Discover Newmarket *Confined* Handicap Stakes

1000 Guineas Day: Full racecard

All times BST (deduct five hours for ET)

Sunday, 7th May

1.50pm - The Heritage Handicap Stakes | Free on ITVX

2.25pm - The Pretty Polly Stakes | Free on ITVX

3pm - The Betfair Dahlia Stakes | Free on ITVX

3.40pm - The QIPCO 1000 Guineas | Free on ITVX

| Free on ITVX 4.15pm - The British EBF Maiden Stakes

4.50pm - The Handicap Stakes

5.25pm - The Handicap Stakes

Who is predicted to win 2000 Guineas 2023? Auguste Rodin, ridden by Ryan Moore and trained by Aidan O'Brien, is the 15/8 favourite to win the 2023 2000 Guineas. Other notable frontrunners include: Little Big Bear, Chaldean, Royal Scotsman and Sakheer.

What is the 2000 Guineas weather forecast? Any punters going to Newmarket will want to take a hat, because it's likely to be a wet weekend. There's a 90% chance of rain, according to the forecasts, though at least temperatures will be decent, at around 15 degrees Celsius.

What is the going at Newmarket today? The going was described as good to firm, good in places on Thursday, but with showers expected to hit Suffolk on both Friday and Saturday, ground conditions are likely to be much softer come race time.

Who are the 2000 Guineas 2023 runners and riders? Auguste Rodin (J: Ryan Moore, T: Aidan O'Brien)

Chaldean (J: Frankie Dettori, T: Andrew Balding)

Charyn (J: Tom Marquand, T: Roger Varian)

Dubai Mile (J: Danny Muscutt, T: Charlie Johnston)

Flight Plan (J: Danny Tudhope, T: K. R. Burke)

Galeron (J: Kieran Shoemark, T: Charles Hills)

Hi Royal (J: Oisin Murphy, T: Kevin Ryan)

Holloway Boy (J: Christophe Soumillon, T: K. R. Burke)

Indestructible (J: Kevin Stott, T: K. R. Burke)

Little Big Bear (J: Wayne Lordan, T: Aidan O'Brien)

Noble Style (J: James Doyle, T: Charlie Appleby)

Royal Scotsman (J: Jim Crowley, T: Paul and Oliver Cole)

Sakheer (J: David Egan, T: Roger Varian)

Silver Knott (J: William Buick, T: Charlie Appleby)

Who are the 1000 Guineas 2023 runners and riders? Caernarfon (J: Connor Beasley, T: Jack Channon)

Dance In The Grass (J: TBA, T: Charlie Johnston)

Dream of Love (J: William Buick, T: Charlie Appleby)

Embrace (J: Daniel Muscutt, T: Owen Burrows)

Fairy Cross (J: James Doyle, T: Charlie Appleby)

Juliet Sierra (J: TBA, T: Ralph Beckett)

Karsavina (J: Rossa Ryan, T: Clive Cox)

Lezoo (J: Frankie Dettori, T: Ralph Beckett)

Mammas Girl (J: Kevin Stott, T: Richard Hannon)

Matilda Picotte (J: TBA, T: Kieran P Cotter)

Mawj (J: Oisin Murphy, T: Saeed bin Suroor)

Meditate (J: TBA, T: Aidan O'Brien)

Naomi Lapaglia (J: Kieran Shoemark, T: Richard Spencer)

Never Ending Story (J: TBA, T: Aidan O'Brien)

Olivia Maralda (J: TBA, T: Roger Varian)

Polly Pott (J: Jim Crowley, T: Ben Pauling)

Powerdress (J: TBA, T: Richard Hannon)

Queen Me (J: TBA, T: Kevin Ryan)

Remarquee (J: Rob Hornby, T: Ralph Beckett)

Stenton Glider (J: Tom Marquand, T: Hugo Palmer)

Sweet Harmony (J: Billy Loughnane, T: Richard Spencer)

Tahiyra (J: TBA, T: D. K. Weld)

Which trainer has won the most 2000 Guineas races? With 10 winning horses to his name, Aidan O'Brien is the 2000 Guineas' most successful trainer. His love affair with this event started in 1998 with the King of Kings, and his most recent success came in 2019 with Magna Grecia.

Can I watch the 2000 Guineas for free? Fans can watch both the 2000 Guineas and the 1000 Guineas, plus plenty more of the action from Newmarket, for free on ITV and the ITVX streaming service.

What is the prize money for placing first in the 2000 Guineas? The total prize money for the 2023 2000 Guineas is £500,000, with £283,550 going to the winners. 2nd place will fetch £107,500, 3rd will fetch £53,800, and 4th will fetch £26,800. £283,550 will also go to the winners of the 1000 Guineas.

The ITV Racing show line-up for 2023, led by Ed Chamberlain (Image credit: ITV)