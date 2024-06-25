Ukraine vs Belgium live streams: how to watch Euro 2024 for free

Watch Ukraine vs Belgium live streams

Belgium have been dragged into a Euro 2024 Group E dogfight. All outcomes are still on the table, and that makes the Ukraine vs Belgium live stream at 5pm BST / 12pm ET on Wednesday 26th June, a match that's sure to be packed with drama. With all four Group E teams on three points, only a win will be enough to guarantee a place in the last 16 for these two sides.

After their shock loss to Slovakia early on, Belgium were able to steady the ship with a convincing 2-0 victory over Romania. Captain fantastic Kevin De Bruyne applied the finishing touch and increasingly looks like the beating heart of a side who threaten to disappoint at a major international tournament once again.

Many pundits' pre-tournament dark horses Ukraine have yet to start firing on all cylinders. A dismal 3-0 loss to Romania was followed up by a gutsy 2-1 win from behind against Slovakia. Head coach Serhiy Rebrov still doesn't seem to have settled on his preferred first XI and that lack of cohesion could leave them severely exposed if the good Belgium turn out in Stuttgart on Wednesday.

Ukraine vs Belgium is FREE to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK. You can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 and Ukraine vs Belgium live streams from anywhere, if you're away from home when it's on.

Free Ukraine vs Belgium 2024 live streams

You can watch Ukraine vs Belgium for free on the BBC iPlayer (assuming you have a valid TV licence) and BBC One on TV in the UK.

You'll also find live live coverage across the EU, including hosts Germany (Das Erste, ZDF, RTL), Austria (ORF, Servus), Belgium (RTBF, VRT), France (TF1), Italy (Rai Sport ), the Netherlands (NOS) and Spain (RTVE).

Stuck outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch Ukraine vs Belgium live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Euro 2024 live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Euro 2024 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Give it a try. From only $3.99 per month on the 2-year plan

Watch Ukraine vs Belgium live streams 2024 in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch Ukraine vs Belgium live on Fox Sports through FOX itself, which can be accessed via cable or cord-cutting services like Sling TV and Fubo. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time. Kick-off is at 12pm ET / 9am PT.

Sling TV includes Fox and FS1 in select markets on its Blue package, with new customers getting their first month half price (and only $45 a month after that).

Fubo's base tier gets you well over 100 channels (including Fox, FS1, NBC and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $79.99 a month. Plus, there's a free trial of Fubo too.

Of course, Sling and Fubo are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend NordVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Ukraine vs Belgium live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Ukraine vs Belgium. The service costs $24.99 a month (or $6.99 for Optus mobile customers) with an Annual Plan priced at $199.

You can watch on mobile, tablet, TV, streaming devices, computer or games consoles and cancel anytime. Kick-off is at 2am AEST on Thursday morning.

It's a shame you're not over the Tasman Sea and in New Zealand. Kiwis can watch all of Euro 2024 live and free on TVNZ Plus.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local Euro 2024 live stream from overseas – without being blocked.