UFC 278 live stream and how to watch Usman vs Edwards 2 online

UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 tops a stacked card at the Vivint Arena In Salt Lake City, Utah, this Saturday. Can pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman secure the world welterweight title? Or will England's Leon Edwards shock the Nigerian? US fans can watch the full fight on ESPN+ ($70 PPV); UK viewers can watch live on BT Sport 1 or with a BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25/month). Read on for a UFC 278 live stream, start time, full card information, tale of the tape and more.

UFC 278 live stream Date: Saturday 20th Aug 2022 Main card: 10pm ET / 3am BST / 12pm AEST Usman vs Edwards cagewalks: 12am ET / 5am BST / 2pm AEST

The Usman vs Edwards rematch has been years in the making. The pair first met in 2015, when Nigerian Kamaru Usman overpowered the man from Birmingham, England, winning by unanimous decision.

Seven years later and Karamu is one of the biggest stars in UFC while Edwards has buckled down and made a name for himself as a surging talent. Last summer's non-title win over MMA star Nate Diaz proved that Edwards is ready for the big time. Getting one over on Kamaru in Utah won't be easy, mind – the Nigerian has won 19 bouts in a row.

The UFC 278 co-main event features former featherweight champion Jose Aldo against 31-year-old Georgian Merab Dvalishvili in bantamweight clash for the history books .

The main card – featuring Usman vs Edwards 2 – streams from 10pm ET / 3am BST exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the US, with the Prelims simulcast on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+ at 8pm ET / 1am BST.

Anyone in the UK with a BT Sport (opens in new tab) subscription can watch UFC 278 free of charge. Anyone without can buy a BT Sport monthly pass for £25 (opens in new tab) and get an instant UFC 278 live stream. Find out how to watch from where you live below.

In the US, ESPN+ has rights to the UFC 278 live stream featuring Usman vs Edwards 2.

It's a pay-per-view event that requires an ESPN+ subscription (from $6.99 a month).

UFC 278 – Usman vs Edwards 2 – will be live on BT Sport 1 in the UK.

Those with a BT Sport subscription are in luck. The fight is included as part of their plan. Those without can also watch both the UFC 278 prelims and the main card with a no-contract BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25 a month).

MMA fans in Germany, Italy, Austria and Spain can watch a UFC 278 live stream on DAZN. Subscription to the streaming service costs €29.99 a month.

You don't have to stay up late, either. DAZN will replay UFC 278, including Usman vs Edwards, throughout Sunday.

Aussie fans who want to watch a UFC 278 live stream will need to pay-per-view via Main Event on Kayo Sports.

Usman vs Edwards costs AU$54.95. The main event is is expected to start around 2pm AEST on Sunday, 21st August 2022.

UFC 278 full fight card

UFC 278 main card – from 12am ET / 5am BST

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards for Usman's UFC welterweight title

Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold; Middleweight

Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili; Bantamweight

Marcin Tybur vs. Alexander Romanov; Heavyweight

Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker; Light heavyweight

UFC 278 prelims – from 8pm ET / 1am BST

Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon; Lightweight

Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilova; Women's bantamweight

Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldana; Featherweight