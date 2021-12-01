Tottenham vs Brentford live stream and how to watch the Premier League on Amazon for free

Tottenham fans will be looking for a convincing win against cross-London minnows Brentford to get the taste of their shock defeat in Europe out of the mouths. This was not what the Spurs board nor faithful thought they were signing up for when Antonio Conte joined to steady the ship. Perhaps Tottenham was a tougher job than the Italian expected? Make sure you know how to watch a Tottenham vs Brentford live stream wherever you are.

UK Amazon Prime subscribers can watch 20 games – including Tottenham vs Brentford – free on Prime Video (Not a member? Use this 30-day free trial). And don't forget to use a VPN if you're stuck outside the UK this week.

Antonio Conte will be looking to spend big or at least surgically and with great gusto when required come January but will Daniel Levy back him as the Spurs supremo has seemingly not with other managers so far?

For the time being, Conte seems to be getting used to the faces he can rely on in the Lilywhite squad. Dele Alli continues to look increasingly off the boil and Lucas Moura looks still to be the right man to partner Kane and Son in the Italian's favoured 3-4-3 formation.

Don't expect either Doherty or Sessegnon to feature on the wings. Despite their reprieves from rotting in the reserves, neither covered themselves in glory in the Europa Conference loss to Slovenian side NS Mura. The less said about Davinson Sanchez, the better.

Brentford's narrow win over Everton will have given the Bees some much needed confidence ahead of this London derby. Tottenham will need to be on their toes if they're to fend off this Thomas Frank side that showed few mistakes in their match-up with the Toffees.

The match kicks off at 7.30pm GMT on Thursday 2nd December in North London. Follow our guide on how to watch a Tottenham vs Brentford live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch Tottenham vs Brentford free on Amazon Prime UK

Amazon Prime has the rights to show 20 Premier League games in the UK, including Tottenham vs Brentford.

Prime members can stream all the Amazon games free on Prime Video. Membership costs just £7.99 a month or £79.99 a year, and new users get a 30-day free trial.

Stuck outside the UK? You can always use a VPN to access Amazon Prime UK from anywhere in the world. We recommend ExpressVPN.

Watch a Tottenham vs Brentford live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Tottenham vs Brentford live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the football, you may wish to choose 'UK' for Amazon Prime Video.

3. Then head over to Amazon Prime on your browser or device and enjoy the Tottenham vs Brentford live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

US: watch a Tottenham vs Brentford live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch Tottenham vs Brentford on Peacock TV and its Premier service which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Canada: watch a Tottenham vs Brentford live stream

The Tottenham vs Brentford live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. Better yet, DAZN Canada offers a 30-day free trial, so you can watch for free. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Australia: Tottenham vs Brentford live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Tottenham vs Brentford – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures

All times are in GMT

Thursday 2 December

19:30 Spurs v Brentford

20:15 Man Utd v Arsenal

Saturday 4 December

12:30 West Ham v Chelsea

Newcastle v Burnley

Southampton v Brighton

Wolves v Liverpool

17:30 Watford v Man City

Sunday 5 December

14:00 Leeds v Brentford

14:00 Man Utd v Crystal Palace

14:00 Spurs v Norwich

16:30 Aston Villa v Leicester

Monday 6 December

20:00 Everton v Arsenal

Friday 10 December

20:00 Brentford v Watford

Saturday 11 December

12:30 Man City v Wolves

Arsenal v Southampton

Chelsea v Leeds

Liverpool v Aston Villa

17:30 Norwich v Man Utd

Sunday 12 December

14:00 Brighton v Spurs

14:00 Burnley v West Ham

14:00 Leicester v Newcastle

16:30 Crystal Palace v Everton

Tuesday 14 December

19:30 Brentford v Man Utd

19:45 Norwich v Aston Villa

20:00 Man City v Leeds

Wednesday 15 December

19:30 Brighton v Wolves

19:30 Burnley v Watford

19:30 Crystal Palace v Southampton

20:00 Arsenal v West Ham

Thursday 16 December

19:30 Leicester v Spurs

19:45 Chelsea v Everton

20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle

Saturday 18 December

12:30 Man Utd v Brighton

Aston Villa v Burnley

Southampton v Brentford

Watford v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Norwich

17:30 Leeds v Arsenal

Sunday 19 December

12:00 Everton v Leicester

14:00 Wolves v Chelsea

14:15 Newcastle v Man City

16:30 Spurs v Liverpool

Sunday 26 December

12:30 Liverpool v Leeds

12:30 Wolves v Watford

Burnley v Everton

Man City v Leicester

Norwich v Arsenal

Spurs v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Southampton

17:30 Aston Villa v Chelsea

20:00 Brighton v Brentford

Monday 27 December

20:00 Newcastle v Man Utd

Tuesday 28 December

12:30 Arsenal v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Norwich

Southampton v Spurs

Watford v West Ham

17:30 Leeds v Aston Villa

20:00 Leicester v Liverpool

Wednesday 29 December

19:30 Chelsea v Brighton

20:15 Brentford v Man City

Thursday 30 December

19:30 Everton v Newcastle

20:15 Man Utd v Burnley

Saturday 1 January 2022

12:30 Arsenal v Man City

Leicester v Norwich

Watford v Spurs

17:30 Crystal Palace v West Ham

Sunday 2 January 2022

14:00 Brentford v Aston Villa

14:00 Everton v Brighton

14:00 Leeds v Burnley

14:00 Southampton v Newcastle

16:30 Chelsea v Liverpool

Monday 3 January 2022

17:30 Man Utd v Wolves