Southampton vs Man United live stream: how to watch the Premier League 2021/22 for free, online, on TV

Man United will be hoping to continue their winning start to the 2021/22 Premier League when they face Southampton at St Mary's this Sunday. Ole Gunner Solskjaer’s Red Devils side hammered Leeds 5-1 in a thrilling opener last week, while the Saints lost out 3-1 to Everton.

Canadian soccer fans can stream Southampton vs Man United free on DAZN with this 30-day free trial. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're outside Canada. The game will air on Sky Sports in the UK, and stream on Peacock in the US. Make sure you know how to watch a Southampton vs Man United live stream from anywhere.

The early team news is in. Marcus Rashford remains sidelined with a shoulder injury, but Jesse Lingard is fit and ready to play. Manchester United fans will also be eager to see new man Raphael Varane, as well as Jadon Sancho, start.

Meanwhile Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl will has no new injury woes aside from Sam McQueen and Will Smallbone. Indeed, Saints were boosted by the news that England midfielder James Ward-Prowse has committed his future to the club.

Southampton might be the underdogs but they've won four of their last six Premier League matches against the Red Devils at St Mary's Stadium, which certainly bodes well for Sunday's head-to-head.

Saint fans shouldn't get too carried away, though. Man United thrashed Southampton 9-0 in the pair's last league meeting in February. That's the joint-biggest Premier League win ever (the other two being Man United's 9-0 win over Ipswich Town in March 1995 and Leicester City's 9-0 away over Southampton in October 2019).

"I think we had a very good home game [last season], we were two up and then finally lost it because of a not so good second half but yeah, we are willing to show our habits, our behaviours and make it for them as uncomfortable as possible," said Hasenhuttl.

Follow our guide to watching an Southampton vs Man United live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world...

Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch the London derby from anywhere

Watch a Southampton vs Man United live stream for free

(Image credit: DAZN)

Premier League football fans in Canada can watch every Premier League game – including Southampton vs Man United – live on DAZN.

A subscription to the streaming service costs $20 a month or $150 a year. Better yet, DAZN Canada offers a 30-day free trial, so you can watch for free.

Of course, the DAZN free trial is only available within Canada so be sure to use a VPN if you're stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Southampton vs Man United DAZN Canada free 30-day trial Southampton vs Man United DAZN Canada free 30-day trial

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. Try it free for 30 days. It's $20 (CAD) a month thereafter. Cancel anytime. View Deal

Watch a Southampton vs Man United live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Southampton vs Man United live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is. View Deal

USA: watch a Southampton vs Man United live stream

Good news: Southampton vs Man United will stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. Subscription costs from $5 a month (the free plan doesn't include Premier League soccer). Better yet, new subscribers get a free 7-day trial.

Of course, Peacock is only available within the United States. So if you're away from home, you'll need to use a VPN to access the service without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-days money-back guarantee.

Southampton vs Man United free live stream: Peacock 7-day trial Southampton vs Man United free live stream: Peacock 7-day trial

Sign up to Peacock TV from just $4.99 a month and get your first seven days for free. Access includes a host of Premier League soccer games, Paralympics coverage, plus thousands of movies and boxsets. No contract; cancel anytime. View Deal

UK: watch a Southampton vs Man United live stream

Southampton vs Man United will be live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm BST and Sky Sports Main Event from 2pm this Sunday, 22nd August. Kick off is at 2pm.

Don't have a Sky subscription? Fans can stream 128 Sky Premier League games – including Southampton vs Man United – with a Now day pass (£10) or monthly pass (£34). Just make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

Now Sports Pass Southampton vs Man United from £10/month Now Sports Pass Southampton vs Man United from £10/month

Watch the majority of this season's Premier League 2021/22 games with Now Sports pass. For smart TV access, use a Day Pass (£9.99) or Month Pass (£33.99). Add the Boost Pass for £3/month to get full 1080p HD, 5.1 Dolby surround sound and watch on three screens at once. View Deal

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Australia: watch a Southampton vs Man United live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Sunday's Southampton vs Man United live stream – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month. The service also serves up live Champions League football, so it's a great option for soccer fans.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Optus Sport 6-month pass for AU$68 (£39/$53) Optus Sport 6-month pass for AU$68 (£39/$53)

Watch a Premier League 2021/22 live stream, as well as Champions and Europa League football, exclusive sports documentaries and more on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime. View Deal

Watch Southampton vs Man United in 4K HDR

Sky will broadcast over 100 Premier League matches live in HDR this season, including two games this Sunday: Southampton vs Man United and Arsenal vs Chelsea.

To enjoy Sky Q's HDR Premier League coverage, you will need a Sky Sports or Sky Sports Football subscription (here are today's best Sky TV deals). You can join the action in HDR by pressing the red button during the game.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

TalkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match of the Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match of the Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match of the Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match of the Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match of the Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match of the Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

Stream like a pro: 29 iPlayer tips, tricks and features

2020/21 Premier League fixtures for August/September

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Saturday 21th August

Liverpool vs Burnley - 7:30 am EST on Peacock Premium / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport 1 HD & BT Sport Ultimate

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United - 10:00 am EST on CNBC / 3:00 pm BST

Crystal Palace vs Brentford - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

Leeds vs Everton - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

Manchester City vs Norwich - 10:00 am EST on NBCSN / 3:00 pm BST

Brighton vs Watford - 12:30 pm EST on NBC/ 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Sunday 22th August

Southampton vs Manchester United - 9:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 2:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur - 9:00 am EST on NBCSN / 2:00 pm BST

Arsenal vs Chelsea - 11:30 am EST on NBCSN / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Monday 23th August

West Ham vs Leicester City - 3:00 pm EST on NBCSN / 8:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 28th August

Manchester City vs Arsenal - 7:30 am EST on Peacock Premium / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport

Aston Villa vs Brentford - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

Brighton vs Everton - 10:00 am EST on NBCSN / 3:00 pm BST

Newcastle United vs Southampton - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

Norwich vs Leicester City - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

West Ham vs Crystal Palace - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

Liverpool vs Chelsea - 12:30 pm EST on NBC / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Sunday 29th August

Burnley vs Leeds - 9:00 am EST on NBCSN / 2:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford - 9:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 2:00 pm BST

Wolves vs Manchester United - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 11th September

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Spurs - 7:30 am EST / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport

Arsenal vs Norwich - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Brentford vs Brighton - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Leicester City vs Manchester City - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Manchester United vs Newcastle United - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Southampton vs West Ham - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Watford vs Wolves - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Chelsea vs Aston Villa - 12:30 pm EST / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Sunday 12th September

Leeds vs Liverpool - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Monday 13th September

Everton vs Burnley - 3:00 pm EST / 8:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Friday 17th September

Newcastle United vs Leeds - 3:00 pm EST / 8:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 18th September

Wolves vs Brentford - 7:30 am EST / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport

Burnley vs Arsenal - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Manchester City vs Southampton - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Norwich vs Watford - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Aston Villa vs Everton - 12:30 pm EST / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Sunday 19th September

Brighton vs Leicester City - 9:00 am EST / 2:00 pm BST

West Ham vs Manchester United - 9:00 am EST / 2:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 25th September

Chelsea vs Manchester City - 7:30 am EST / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport

Everton vs Norwich - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Leeds vs West Ham - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Leicester City vs Burnley - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Manchester United vs Aston Villa - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Watford vs Newcastle United - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Brentford vs Liverpool - 12:30 pm EST / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Sunday 26th September

Southampton vs Wolves - 9:00 am EST / 2:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Monday 27th September

Crystal Palace vs Brighton - 3:00 pm EST / 8:00 pm BST on Sky Sports