Soccer Aid 2022 live stream and how to watch the celebrity football match and donate to UNICEF

Soccer Aid 2022 – the world's biggest celebrity football match – returns this Sunday, 12th June. England will be captained by former One Direction star Liam Payne, while sprint sensation Usain Bolt will lead the World XI. UK viewers can watch live and free on ITV. Make sure you know how to watch a free Soccer Aid 2022 live stream from where you are and how to donate to Soccer Aid too.

Soccer Aid 2022 live stream Date: Sunday 12th June 2022 Kick off: 7.30pm BST / 2.30pm ET Venue: London Stadium, Stratford FREE UK stream: ITV Hub (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Soccer Aid for Unicef started back in 2006. The brainchild of Unicef UK ambassador Robbie Williams, it's gone on to raise over £60 million for charity and feature a string of legendary players including Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane and Eric Cantona.

As ever, this year's match will feature an English XI versus a World XI. 2022's star-studded 90 minutes will feature Damian Lewis, Sir Mo Farah and Jamie Carragher for Harry Redknapp's England, while Mo Gilligan, Chelcee Grimes, Patrice Evra, Lee Mack and Roberto Carlos will turn out for Arsene Wenger's World XI.

The build-up starts from 6.30pm BST – an hour before kick-off – on ITV. Dermot O'Leary and Alex Scott are your hosts. Do make sure to donate to Soccer Aid 2022 just here. (opens in new tab)

Donate to Soccer Aid 2022

Soccer Aid is a terrific spectacle but do remember that it's all about raising money for UNICEF. So, if you are looking to watch the England vs Rest of the World charity match, please be sure to donate. Full details just below.

(opens in new tab) Soccer Aid 2022 Donate to UNICEF here (opens in new tab)

It doesn't matter how much or how little but please donate to UNICEF for Soccer Aid 2022. The money raised from this year’s game could help provide vaccines, fight malnutrition, and provide safe spaces to protect children all over the world. There are few better causes.

Soccer Aid 2022 free live stream

(Image credit: Soccer Aid)

Good news: Soccer Aid 2022 is free to watch on ITV, meaning ITV Hub (opens in new tab) will provide a free live stream.

Outside the UK this Sunday? You can use a VPN to access the Soccer Aid 2022 free live stream from abroad (opens in new tab). Full details just below.

Watch Soccer Aid 2022 in the USA

(Image credit: Soccer Aid)

Bad news: it looks like Soccer Aid 2022 won't be screened live in the US.

Soccer Aid 2022 full team lineups

England: Harry Redknapp (Manager) David Seaman (Manager), Emma Hayes (Manager) Vicky McClure (Manager) Liam Payne (Captain), Tom Grennan, Chunkz, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Fara Williams, Joe Cole, Alex Brooker, Damian Lewis, Sir Mo Farah, Mark Wright, David Harewood, Teddy Sheringham, David James, Aitch, Mark Noble, Russell Howard, Eni Aluko, Anita Asante, Stewart Downing.

World XI: Arsene Wenger (Manager), Robbie Keane (Manager), Idris Elba (Manager), Usain Bolt (Captain) Martin Compston, Mo Gilligan, Chelcee Grimes, Patrice Evra, Steven Bartlett, Carli Lloyd, Noah Beck, Lee Mack, Munya Chawawa, Kem Cetinay, Cafu, Andriy Shevchenko, Petr Cech, Roberto Carlos, Mark Strong, Tom Stoltman, Andrea Pirlo, Heather O'Reilly, Dimitar Berbatov.