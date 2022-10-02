Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe live stream: how to watch the 2022 race for free

The 2022 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe – Europe's richest horse race – is set to start at 10.05am ET / 3.05pm BST / 00.05 AEST today. Can Torquator Tasso, ridden by Frankie Dettori, become only the ninth horse to win the race twice?UK viewers can watch the big race free on ITV but make sure you know how to watch a 2022 Arc de Triomphe live stream from anywhere in the world. Start time, full horse list, jockeys, tips and odds are all below.

2022 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe live stream Date: Sunday 2nd October 2022 Start time: 10.05am ET / 3.05pm BST / 00.05 AEST (Mon) Venue: Longchamp, Paris, France Free stream: ITV (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) US stream: Sling TV (opens in new tab) / FuboTV (free trial) (opens in new tab)

The world’s greatest horserace – aka "the greatest two minutes in sport" – is 101 years old this year. The Grand National and the Kentucky Derby are a big deal, but l'Arc is richer, with an extraordinary purse of £4.2 million up for grabs in 2022.

The runners and riders are limbering up and there's plenty of money being thrown at last year's 80-1 winner, Torquator Tasso, ridden by six-time Arc de Triomphe winner jockey Frankie Dettori. Can he overcome a nightmare outside stall draw to make it another 'magnificent seven'?

Torquator isn't the favourite, though. According to the sportsbooks, Luxembourg, sitting pretty in stall 8 is odds-on for the 2022 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. Alpinista (5-1), who took the Yorkshire Oaks last month, and Westover (10-1) are also fancied for the win. They start in stalls 6 and 7.

With a capacity crowd assembling at Paris Longchamp for the 1m 4f race, we're under starters orders and set for a blockbuster end to the Flat racing season! The race starts at 10.05am ET / 3.05pm BST / 00.05 AEST today, so make sure you know how to watch a free Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe live stream from where you are.

2022 Arc de Triomphe free live stream

(Image credit: ITV)

Good news for UK fans. The 2022 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe will be broadcast live on ITV Racing, and streamed live and free on ITV Hub (opens in new tab). The free-to-air stream is restricted to viewers within the UK, but that doesn't mean you have to miss out.

Are you a UK citizen away from home at the moment?

Use a VPN to watch the race free on ITV Hub from abroad.

Full details below.

Watch a 2022 Arc de Triomphe live stream in the USA

Fox Sports is the place to watch the Qatar Arc de Triomphe. Today's special broadcast will air on FS2 from 9.30am ET.

Don't have cable? Cable cutting streaming service FuboTV (opens in new tab) carries more than 100 channels including Fox Sports. Subscription to FuboTV costs $69.99 a month but new subscribers get a free trial.

An alternative is Sling TV (opens in new tab) which also carries Fox Sports on its Sling Blue package and offers new subscribers 50 percent off their first month. There's no commitment – you cancel at any time.

2022 Arc de Triomphe horses, jockeys and odds

1 Mendocino (25-1)

Trainer: Frau S Steinberg

Jockey: Rene Piechulek

2 Vadeni (10-1)

Trainer: J-C Rouget

Jockey: Christophe Soumillon

3 Do Deuce (25-1)

Trainer: Yasuo Tomomichi

Jockey: Yutaka Take

4 Al Hakeem (25-1)

Trainer: J-C Rouget

Jockey: Cristian Demuro

5 Deep Bond (50-1)

Trainer: Ryuji Okubo

Jockey: Yuga Kawada

6 Alpinista (5-1)

Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott

Jockey: Luke Morris

7 Westover (10-1)

Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rob Hornby

8 Luxembourg (7-2)

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Ryan Moore

9 Grand Glory (66-1)

Trainer: Gianluca Bietolini

Jockey: Maxime Guyon

10 Titleholder (9-1)

Trainer: Toru Kurita

Jockey: Kazuo Yokoyama

11 Onesto (14-1)

Trainer: F Chappet

Jockey: Stephane Pasquier

12 Alenquer (66-1)

Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

13 Bubble Gift (66-1)

Trainer: M Delzangles

Jockey: Olivier Peslier

14 Broome (80-1)

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Wayne Lordan

15 Sealiway (33-1)

Trainer: F-H Graffard

Jockey: Mickael Barzalona

16 Mostahdaf (33-1)

Trainer: John and Thady Gosden

Jockey: Jim Crowley

17 Mishriff (20-1)

Trainer: John and Thady Gosden

Jockey: William Buick

18 Torquator Tasso (5-1)

Trainer: Marcel Weiss

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

19 Mare Australis (20-1)

Trainer: A Fabre

Jockey: Bauyrzhan Murzabayev

20 Stay Foolish (66-1)

Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi

Jockey: Christophe Lemaire