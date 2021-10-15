Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream and how to watch Premier League matches

Newcastle United – the richest club in the Premier League thanks to last week's Saudi takeover – face Tottenham Hotspur at 4.30pm BST on Sunday at St James' Park. With the Magpies currently winless in the league so far, Steve Bruce's side will be under pressure to perform. Make sure you know how to watch a Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream wherever you are.

US soccer fans can watch a Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream, and many more Premier League matches, on NBCSN with Sling TV or FuboTV. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in Canada can enjoy the game free on DAZN with this 30-day free trial.

There were wild celebrations across Tyneside when it was announced that Mike Ashley's 14-year spell as owner of Newcastle had come to an end – and that Saudi Arabia's $400 billion sovereign wealth fund had taken change of the Toon.

The party will surely come to an end this Sunday, though. Newcastle are in dire form, having failed to win any of their first seven Premier League games. They're also winless in their past four home league games against Tottenham - one draw, three lost - since winning 5-1 on the final day of the 2015-16 season.

Steve Bruce remains in charge for what will be his 1000th game as a football manager, but a loss to Spurs would only fuel rumours that Frank Lampard is waiting in the wings to take his place.

Eighth-placed Tottenham have yet to perform to their full potential, too. And with both Christian Romero and Davidson Sanchez away on international duty, Nuno Espírito Santo faces a tricky judgement call. Still, despite dropping four points from winning positions against Newcastle in the Premier League last season, Spurs are clear favourites for this clash.

The early team news is that Newcastle fans should expect to see striker Callum Wilson make his return, along with Jonjo Shelvey. Tottenham are almost back to full strength too, but could be missing Welsh left-back Ben Davies.

The match kicks off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday at St James' Park. Follow our guide on how to watch a Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream

(Image credit: Chabe01 - https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Stade_St_James_Park_Tribune_Sud_Newcastle_Tyne_2.jpg)

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Newcastle vs Tottenham on NBCSN which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend. NBCSN can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently has a $10 introductory offer and there's a free-trial of FuboTV. There's no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Newcastle vs Tottenham – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. Better yet, DAZN Canada offers a 30-day free trial, so you can watch for free. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Watch a Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Newcastle vs Tottenham, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling/FuboTV or 'Canada' for DAZN Canada.

3. Then head over to Sling or DAZN on your browser or device and enjoy the Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream.

UK: watch a Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream

Newcastle vs Tottenham will be live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from this Sunday, 17th Oct. Kick off is at 4.30pm BST.

Don't have a Sky subscription? Fans can stream 128 Sky Premier League games – including Newcastle vs Tottenham – with a Now day pass (£10) or monthly pass (£34). Just make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

Australia: Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Newcastle vs Tottenham – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month. The service also serves up live Champions League football, so it's a great option for soccer fans.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2020/21 Premier League fixtures for October

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Saturday 16th October

Watford vs Liverpool - 7:30 am EST / 12:30 pm BST

Aston Villa vs Wolves - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Leicester vs Man Utd - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Man City vs Burnley - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Norwich vs Brighton - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Southampton vs Leeds - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Brentford vs Chelsea - 12.30pm EST / 5.30pm BST



Sunday 17th October

Everton v West Ham - 9:00 am EST / 2:00 pm BST

Newcastle v Spurs - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST



Monday 18th October

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace - 3:00pm EST / 8:00 pm BST



Friday 22nd October

Arsenal vs Aston Villa - 3:00pm EST / 8:00 pm BST



Saturday 23rd October

Chelsea vs Norwich - 7:30 am EST / 12:30 pm BST

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Everton vs Watford - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Leeds vs Wolves - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Southampton vs Burnley - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Brighton vs Man City - 12.30pm EST / 5.30pm BST



Sunday 24th October

Brentford vs Leicester - 9:00 am EST / 2:00 pm BST

West Ham vs Spurs - 9:00 am EST / 2:00 pm BST

Man Utd vs Liverpool - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST



Saturday 30th October

Leicester vs Arsenal - 7:30 am EST / 12:30 pm BST

Burnley vs Brentford - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Liverpool vs Brighton - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Man City vs Crystal Palace - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Newcastle vs Chelsea - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Watford vs Southampton - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Spurs vs Man Utd - 12.30pm EST / 5.30pm BST



Sunday 31st October

Norwich vs Leeds - 9:00 am EST / 2:00 pm BST

Aston Villa vs West Ham - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST