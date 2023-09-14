New Zealand vs Namibia live stream: how to watch Rugby World Cup 2023

New Zealand vs Namibia live stream preview

Namibia could be on the receiving end after New Zealand's rocky start to the Rugby World Cup, as the All Blacks look to get back on track in this Pool A clash in Toulouse on Friday.

New Zealand vs Namibia is free to watch on ITV4 and ITVX in the UK, and on Virgin Media and Virgin Media Player in Ireland. Use a VPN to watch a live stream from abroad, if you're a licence fee payer away from home.

RWC 2023: New Zealand vs Namibia free live stream Date: Friday 15th September Kick-off: 3pm (EST) / 8pm (BST) Free live stream: ITVX Watch anywhere with ExpressVPN

New Zealand suffered their first-ever pool stage defeat at a World Cup last Friday and recriminations are still in the air for coach Ian Foster. The good news for the three-time RWC winners is that their route to the knock-out stages shouldn't pose any further problems, starting off with this clash against the African underdogs.

The Namibians made a creditable start against Italy in their first game of the tournament in Saint-Etienne last Saturday, but things soon fell apart once hooker Torsten van Jaarsveld was sin-binned for collapsing a maul, with the Welwitschias going on to concede seven tries as they crashed to a 52–8 defeat.

The last time these two teams met at a World Cup was in Japan in 2019, with New Zealand dishing out a 71-9 hiding at Tokyo Stadium, and a similar confidence-boosting win for the All Blacks looks on the card once again here.

Here's how to get a New Zealand vs Namibia live stream and watch Rugby World Cup 2023 from anywhere.

New Zealand vs Namibia free live stream

You can watch an New Zealand vs Namibia live stream for free on ITV 4. It's also available to watch online in HD on ITVX (STV in Scotland), along with all the other Rugby World Cup 2023 matches. Fans in Ireland can also watch for free on Virgin Media and online on Virgin Media Player.

Away from home? Use a ExpressVPN to watch ITVX from abroad.

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch an New Zealand vs Namibia live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular New Zealand vs Namibia live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch your preferred New Zealand vs Namibia live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for rugby fans. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for New Zealand vs Namibia

Using a VPN to watch New Zealand vs Namibia is incredibly easy:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend – we've used it for years and it's always reliable.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For New Zealand vs Namibia, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Then head over to ITVX on your browser or device and enjoy the free New Zealand vs Namibia live stream.

Watch New Zealand vs Namibia for FREE in the UK

ITV holds the rights to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in the UK. That means you can live stream New Zealand vs Namibia, along with every Rugby World Cup match, for free on the ITVX website or mobile app (live and on catch up). Travelling outside the UK?

Use a VPN to unblock ITVX and watch free from anywhere.

Kick-off is set for 8pm BST on Friday evening.

Watch New Zealand vs Namibia for FREE in Ireland

You can watch New Zealand vs Namibia, along with every match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, for free in Ireland too. Kick-off is set for 8pm IST on Friday.

New Zealand vs Namibia is being shown on free-to-air network Virgin Media, which means you can live stream the game via Virgin Media Player, which is available to use across a wide range of devices.

Don't forget: You can live stream New Zealand vs Namibia free of charge while abroad with a good rugby VPN.

Watch New Zealand vs Namibia in Australia

In Australia, New Zealand vs Namibia is being shown on streaming service Stan Sport, which is showing every match of the Rugby World Cup ad-free. Kick-off is set for 5am AEST on Saturday morning.

To begin with, there's a Stan 7-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total). Travelling outside Australia?

Use VPN to watch New Zealand vs Namibia from anywhere.

Watch New Zealand vs Namibia in the USA

Rugby fans in the US can live stream New Zealand vs Namibia, along with every match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, on Peacock TV. Kick-off is set for 3pm ET/12pm PT on Friday afternoon.

Peacock starts at $5.99 a month for its ad-supported tier, which will also give you access to a wide range of live sports including the NFL, EPL soccer, WWE, Premiership Rugby and more.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a rugby-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad.

Watch New Zealand vs Namibia in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch New Zealand vs Namibia courtesy of Sky Sport, which is showing every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Kick-off is set for 7am NZST on Saturday morning.

If you're a subscriber you'll also be able to watch online using the country's Sky Go service.

If you're looking to cut the cord, you can try out the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $24.99 per week or $44.99 per month.

Don't forget: UK and Irish nationals can live stream New Zealand vs Namibia for free while abroad with a VPN.

New Zealand vs Namibia live stream in South Africa

Super Sport is the place to watch New Zealand vs Namibia in South Africa, along with every match of the Rugby World Cup. Kick-off is set for 9pm SAST on Friday night.

Public broadcaster SABC has also secure the rights to 19 games, including all Springboks fixtures at RWC 2023. You'll be able to watch all of these for free on streaming service SABC Plus too.

And if you can't watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Watch New Zealand vs Namibia in Canada

You can watch New Zealand vs Namibia on TSN in Canada. Kick-off is set for 3pm ET/12pm PT on Friday.

If you don't have the channel on cable, you can either sign up to the new TSN Plus streaming service for $8 per month (+ tax) or $80 per year (+ tax), or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

Don't forget: UK and Irish nationals can live stream New Zealand vs Namibia free of charge while abroad with a VPN.