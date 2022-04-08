Monte-Carlo Masters live stream 2022: how to watch the ATP tennis for free

The first clay court ATP Masters event of the 2022 tennis season is almost upon us. Qualifying for the Monte Carlo Masters is already well underway, ahead of the first round matches on Monday 11th April. Tennis fans in the UK and Ireland can stream every match live on Amazon Prime Video and new subscribers get a 30-day free trial. Brits trying to tune in from abroad will need to use a VPN to watch the Monte Carlo Masters tennis from anywhere in the world.

The Rolex Monte Carlo Masters takes place at one of the most picturesque venues in sport: the Monte-Carlo Country Club in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, nestled atop the stunning Monegasque coastline populated by yachts that may or may not be owned by Russian Oligarchs.

Qualifying for the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters runs from Saturday 9th April to Sunday 10th April. The main draw gets underway on Monday 11th April, with the finals set for Sunday 17th April. First prize for the winner of the singles is €836,335.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will be back to defend his title against the likes of Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud. Up-and-coming stars Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will also be in the mix, while Britain will be repped by 7th seed Cameron Norrie, who reached the third round last time he played the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2019.

Tennis fans in the UK can watch free on Amazon Prime Video with this 30-day trial (opens in new tab). Make sure you know how to get a free Monte-Carlo Masters live stream from wherever you are.

Monte-Carlo Masters free live stream

Good news: Amazon Prime Video has the exclusive rights to broadcast the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters tennis in the UK and Ireland.

Already a Prime member? You're sorted – but remember to use a use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your account if you're outside of the UK. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Non-Prime Video members in the UK and Ireland can watch the Monte-Carlo Masters for free using a 30-day free trial of Prime Video (opens in new tab). The service costs £7.99/month or £79/year (Amazon Prime) or £5.99/month (Prime Video) after the first month but that trial period alone will be enough to enjoy the whole of the tournament for free!

(opens in new tab) Free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime Video

(opens in new tab)Provided you've not previously subscribed to Amazon Prime Video, you can grab a free 30-day trial and live stream the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters tennis for free. Ace!

The Prime Video app is available on most smart TVs, games consoles, Fire TV devices, Apple TV, iOS, Android and more, so you can enjoy the tennis in HD pretty much wherever you are.

Watch the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters live stream from anywhere with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters tennis rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters tennis, you may wish to choose 'UK' for Amazon Prime.

3. Then head over to Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Monte-Carlo Masters live stream.

Watch a 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters live stream in the USA

The Tennis Channel has the rights to broadcast the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters in the United States. Subscription costs around $99 a year.

Cord-cutters can stream the Tennis Channel via Sling (opens in new tab) TV. You'll need to purchase the Sports Extra add on ($11 a month) on top of the Sling Orange Package ($35 a month). Not tried Sling before? Make sure you take advantage of this $10 discount.

(opens in new tab) Cable cutting special offer Sling TV save $10 now for 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters (opens in new tab)

Catch the tennis and much more with this $10 discount off your first month of Sling TV. It's $35 a month thereafter (plus $11 a month for the Sport Extra add-on) should you choose to continue. No contract. Cancel at any time.

2022 Monte-Carlo Masters live stream in Australia

You can watch all the Monte-Carlo Masters tennis live on beinSports, which you'll find on streaming service Kayo.

A Kayo subscription costs from AU$25 a month but new users get a 14-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Don't forget, you'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch Kayo if you're stuck outside Oz.

(opens in new tab) Monte-Carlo Masters 2022 | Free 14-day Kayo trial

(opens in new tab)Kayo Sports lets you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports – including the the tennis. Choose a free 14-day trial of Basic ($25 a month) or Premium ($35 a month) and cancel any time. Ace!

2022 Monte-Carlo Masters schedule

Qualifying: Saturday, 9 April – Sunday, 10 April at 10am BST

Main Draw: Sunday, 10 April - Friday, 15 April at 10am BST Saturday, 16 April at 10.30am BST.

Doubles Final: Sunday, 17 April at 10.30am BST.

Singles Final: Sunday, 17 April at 2.30pm BST