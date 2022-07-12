Māori All Blacks vs Ireland live stream and how to watch the second rugby match of the series for free

Ireland head to Wellington today for the second of their matches against the Māori All Blacks, with Andy Farrell's side seeking revenge for their defeat last week. Kick-off is a bright and early 8.05am BST. The match is on Sky in the UK and Stan Sport (7-day free trial) in Australia. Make sure you know how to watch a Māori All Blacks vs Ireland live stream from wherever you are.

After an historic victory against the All Blacks at the weekend, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named an entirely different XV for this clash, although there are minimal changes from the team that lost to the Māori at the end of June. Stuart McCloskey comes in for the first time since last July, Michael Lowry is introduced at full-back, and Niall Scannell starts at hooker. Keith Earls captains the side.

The Māori coach Clayton McMillan also makes changes to his starting XV, bringing in three debutants to add to the nine that played for the first time in the previous game. Max Hicks, Josh Moorby and Caleb Delany will all play for the first time, with nine players from local club the Hurricanes named in the team.

Can they put on a show for their loyal fans in Wellington? Follow our guide to watch a Māori All Blacks vs Ireland live stream from where you are.

Māori All Blacks vs Ireland free live stream

In Australia, rugby fans can watch a Māori All Blacks vs Ireland live stream on Stan Sport (7-day free trial; AU$10 a month). Requires Stan subscription (30-day free trial (opens in new tab); AU$10 a month thereafter).

Of course the free trial Stan access is only available to Australians, so if you're an Aussie subscriber overseas, make sure to use a VPN so that you can watch Māori All Blacks vs Ireland live on Stan (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Watch Māori All Blacks vs Ireland from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Māori All Blacks vs Ireland rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet, helping you access local streams from anywhere – and saving you money!

How to use a VPN for Māori All Blacks vs Ireland

Using a VPN to watch Māori All Blacks vs Ireland is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Māori All Blacks vs Ireland, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for Stan Sport.

3. Then head over to Stan Sport (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Māori All Blacks vs Ireland live stream free of charge.

UK: watch a Māori All Blacks vs Ireland live stream

Sky Sports has you covered for both Māori All Blacks vs Ireland matches. Check out today's best Sky TV deals.

Not a Sky subscriber? Now passes provide instant streaming access to all 11 Sky Sports channels, so you can watch rugger, F1 live stream, football and more.

Aussies in the UK can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch free with a Stan Sport 7-day trial. See details above.

USA: watch a Māori All Blacks vs Ireland live stream

FloRugby has bagged the rights to the Māori All Blacks vs Ireland live stream in the USA.

Fans can sign up to FloRugby for $29.99 per month (opens in new tab) or $150 for the year. You'll find FloRugby apps available on most smart devices including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

South Africa: Māori All Blacks vs Ireland live stream

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch Ireland's tour of New Zealand in South Africa. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform.

New Zealand vs Ireland Test summer series fixtures 2022

Tuesday, 12th July 2022

Maori All Blacks vs Ireland in Wellington - live on Sky Sports Action from 8am BST

Saturday, 16th July 2022

New Zealand vs Ireland in Wellington - live on Sky Sports Action from 7.30am BST