Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live stream and how to watch the Premier League online

Having had to settle for a thrilling draw away last weekend, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will be hoping to get back to winning ways as they host Crystal Palace on Saturday. City remain unbeaten but aren't likely to have it all their own way against a Palace side that have made a promising start to the new campaign.

US soccer fans can head to Peacock TV to watch a Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live stream.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live stream Date: Saturday 27th August Kick off: 3pm BST / 10am ET Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

City certainly showed plenty of championship resolve as they came from two goals down to salvage a 3-3 draw in Sunday's all-action game at St James' Park. The Cityzens will also have been buoyed by Liverpool's slip up to neighbours Manchester United on Monday.

They now come up against former player and academy coach Patrick Vieira, with his Eagles side looking in confident mood having chalked up their first win of the season with an assured 3-1 at home to Aston Villa last Saturday.

The match kicks off at 3pm BST on Saturday 27th August 2022. Follow our guide on how to watch a Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live stream on Peacock TV

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live stream on Peacock TV (opens in new tab) and its Premium service, which shows multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so, if you're away from home, be sure to use a VPN to watch Peacock TV from abroad.

The Peacock TV app (opens in new tab) is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Man City vs Crystal Palace Peacock TV Premium $4.99/mon

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

Watch a Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live stream from anywhere with a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live stream service, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Watch a Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live stream with a VPN

Using a VPN for Manchester City vs Crystal Palace on Peacock TV is simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Manchester City vs Crystal Palace, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live stream.

Can you watch Manchester City vs Crystal Palace in the UK?

Sadly, Manchester City vs Crystal Palace will not be televised in the UK.

Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on FuboTV, Optus Sports and Peacock TV.

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Australia: Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of the Premier League 2022/23 season, including the Manchester City vs Crystal Palace game, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$139 per year.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live stream

The Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live stream option for fans based in Canada is FuboTV. You can use FuboTV to watch every Premier League game this season (opens in new tab) – including Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live through your web browser of the FuboTV app.

A subscription to FuboTV in Canada costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$179.93 for the year.

Use a VPN to watch FuboTV from abroad (opens in new tab) while travelling outside Canada.

FuboTV Watch Man City vs Crystal Palace.

FuboTV has the rights to every Premier League 2022/23 live stream, plus Serie A soccer as well. It costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$179.93 for the year. There are FuboTV apps available for most smart platforms.

