Manchester City vs Burnley live stream and how to watch Premier League matches

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City face Burnley at the Etihad Stadium at 3pm BST on Saturday in a clash that's not to be missed. City are just two points off table-toppers Chelsea, while Burnley are languishing in the drop zone. Can the underdogs pull off a huge upset? Make sure you know how to watch a Manchester City vs Burnley live stream wherever you are.

The early team news is that Nathan Collins will likely deputise for Burnley captain Ben Mee who is out having tested positive for covid. Meanwhile Manchester City forward Ferran Torres will be out for up to six weeks after suffering a fracture. Ederson and Gabriel Jesus are both unlikely to start, as they will have only just returned from Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Uruguay.

Manchester City vs Burnley live stream Date: Saturday 16th October 2021 Kick off: 3pm BST / 10am ET / 7am PT / midnight AEST Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester Canada stream: DAZN (30-day free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free US stream: Peacock TV ($4.99/month) UK stream: Not televised AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

US soccer fans can watch a Manchester City vs Burnley live stream, and many more Premier League matches, on Peacock TV for just $4.99 per month. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in Canada can enjoy the game free on DAZN with this 30-day free trial.

Manchester City might no longer be the wealthiest club in the Premier League after Saudi Arabia's $400 billion sovereign wealth fund bought Newcastle United, but Pep Guardiola's men remain hot favourites to retain the title. Overpowering struggling Burnley, even without Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, should be a formality.

A quick look at the form books reveals that Burnley have lost 5-0 on each of their past four visits to Etihad in the Premier League and FA Cup. Burnley boss Sean Dyche faces some tough selection calls, too, what with Ben Mee absent and Dale Stephens recovering from ankle surgery.

Man City are far from invincible, though. The sky blues were beaten 1-0 by Tottenham in August and drew 0-0 with Southampton last month. The Clarets have not won a league fixture away to City since 1963; can Dyche's side rewrite history this weekend?

The match kicks off at 3pm BST on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium. Follow our guide on how to watch a Manchester City vs Burnley live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Manchester City vs Burnley live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch Manchester City vs Burnley on Peacock TV and its Premier service which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Peacock TV Manchester City vs Burnley: Peacock TV Premium $4.99/mon

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

The Manchester City vs Burnley live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Manchester City vs Burnley – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. Better yet, DAZN Canada offers a 30-day free trial, so you can watch for free. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN 1 month free trial DAZN Canada: Watch Manchester City vs Burnley

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. Try it free for 30 days. It's $20 (CAD) a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

Watch a Manchester City vs Burnley live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Manchester City vs Burnley live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

ExpressVPN Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Manchester City vs Burnley, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Manchester City vs Burnley live stream.

UK: watch a Manchester City vs Burnley live stream

Sadly, Manchester City vs Burnley will not be televised in the UK.

Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK will can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports and Peacock TV.

Australia: Manchester City vs Burnley live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Manchester City vs Burnley – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month. The service also serves up live Champions League football, so it's a great option for soccer fans.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Optus Sport Optus Sport 6-month pass for AU$68 (£39/$53)

Watch a Premier League 2021/22 live stream, as well as Champions and Europa League football, exclusive sports documentaries and more on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2020/21 Premier League fixtures for October

Saturday 16th October

Watford vs Liverpool - 7:30 am EST / 12:30 pm BST

Aston Villa vs Wolves - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Leicester vs Man Utd - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Man City vs Burnley - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Norwich vs Brighton - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Southampton vs Leeds - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Brentford vs Chelsea - 12.30pm EST / 5.30pm BST



Sunday 17th October

Everton v West Ham - 9:00 am EST / 2:00 pm BST

Newcastle v Spurs - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST



Monday 18th October

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace - 3:00pm EST / 8:00 pm BST



Friday 22nd October

Arsenal vs Aston Villa - 3:00pm EST / 8:00 pm BST



Saturday 23rd October

Chelsea vs Norwich - 7:30 am EST / 12:30 pm BST

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Everton vs Watford - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Leeds vs Wolves - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Southampton vs Burnley - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Brighton vs Man City - 12.30pm EST / 5.30pm BST



Sunday 24th October

Brentford vs Leicester - 9:00 am EST / 2:00 pm BST

West Ham vs Spurs - 9:00 am EST / 2:00 pm BST

Man Utd vs Liverpool - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST



Saturday 30th October

Leicester vs Arsenal - 7:30 am EST / 12:30 pm BST

Burnley vs Brentford - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Liverpool vs Brighton - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Man City vs Crystal Palace - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Newcastle vs Chelsea - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Watford vs Southampton - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Spurs vs Man Utd - 12.30pm EST / 5.30pm BST



Sunday 31st October

Norwich vs Leeds - 9:00 am EST / 2:00 pm BST

Aston Villa vs West Ham - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST