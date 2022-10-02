Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest live stream: how to watch the Premier League

Beleaguered Leicester City welcome Nottingham Forest to the King Power for this massive Midlands derby on Monday night. Both sides are in wretched form and find themselves propping up the Premier League table. Can either snatch a much-needed win? Make sure you know how to watch a Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest live stream in 4K and wherever you are.

US soccer fans can tune in on USA Network to watch a Leicester vs Nottingham Forest live stream for free with a FuboTV free trial (opens in new tab). Don't forget to subscribe to a VPN for FuboTV access (opens in new tab) if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in the UK can enjoy the game in 4K HDR on Sky, and in HD on Now.

Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest live stream Date: Monday 3rd October Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester 4K TV channel: Sky Sports Ultra HD US stream: USA Network (via Sling (opens in new tab) / FuboTV (opens in new tab)) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free (opens in new tab) AUS stream: Optus (AU$14.99/month)

Leicester City remain the only winless side in the Premier League, with just one point on the board from an opening-weekend draw against Brentford. Things have gone particularly south in the past two games, conceding a combined 11 goals against Brighton and Tottenham, and defeat here could spell the end for the Brendan Rodgers era.

Things aren't much better on the banks of the Trent, with Nottingham Forest now without a win since they beat West Ham in mid-August. Despite going ahead in the last two games, Steve Cooper's side have now lost three in a row at home, which suggests we could be guaranteed goals here under the lights on Monday night.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST (3pm ET) on Monday 3rd October. Read on to find out on how to watch a Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest live stream, wherever you are in the world.

US: Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest live stream

(Image credit: Getty Images / NurPhoto )

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Leicester vs Nottingham Forest live stream on USA Network which can be accessed through cable-cutting services Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab).

Sling currently has an offer where you can get 50 percent off your first month of its Sling TV Blue package. That's $17.50 down from $35. Meanwhile, you can watch a Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest free live stream with the 7-day free trial of FuboTV (opens in new tab). There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

Watch a Leicester vs Nottingham Forest live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Leicester vs Nottingham Forest live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Leicester vs Nottingham Forest

Using a VPN is incredibly simple for tuning into Sling and FuboTV while away.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Leicester vs Nottingham Forest, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling or FuboTV.

3. Then head over to Sling or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the Leicester vs Nottingham Forest live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: Watch Leicester vs Nottingham Forest in 4K HDR

Leicester vs Nottingham Forest will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Leicester vs Nottingham Forest live stream in HD with a Now day pass or a monthly pass.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month (opens in new tab).

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Leicester vs Nottingham Forest with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle (opens in new tab) which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account (opens in new tab).

Australia: Leicester vs Nottingham Forest live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2022/23 – including Leicester vs Nottingham Forest – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

You can download the Optus app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2022/23 Premier League fixtures for October

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All games are 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated

Monday 3 October

20:00 Leicester v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 8 October

AFC Bournemouth v Leicester

Chelsea v Wolves

Man City v Southampton

Newcastle v Brentford

17:30 Brighton v Spurs

Sunday 9 October

14:00 Crystal Palace v Leeds

14:00 West Ham v Fulham

16:30 Arsenal v Liverpool

19:00 Everton v Man Utd

Monday 10 October

20:00 Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

Friday 14 October

20:00 Brentford v Brighton

Saturday 15 October

12:30 Leicester v Crystal Palace

Fulham v AFC Bournemouth

Wolves v Nottingham Forest

17:30 Spurs v Everton

Sunday 16 October

14:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea

14:00 Leeds v Arsenal

14:00 Man Utd v Newcastle

14:00 Southampton v West Ham

16:30 Liverpool v Man City

Tuesday 18 October

19:30 Brighton v Nottingham Forest

20:15 Crystal Palace v Wolves

Wednesday 19 October

19:30 Liverpool v West Ham

19:30 Brentford v Chelsea

19:30 Newcastle v Everton

20:15 AFC Bournemouth v Southampton

20:15 Man Utd v Spurs

Thursday 20 October

19:30 Fulham v Aston Villa

20:15 Leicester v Leeds

Saturday 22 October

12:30 Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

Everton v Crystal Palace

Man City v Brighton

16:30 Chelsea v Man Utd

Sunday 23 October

14:00 Aston Villa v Brentford

14:00 Leeds v Fulham

14:00 Wolves v Leicester

14:00 Southampton v Arsenal

16:30 Spurs v Newcastle

Monday 24 October

20:00 West Ham v AFC Bournemouth

Saturday 29 October

12:30 Leicester v Man City

14:00 Liverpool v Leeds

AFC Bournemouth v Spurs

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Brentford v Wolves

Brighton v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Liverpool v Leeds

Man Utd v West Ham

Newcastle v Aston Villa

17:30 Fulham v Everton

Sunday 30 October

14:00 GMT Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

16:30 GMT Man Utd v West Ham