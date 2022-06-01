Italy vs Argentina live stream: how to watch Lionel Messi in the Finalissima for free online and on TV

Italy against Argentina is the sort of international fixture that quickens the pulse. From Roberto Baggio and Diego Maradona to Paulo Maldini and Daniel Passarella, these two are among the most storied in the game and count on six World Cups between them. Sure, the Finalissima between the Euro 2020 winners and reigning Copa America champions is a cynical attempt by two governing bodies to flex their collective muscles with a shiny trinket for the winners, but when this game kicks off it will be full of fire, passion and, best of all, Lionel Messi. Make sure you know how to watch an Italy vs Argentina live stream for free wherever you are.

Italy are still reeling from their failure to qualify for a second successive World Cup finals after their shock play-off defeat to North Macedonia earlier this year. Manager Roberto Mancini has said there will be a reset in the Azzurri squad going forward, which means the Finalissima will serve as a goodbye for many of the Euro 2020-winning heroes.

Captain Giorgio Chiellini will be among them as he approaches retirement, but club-mate Leonardo Bonucci and Chelsea midfielder Jorginho could also be counting their international days as Adam Driver lookalike Sandro Tonali becomes the new face of Italy.

Argentina, meanwhile, have technically been reigning tournament champions for 29 years, having won the 1993 edition – then called the catch CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions – on penalties against Denmark.

Diego Maradona captained la Albiceleste that day and el Pibe de Oro's successor, Lionel Messi, will don the armband tonight as he seeks another piece of international silverware after finally winning his first a year ago at the Copa America. The GOAT (sorry, Cristiano) is part of a full-strength squad from boss Lionel Scaloni – back in London after a forgettable spell at West Ham as a player – that also includes Aston Villa keeper Emi Martinez, Spurs defender Cristian Romero and PSG's Angel Di Maria.



Kick-off is at 19.45 GMT (14.45 ET) tonight at Wembley, London. Lucky football fans in Italy can watch the action for free on RaiPlay (opens in new tab). Away from home? Read on for all the details of the Finalissima and how to watch an Italy vs Argentina free live stream wherever you are in the world.

Italian TV network RAI has the rights to air the Italy vs Argentina live stream on its RAIPlay (opens in new tab) web player and will do so for all Italians to watch for free.

RAIPlay is also available as an app for iOS and Android devices. That means you can watch an Italy vs Argentina live stream on your mobile or tablet as well as on your laptop browser.

Away from Italy at the moment?

Watch an Italy vs Argentina live stream in the UK

The clash between Italy vs Argentina will be shown live on Premier Sports in the UK.

The company offers a handy streaming option for £12.99 a month, which includes Premier Sports 1 and 2, La Liga TV and Box Nation.

Premier Sports is also available to Sky TV and Virgin Media customers for £12.99 per month, or via Amazon Prime Video for £14.99 a month.

Watch Italy vs Argentina in the US

Italy and Argentina football fans in the US can watch an Italy vs Argentina live stream on Fox Sports 1 which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling (opens in new tab), FuboTV (opens in new tab) and Hulu Live.

Sling currently has an offer where you can get the first month of its Sling TV Blue package for half-price ($17.50 off the usual monthly price). Meanwhile, you can watch an Italy vs Argentina live stream with FuboTV (opens in new tab) . Hulu Live, meanwhile, do a 7-day free trial with a cost of $69.99 a month thereafter, which includes access to ESPN+ and Disney+ as well as Hulu and a tonne of US cable channels. There are no long contracts with any service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling (opens in new tab), FuboTV (opens in new tab) and Hulu Live are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Italy vs Argentina in Canada

The Italy vs Argentina live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada (opens in new tab). You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game and many international fixtures – including Italy vs Argentina – live on the DAZN (opens in new tab) website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Australia: Italy vs Argentina live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of plenty of football intetnationals, including Italy vs Argentina, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Finalissima 2022: Italy vs Argentina kick-off time

All kick-off times are 7.45pm BST

Wednesday 1st June

Italy vs Argentina