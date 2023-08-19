How to watch UFC 292 live stream — Sterling vs O'Malley, full card, cagewalks, tale of the tape

UFC 292 Sterling vs O'Malley live stream

UFC 292 takes to Boston this weekend for the bantamweight title bout between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley. You can watch UFC 292 on ESPN+ in the US, Kayo Sports in Australia, TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) in the UK, and UFC Fight Pass in Canada. Full details are just below.

🥊 UK: UFC 292 live stream on TNT Sports.

🥊 USA: UFC 292 live stream on ESPN+ PPV.

🥊 AUS: UFC 292 live stream on Kayo Sports Main Event PPV.

🥊 CAN: UFC 292 live stream on UFC Fight Pass.

What time is Sterling vs O'Malley? The UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley main card is expected to start at 3am BST / 10pm PT / 1pm AEDT on Saturday 19th / Sunday 20th August 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, USA. The prelims are expected at 1am BST / 8pm ET / 10am AEST.

UFC 292 live stream: Preview

This weekend's UFC 292 promises to be a barnstormer. The headline fight is between bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling and challenger Sean O'Malley – and there's no love lost between them.

"I want to smash this guy's face," Sterling said at an open Q&A in New York recently. "I want to smash the ugly mole rat, the naked mole rat that he is. When I take this man down, that naked mole rat is getting smashed. Smashed.

"I want him to pay for everything that he said, all the trash talk, everything, all his [UFC president] Dana White privilege. I didn't have none of that, and I can't wait to take it out on him."

Why the beef? Sterling claims that O'Malley has had preferential treatment during his time in the UFC, while he had to work his way up the rankings the hard way. 'Funk Master', as he's known, rarely featured on UFC main cards while an up-and-comer, whereas O'Malley has been consistently promoted since earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2017.

O'Malley is the underdog in this fight, while it will be Sterling's fourth straight title defence. Expect fireworks.

UFC 292 will see another title bout – for the women's strawweight belt, which sees defending champ Zhang Weili take on challenger Amanda Lemos.

UFC 292 takes place at the TD Garden in Boston, its first event in the city since 2019.

Make sure you know how to watch a UFC 292 live stream by following our guide below.

The best UFC 292 live stream deal in the US

In the US, ESPN+ has the rights to air the UFC 292 live stream featuring Sterling vs O'Malley. It's a pay-per-view event that requires an ESPN+ subscription (from $9.99 a month). There are three ways to watch:

1. Existing annual ESPN+ subscribers can order UFC 292 for $79.99.

2. New ESPN+ subscribers can get a special deal that includes one UFC PPV event (in HD) plus an annual ESPN+ subscription for $124.98.

3. The Disney Bundle, which gets you ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu (with ads) for $12.99 a month. The Disney bundle plus the UFC pay-per-view costs $92.98 in total.

UFC 292 and ESPN+ $124.98 for one year of sport

A UFC 292 PPV isn't cheap ($79.99) but this bundle deal for a little more includes a year's subscription to ESPN+ too. That's a decent saving and includes a truckload of MLB, NHL, college sports and soccer from all over the world. For new ESPN+ subscribers only.

UFC 292 and the Disney Bundle $92.98

It's not a full year of streaming access, like the above, but then it's not only available to new subscribers. You can pick up a month of access to the Disney Bundle (ESPN+, Hulu, Disney Plus) at the same time as your UFC 292 PPV. No contract. Cancel at any time.

UK: UFC 292 live stream – Sterling vs O'Malley

In the UK, UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley is on TNT Sports 1 (formerly known as BT Sport 1) – which means it's not a PPV. Hurrah! TNT Sports costs £29.99 a month as part of Discovery+, or you can take it through your BT, Sky or Virgin Media TV package.

UFC 292| £29.99 a month on TNT Sports through Discovery+

UFC 292 will be live on TNT Sports. You can watch on all manner of devices, including smart TVs, iOS and Android devices, Now set-top boxes, Roku OS and Amazon Fire TV devices. It's a rolling, month-by-month basis as part of Discovery+, which means you can and cancel anytime.

UFC 292 live stream start times

Global UFC 292 start times

UK: Early Prelims - 11pm, Prelims - 1am (Sunday), Main Card - 3am

Early Prelims - 11pm, Prelims - 1am (Sunday), Main Card 3am USA / Canada (EDT): Early Prelims - 6pm, Prelims - 8pm, Main Card - 10pm

Early Prelims - 6pm, Prelims - 8pm, Main Card - 10pm Australia: Early Prelims - 9am, Prelims - 11am, Main Card - 1pm (Sunday)

Early Prelims - 9am, Prelims - 11am, Main Card - 1pm (Sunday) Central Europe: Early Prelims - 12am (Sunday), Prelims - 2am, Main Card - 4am

Watch UFC 292 live stream in Australia

UFC 292 PPV Main Event on Kayo Sports for AU$59.95

Aussie fans who want to watch a UFC 292 live stream will need to pay-per-view via Main Event on Kayo Sports. Sterling vs O'Malley costs AU$59.95. The main card is expected to start around 1pm AEST on Sunday, 20th June 2023. Or you can watch one of the many replays at a time that suits you.

Watch UFC 292 live stream in Canada

UFC 292 | UFC Fight Pass ($9.99/month or $95.99/year)

UFC Fight Pass includes all the early prelims and prelims, plus loads of bonus content. It costs $9.99 a month, or you can subscribe for a year and save nearly $24. We know which we would choose.

UFC 292 full fight card

UFC 292 main card – from 3am BST / 10pm ET

Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O'Malley – bantamweight title bout

Zhang Weili vs Amanda Lemos – women's strawweight title bout

Neil Magny vs Ian Machado Garry

Cody Garbrandt vs Mario Bautista

Marlon Vera vs Pedro Munhoz

UFC 292 prelims – from 1am BST / 8pm ET

Chris Wedman vs Brad Tavares

Gregory Rodrigues vs Denis Tiuliulin

Austin Hubbard vs Kurt Holobaugh

UFC 290 early prelims – from 11pm BST / 6pm ET

Andre Petroski vs Gerald Meerschaert

Andrea Lee vs Natalia Silva

Karine Silva vs Maryna Moroz

Sterling vs O'Malley: tale of the tape

Name: Aljamain Sterling – Sean O'Malley

Nationality: Jamaica – United States

Date of Birth: July 31, 1989 – October 24, 1994

Height: 5' 7" – 5' 11"

Reach: 71" – 72"

Record: 23-3-0 – 16-1-0, 1NC