How to watch The Ultimate Fighter season 31: stream Team McGregor vs Team Chandler online

How to watch The Ultimate Fighter season 31

The Ultimate Fighter season 31 is available to watch in the US via ESPN and ESPN+. It is also on BT Sport in the UK, and on Kayo in Australia. Full details on how to watch an Ultimate Fighter season 31 live stream are just below.

The Ultimate Fighter season 31: preview

In the entire 18-year history of this show, no season of The Ultimate Fighter has generated as much hype and intrigue as Team McGregor vs Team Chandler.

In one corner, former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor "Notorious" McGregor, one of the most belligerent characters in modern sport, a guy who'd lose his head if he caught his own reflection looking back at him the wrong way. On the other, three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael "Iron" Chandler, whose more considered approach is guaranteed to get under the Irishman's skin.

Indeed, while the trailer shows McGregor exploding with rage at his opponent, shoving him in the face at one point, Chandler has said that The Ultimate Fighter has actually humanised McGregor in his eyes. Whether he was doing so with tongue firmly in cheek remains to be seen.

If you're not familiar with the format, McGregor, assisted by John Kavanagh and Owen Roddy, and Chandler, assisted by Ryan Bader, Robert Drysdale, Jason Strout, and Greg Jones, will coach and mentor their own group of up-and-coming lightweight and bantamweight fighters, before facing off in the octagon themselves later this year. Knowing what McGregor's like, Dana White might want to stay alert to a potential coup.

This is a must-watch if you're into combat sports or sports documentaries. Read on as we explain how to watch The Ultimate Fighter season 31.

USA: Watch The Ultimate Fighter season 31 live

In the US, The Ultimate Fighter season 31 is available to watch on ESPN Plus and ESPN.

The Team McGregor vs Team Chandler season premieres at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on Tuesday, May 30, with episodes airing at the same team each week.

A subscription to ESPN Plus costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. For the ultimate value, you can get a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $12.99 a month, adding great entertainment and family-friendly content to the mix.

The Ultimate Fighter season 31 on ESPN+ ($9.99)

Click through to buy your ESPN+ subscription and watch all ESPN+ shows and live events. Arguably the best deal, however, is the Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month.

If you're not currently a cable customer, both Sling ($40 per month, reduced to $30 for your first month) and FuboTV ($74.99 per month after a 7-day free trial) carry the ESPN channel.

AUS: Watch The Ultimate Fighter season 31 live

If you're in Australia, you can watch The Ultimate Fighter season 31 on ESPN or via Kayo Sports (7-day free trial).

The Team McGregor vs Team Chandler season premieres at 12.30 pm AEST on Wednesday, May 31, with episodes airing at the same team each week.

The Ultimate Fighter season 31 Kayo 7-day trial

Stream PGA Tour golf, plus Formula 1, NRL, AFL, international cricket, World Surf League, and more, with this Kayo free trial. Subscription starts at AU$25 per month thereafter.

UK: Watch The Ultimate Fighter season 31 live

Rights to The Ultimate Fighter season 31 in the UK belong to BT Sport. The Team McGregor vs Team Chandler season premieres at 10 pm BST on Thursday, June 1, with episodes airing at the same team each week.

You can get BT Sport through BT TV, Sky TV, and Virgin Media as well as through the BT Sport website and apps.

BT TV customers: Grab BT Sport from just £10 a month Upgrading to all four BT Sport channels is no big deal if you’re already a BT customer. Those with BT TV already can access the channels for £10 per month, down from £17 while the deal lasts. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for £16.

Don't want to be locked into a contract? You can also opt for a BT Sport Monthly Pass, which costs £30 per month. It's a rolling one-month contract and you can cancel anytime. The pass lets you stream all four BT Sport channels across iOS and Android devices, games consoles, Now TV set-top boxes, Roku players, and Amazon Fire TV devices.

BT Sport Monthly Pass: Champions League for £30

The nifty BT Sport Monthly Pass lets you stream all four BT Sport channels across iOS and Android devices, games consoles, Now set-top boxes, Roku players, and Amazon Fire TV devices. It's a rolling one-month contract and you can cancel anytime.